Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Police: Westmoreland man was drunk when he tried to steal cop car after crash with off-duty officer
State police say a Unity man was drunk when he crashed into an off-duty police officer then tried to escape by stealing a police cruiser. Richard Allen Wilden, 32, was charged with a felony count of attempted theft in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and driving under the influence along with five traffic citations for the alleged incident, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
Lower Burrell police say stolen security cameras recorded the man who stole them
Lower Burrell police say a home’s security cameras recorded the man who stole them as he was carrying them away. In addition to the security cameras, police say, two pistols were stolen, along with an iPhone they were able to use to track him down. Naseam Lahmer, 30, of...
Police: Man wanted in 2019 Wilkinsburg murder jailed
A man who was wanted for an October 2019 murder in Wilkinsburg and eluded capture for years has been arrested. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills earlier this week, according to a Dec. 21 release from Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Ligon is charged in the...
Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother
A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
Pittsburgh man charged with attempted homicide after police say he intentionally struck man with car
A Pittsburgh man was placed in the Allegheny County Jail and denied bail after police say he intentionally hit another man with his car. Harmar Township police were called to the area of Russellton and Hite roads just after 10 p.m. Wednesday for a man who was run over by a car. Police said they found the man still under the car when they arrived.
Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man
A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
3rd suspect arrested in 2019 shooting death in Wilkinsburg
A third suspect in a 2019 homicide in Wilkinsburg has been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, of Penn Hills, was arrested Wednesday by the Marshals’ Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of Mager Rainey, 22, of Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, the service said.
Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run
A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
cranberryeagle.com
Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township
Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified
An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
wtae.com
One dead in house fire in Derry Township
DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death
A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
16-year-old in custody, charged with homicide in shooting death of Monessen teen
A 16-year-old charged in the November shooting death of a Monessen teen has been arrested. Terry Newton surrendered to authorities Wednesday, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli. He was wanted for Nov. 29 shooting of 16-year-old Amari Altomore. According to court documents, Newton and Altomore were playing...
SWAT situation in Pa. neighborhood leads to arrest: report
An unidentified person was arrested after a SWAT team responded to an incident at a home in Pittsburgh early Friday, according to WPXI. Per the news outlet, police were called around 3 a.m. to a home located in the 60 block of Harwood Street, in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, for a domestic situation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
wtae.com
2 women injured in rollover crash
A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
Woman accused of setting Harmar apartment fire on her eviction day faces charges
The woman who lived in the first-floor apartment of a house in Harmar that caught fire Tuesday has been accused of intentionally setting the blaze. Allegheny County Police say Marrisa Ash Szczpinski, 25, admitted to starting the fire in her apartment after being evicted for falling behind in her rent payments, according to a criminal complaint.
Coroner called to fire in South Union Township
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA the coroner's office was called to the scene following a fire that broke out in South Union Township on Saturday.Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 Saturday night, sending them to Shaffers Corner Road.It is still unknown how many people were injured as a result of the fire, which took multiple crews to knock down.The house is considered a total loss.
Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning
WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
197K+
Followers
85K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0