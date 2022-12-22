ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is located in the far east of the United States and is one of the many regions that reach freezing temperatures in the winter. North America is known for its dry and cold winters. Pennsylvania is filled with flatlands, and mountain regions that get extremely cold and touched with snow. Across the state, the temperatures plummet greatly, and in this article, you will discover the coldest place in Pennsylvania.
WTAJ

Pennsylvania warned of rolling blackouts, asked to conserve

Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection ended the call for conservation from the holiday storm as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25. The original story can be found below. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people is calling for people to conserve electricity into Christmas morning, warning of rolling blackouts […]
PennLive.com

Warehouses, Ugg, Trader Joe’s, more: 51 businesses that opened in central Pa. in 2022

It’s been a busy year in central Pennsylvania for new businesses. In 2022, a vast array of new businesses, warehouses and factories opened, including a baby formula manufacturing plant, a 185,000-square-foot credit union headquarters, a car wash, a hotel, a theater, medical facilities, housing facilities, a cosmetology school, a Barstool Sportsbook, an RV center and dance studios.
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: What will 2023 bring?

(WHTM) — This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports on the big political stories of 2022. This week’s episode features a discussion with John Micek of the Pa. Capital-Star, Angela Columbus of Spotlight, and Marc Levy of the Associated Press. They join Dennis Owens to talk about the big stories of 2022.
NewsChannel 36

Part 2: One-On-One with Gov. Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - After two terms in office, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is reflecting on his years in public service. From an unprecedented health crisis and criticism over lockdowns, to historic budget surpluses and praise over fiscal responsibility- it's hard to find a dull moment during his time as governor.
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
wccsradio.com

GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO FALL

While the national average cost of a gallon of gas fell over the last week, Pennsylvania’s average also took a tumble. The national average this morning is $3.09 a gallon according to AAA. That represents a 5-cent drop from last week, and a 49 cent drop from last month. The average is also 19 cents lower than it was a year ago. While National demand for gas increased by about half a million barrels a day, total domestic gas stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels. With demand remaining low drivers are likely to see pump prices continue to fall into the start of next year.
PennLive.com

Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve

WASHINGTON — Three buses of recent migrant families arrived from Texas near the home of Vice President Kamala Harris in record-setting cold on Christmas Eve. Texas authorities have not confirmed their involvement, but the bus dropoffs are in line with previous actions by border-state governors calling attention to the Biden administration’s immigration policies.
abc27.com

PPL Electric opens warming centers throughout the Midstate

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PPL Electric announced that they are opening warming centers in the Midstate. These warming centers will be available for any customer who loses power during the frigid weather. According to PPL Electric, 12 warming centers will be opened throughout their service territory on Saturday, Dec. 24...
phillyvoice.com

Hoagie chain Goodcents to expand into Pennsylvania with 10 stores

A new hoagie shop will soon be entering the intense field of competition in Pennsylvania, where the abundance of local delis and big sandwich chains never leaves people craving for very long. Goodcents, a Kansas City-based sub shop that's been around for more than 30 years, is planning to expand...
