Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Westmoreland man was drunk when he tried to steal cop car after crash with off-duty officer

State police say a Unity man was drunk when he crashed into an off-duty police officer then tried to escape by stealing a police cruiser. Richard Allen Wilden, 32, was charged with a felony count of attempted theft in addition to misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, institutional vandalism and driving under the influence along with five traffic citations for the alleged incident, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. teen arrested, charged with stabbing, choking her mother

A Cambria County teen has been arrested after reportedly attacking her mother, according to the Johnstown police department. WJAC reports that officers were dispatched to a home on Boyd Avenue in Johnstown after the mother of 18-year-old Serenity Conahan called to report she had been stabbed. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a stab wound on her wrist, laceration on her neck and other minor injuries.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

Caretaker accused of stealing $30K from Greensburg man

A former caretaker for an elderly Greensburg man is accused of stealing $31,600 from him between May and September, according to court papers. Gede L. Stewart, 48, of Greensburg was charged Thursday with forgery, theft, financial exploitation of an older adult or care dependent person, access device fraud and related offenses.
GREENSBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

3rd suspect arrested in 2019 shooting death in Wilkinsburg

A third suspect in a 2019 homicide in Wilkinsburg has been taken into custody, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Jeremiah Ligon, 26, of Penn Hills, was arrested Wednesday by the Marshals’ Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in connection with the shooting death of Mager Rainey, 22, of Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood, the service said.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Homicide suspect arrested in Pa. town after 2 years on the run

A man who is suspected to be involved in a murder plot managed to evade police for two years...until now. According to police, Jeremiah Ligon, 26, was taken into custody in Penn Hills on Wednesday after being charged with homicide in November 2020. Back then, he was also charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit homicide, and reckless endangerment, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported.
WILKINSBURG, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Man charged with 2nd retail theft in Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township police identified and charged a man Wednesday they say was involved in two retail thefts within the municipality. Matthew J. Thomas, 23, of Duquesne, previously was accused of playing a part in an alleged retail theft ring in Cranberry Township and surrounding counties. In his most recent case,...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman in critical condition after crash in Sewickley Heights

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday night in Sewickley Heights that left two women hospitalized, one critically. Emergency responders were notified at 10:14 p.m. Dec. 24 of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 500 block of Fern Hollow Road. Authorities said the driver of the car, an 18-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. Two female passengers, an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old, were taken to area hospitals for undisclosed injuries. Police said the 20-year-old was said to be in critical condition. The 18-year-old is in stable condition.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Victim of fatal Derry Township house fire identified

An elderly woman died after a house fire Saturday night, one of two simultaneous fires Christmas Eve in Derry Township. Bradenville Volunteer Fire Department members along with crew from a half-dozen other companies were called to Pizza Barn Road around 5:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a house fire, Bradenville officials said.
BRADENVILLE, PA
wtae.com

One dead in house fire in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that one person has died in a house fire in Derry Township Saturday afternoon. The Westmoreland County coroner was called shortly before 5 p.m. to Pizza Barn Road. Initial reports were for entrapment of an individual on...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

16-year-old boy surrenders to police, is charged in Monessen teen's death

A 16-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of another Monessen teen surrendered to authorities Wednesday evening on homicide charges. Terry Newton was arraigned and is being held without bail at Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield. Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said authorities and sheriff’s deputies had searched for Newton since a warrant was issued for his arrest Dec. 15.
MONESSEN, PA
PennLive.com

SWAT situation in Pa. neighborhood leads to arrest: report

An unidentified person was arrested after a SWAT team responded to an incident at a home in Pittsburgh early Friday, according to WPXI. Per the news outlet, police were called around 3 a.m. to a home located in the 60 block of Harwood Street, in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood, for a domestic situation, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

2 women injured in rollover crash

A rollover crash in Sewickley Heights sent two young women to the hospital on Christmas Eve. Allegheny County police responded to Fern Hollow Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Police said just the one car was involved. An 18-year-old man was driving. He was not hurt. A 20-year-old woman is...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Coroner called to fire in South Union Township

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Fayette County 911 confirmed to KDKA the coroner's office was called to the scene following a fire that broke out in South Union Township on Saturday.Firefighters got the call just before 6:30 Saturday night, sending them to Shaffers Corner Road.It is still unknown how many people were injured as a result of the fire, which took multiple crews to knock down.The house is considered a total loss.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania couple facing the death penalty after allegedly killing 3-month-old with fentanyl poisoning

WASHINGTON, PA (WTRF) — A Canonsburg couple charged with poisoning their infant baby, in a fentanyl death in August has the Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh pursuing the death penalty, according to a report by the Observer-Reporter. During the formal arraignment Tuesday for James May IV and Shannon McKnight, Walsh stated his decision. The […]
CANONSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Elderly woman dies in Derry Township house fire

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A family in Derry Township is mourning the loss of a loved one after a deadly fire on Christmas Eve.Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said they got the call right before 5 p.m. Saturday for a house fire off Pizza Barn Road.Several departments out of Indiana and Westmoreland Counties raced over after reports someone was trapped inside.When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire."Coming out of the porch railings and out of the back of the structure," Piantine said.Inside, they found an elderly woman in the living room on the first floor, but by...
DERRY, PA
