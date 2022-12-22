While the national average cost of a gallon of gas fell over the last week, Pennsylvania’s average also took a tumble. The national average this morning is $3.09 a gallon according to AAA. That represents a 5-cent drop from last week, and a 49 cent drop from last month. The average is also 19 cents lower than it was a year ago. While National demand for gas increased by about half a million barrels a day, total domestic gas stocks grew by 2.5 million barrels. With demand remaining low drivers are likely to see pump prices continue to fall into the start of next year.

