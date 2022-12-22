In the coming days, there are some or the other improvements in the field of science and technology, which make the needs of the people easier. Science and technology have made human life very easy. Till now we had to wait for several hours to get the mobile battery fully charged. We had to leave the mobile at home to charge the mobile battery. Now Indian scientists have found a solution to this problem. The big achievement of Indian scientists is that now mobile-laptop batteries will be charged in minutes instead of hours. While using an electronic device, there is always tension regarding its charging. The battery can get drained anytime while on the way. Sometimes while going out somewhere, we see that the battery of mobile, laptop, smartwatch or electric car is discharged, and it may take hours to charge, but very soon your worry can be over. This is because Soon this time is going to change in minutes instead of hours.

1 DAY AGO