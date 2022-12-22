Britain condemns N.Korea for supplying arms to Russia's Wagner Group

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday condemned North Korea after the United States said the nation had supplied arms to the Russian mercenary group Wagner to bolster Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

"The fact that President Putin is turning to North Korea for help is a sign of Russia’s desperation and isolation," British foreign minister James Cleverly said in a statement.

"We will work with our partners to ensure that North Korea pays a high price for supporting Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine."

