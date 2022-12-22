ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"When somebody shows you who they are, believe them the first time." - John Salley on how Charles Barkley tarnished his relationship with Michael Jordan

By Hunter Simpson
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

Former NBA player John Salley explains the fallout between Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley and why the two NBA legends hadn’t spoken to each other in a decade after comments made by Barkley.

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley was amongst the league's best players since entering the NBA in 1984. Fellow Hall of Famer Michael Jordan also joined the association in the 1984-85 season. The two were in the NBA together for 15 years until Barkley retired in 2000. Over the time that they were in the league together, Barkley and Jordan became good friends.

Barkley takes accountability for destroying their friendship

However, they had a fallout after Barkley commented on Jordan's abilities to be a team owner, saying, "Michael's got to surround himself with better people, and I worry about him being successful.". Jordan called Barkley after these comments were made, which led to a "not pleasant conversation.". After that conversation, the two did not speak to each other for over 10 years.

John Salley was recently interviewed on "Vlad TV" and spoke on the subject, recalling an interview he had done with Barkley the year prior.

"Yeah, I interviewed Charles last year at, uh, Leaders of Legends - Tony La Russa's event... And he said, "I made a mistake; I should not have said that about my friend." And Charles said, right there, I'll say it, he was wrong for doing that and going at Michael. This is the deal; he understands Michael. He understands that when somebody, and maybe everybody should do it this way; when somebody shows you who they are, believe them the first time."

Barkley should have talked to Jordan beforehand

While the two may not have spoken for a decade, Barkley doesn't hold a grudge against Jordan. He understands that he shouldn't have talked about his friend that way, regardless of what he had done.

" And Charles, to him, showed on television saying what he said, that he wasn't being a friend right there... Oprah was the same way (as Larry King); she didn't talk about Harvey Weinstein. You know what I'm saying? She was like this is my friend, so… Charles maybe should’ve had a conversation with Michael about what’s going on "

Salley made the point to make comparisons to legendary talk show hosts Larry King and Oprah Winfrey. He stated that you don't speak on it regardless of what this person was doing if they're your friend. Barkley, in hindsight, knew that going on television and making those comments was wrong. Perhaps the two NBA legends will eventually fix their relationship after Barkley held himself accountable, accepting the mistakes he made in his relationship with Jordan.

