Disney+ Nears Windowing Deal With French TV Groups After Skipping ‘Strange World’ Theatrical Release

By Elsa Keslassy
 4 days ago
After opting to skip a French theatrical release with its latest animated film “Strange World,” Disney + is nearing a deal with French TV groups over their respective windows.

Disney+ had decided to stream “Strange World” directly on its service in France to protest the country’s strict windowing rules, which only apply to films first shown in theaters. In France, windowing is not a contractual issue as in most other countries; it’s regulated by a decree that sets exclusive windows for each distribution platform, kicking off with theaters, then pay-TV and transactional VOD and free-to-air channels, as well as SVOD.

Guidelines in early 2022 set the window for subscription-based services like Disney+ at 17 months following French theatrical release. They are less restrictive than the previous window, which required consumers to wait a lengthy three years after the theatrical rollout. But streamers say it’s not enough of a concession, since the new guidelines only apply to films produced in-house or by subsidiaries in the case of Disney with Disney/Pixar and Marvel movies, and Amazon with MGM titles such as James Bond movies.

Disney’s protest was sparked by the French requirement that streaming services temporarily pull their own movies from their platforms five months after streaming begins so that free-to-air channels, such as TF1, France Televisions and M6, can have their own exclusive window which starts 22 months after a film comes out in cinemas and lasts 14 months.

An amendment to the windowing rules is currently being negotiated for movies produced in-house by streaming services that are budgeted above $25 million. If approved by all parties, the change will allow services such as Disney+ and Amazon to extend the length of their SVOD window by two months, up to 22 months after the release in cinemas. In addition, instead of having to pull these films from their services during the entire free-to-air channel windows, platforms will only be required to withdraw them for 60 days from the first day of airing on free-to-air channels.

“We’ve almost reached a compromise with these services, but we’re making the biggest effort,” said a source close to one of France’s free-to-air TV groups.

All other parties such as pay TV group Canal+ would need to sign off on the new amendment.

The Vivendi-owned banner, which has committed $680 million investment in local films through 2024 to benefit from access to fresh films six months after their release, has already protested against the prospect of such changes being made to the current rules.

As far as other windowing rules, these are expected to remain in place for at least another year, though Netflix has been hoping changes in early 2023. Netflix, which invests approximately $40 million in movies — much more than other platforms — still has to wait 15 months in France to stream movies that are distributed in theaters. Several key meetings will be held in January to discuss these hot-button windowing issues.

Why Netflix ‘Crackdown’ on Password Sharing Won’t Actually Put an End to Illicit Account Borrowing

Beginning next year, Netflix will start nagging customers to pay extra if it detects that they’re sharing their account with individuals outside their household — in violation of the streamer’s terms of use. But users determined to continue flouting Netflix’s password-sharing rules won’t face any draconian repercussions for now: The company will not terminate someone’s account even if they’re sharing passwords, nor is Netflix likely to impose additional fees without a customer’s consent. In early 2023, Netflix plans to roll out “a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing,” expanding beyond its initial test markets in Latin America, the company said in October....
Justin Bieber Close to $200 Million Deal to Sell His Music Rights

Justin Bieber is nearing a deal to sell his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for around $200 million, sources confirm to Variety. The news, which has been rumored for weeks, was first reported Wednesday by the Wall Street Journal. The deal, which sources stress is not yet done, includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which sources tell Variety will continue to be administered and owned (respectively) by Universal even if the deal closes. Reps for Bieber and Hipgnosis either declined or did not respond to Variety‘s requests for comment. The news arrives during a troubled time for...
‘Avatar 4’ Script Got Zero Studio Notes and Left Executives Saying ‘Holy F—,’ Says James Cameron

James Cameron said at the start of November that his “Avatar” franchise might end after three films depending on box office results, but he’s already touting his planned fourth installment as the most nuts of them all. Speaking to Collider about “Avatar: The Way of Water,” Cameron revealed that the “Avatar 4” script was the first “Avatar” sequel not to receive a single note from studio executives. “I can’t tell you the details, but all I can say is that when I turned in the script for [‘The Way of Water’], the studio gave me three pages of notes,” Cameron...
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut

In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Netflix viewers livid as 100% rated show axed one month after season two airs

Netflix viewers are once again in a state of fury and disbelief at the news that yet another highly rated show has been sent to the chop. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled a ton of shows before they could really find their feet. I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, and The Irregulars are just a small sample of shows that never made it past the first season.
Thom Bell, Key Architect of Soul Music’s ‘Sound of Philadelphia,’ Dies at 79

Producer, composer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist Thom Bell died Thursday at the age of 79. No cause of death was cited, but Bell’s publicist said he died at his home in Bellingham, Washington. Bell, a Grammy-winning producer and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is best known as one of “the Mighty Three” — a co-creator of the richly-orchestrated “Sound of Philadelphia” brand of soul along with fellow songwriters and producers Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff. Together, the Philly trio was responsible for smashes from the O’Jays’ “Back Stabbers” to Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes’ “I Miss You.” Independent of...
Japan Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Opens in Second Place Despite Country’s Widest Ever Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” got a lukewarm reception for its opening at the Japanese box office. It may also have been plagued by technical glitches. Despite bowing on 1,466 screens nationwide, an all-time record for the Japanese film market, “Avatar 2” was unable to claim the top ranking over the Dec. 17-18 weekend in the local box office rankings. It earned $3.6 million from 259,000 admissions, according to data from Kyogyo Tsushin. Including previews, its three-day opening total was $3.9 million.   The previous widest release was for Sony Pictures’ “The Amazing Spider-Man” which debuted on 1,092 screens in 2012. The top film over...
‘Twister’ Sequel Sets Summer 2024 Release Date

“Twisters,” a sequel to the 1996 disaster epic “Twister,” will wreak havoc on movie theaters in the summer of 2024. Universal, which is backing the film, set “Twisters” to release theatrically on July 19, 2024. On its current release date, “Twisters” will open on the big screen alongside Paramount’s “Transformers: A New Generation” and one week ahead of Marvel’s “Thunderbolts.” Lee Isaac Chung, who steered “Minari” to several Oscar nominations, is directing “Twisters.” The screenplay will be written by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Academy Award-winning “The Revenant,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.  The original “Twister” became a massive hit, earning...
MGA Entertainment Leans Into Content and Fandom With ‘Shadow High’ Video Release

Toy maker MGA Entertainment keeps a close watch on the superfans for its many franchises through its YouTube channels and social media platforms. The Rainbow High doll line has been a hit since its debut in mid-2020. MGA has delivered a steady stream of short-form content via YouTube and a Netflix-licensed series to burnish the brand that revolves around female characters who attend a performing arts high school. It’s a prime example of how content is becoming commerce in new ways beyond product placement in a Saturday morning cartoon show. For Rainbow High, the storytelling executed through digital content is...
‘South Park’ Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone Land $20 Million in Funding for Their Deepfake VFX Studio

Trey Parker and Matt Stone are going deeper into Deep Voodoo. The creators of “South Park” have secured a $20 million investment for their AI entertainment startup Deep Voodoo. The funding was led by Connect Ventures, an investment partnership between CAA and venture-capital firm New Enterprise Associates (NEA). It’s the first outside capital raised by Deep Voodoo, which previously was funded entirely by Parker and Stone’s independent entertainment company, Park County. Stone and Parker plan to use the new funding to “accelerate Deep Voodoo’s development of its leading deepfake technology, cost-effective visual effects services and original synthetic media projects,” according to the...
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, December 21

This is it — Wednesday's first Wednesday not spent at the top of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list. She's dropped out of the No. 1 spot a few times before, but she always reclaimed her crown in time for her special day of the week. But not this week! The Recruit is holding strong in the top spot, with Wednesday in a not-too-shabby second place. Over on the movies list, a new film joins the top 10: the Mexican comedy A Not So Merry Christmas, which follows a guy whose personal Groundhog Day is Christmas Eve, which is also his birthday. He's such a grinch about it that he's cursed to a time loop of perpetual Christmas Eves. It's a harsh life out there for the Christmas babies.
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)

Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Scores $90 Million Over Holiday Weekend, ‘Babylon’ Bombs at Christmas

UPDATED: James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” dominated at the box office over Christmas even as a massive winter storm kept audiences at home. Extreme weather conditions are pummeling a large portion of the U.S. with frigid temperatures, high winds and blankets of snow, contributing to lackluster turnout at the movies. For theater owners, it’s an especially disappointing coda to 2022 because they rely on the holiday season for bustling attendance. Hollywood was already concerned that grosses would be depressed because Christmas Eve falls on Saturday and Christmas lands on Sunday, cutting into the weekend numbers. With bad...
Netflix’s New Ad Tier Looks to Be Off to a Tepid Start

Netflix, after years of insisting it wouldn’t dive into the advertising business, threw its hat into the ring last month with the launch of an ad-supported plan, priced 30% less than its previous least-expensive package. But at least initially, independent research suggests Netflix’s Basic With Ads plan is getting a relatively cool reception. In November, about 9% of Netflix’s U.S. subscriber sign-ups were for the $6.99/month ad-supported package, making it the least popular among its plan options, according to an analysis released this week by research firm Antenna. By comparison, when HBO Max launched its ad-supported option in June 2021, 15%...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Crosses $850 Million Globally in 10 Days

After 10 days on the big screen, Disney and 20th Century’s big-budget epic “Avatar: The Way of Water” is the fifth-highest grossing movie of the year with $855 million in global ticket sales. So far, James Cameron’s long-delayed sequel has generated $253.7 million at the domestic box office and $600 million internationally. Even with harsh winter weather in North America and rising cases of COVID, RSV and the flu across the world, the “Avatar” sequel is expected to bring in strong grosses in the coming days. By the end of the year, the $350 million-budgeted tentpole is aiming to hit the...
Charlie Cox: Daredevil ‘Probably Won’t Be as Gory’ on Disney+, ‘Born Again’ Series to Shoot for 11 Months in 2023

After fully debuting his MCU-approved Matt Murdock/Daredevil in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” over the summer, actor Charlie Cox is finally getting ready to lead his own MCU project with the 18-episode Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again.” The actor confirmed to NME that he will spend nearly all of 2023 shooting the Marvel project. “They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox said. “I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”  An 11-month shoot and an 18-episode season will make “Daredevil: Born Again” the biggest Marvel project on Disney+ so...
