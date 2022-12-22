Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event
The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp
Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa
Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 members celebrate 75 years
The Denham Springs High School Class of 1965 held its birthday celebration Dec. 3 at the Denham Springs STEM & Robotics Center. Members of the Class of 1965 reached a milestone in life this year, their 75th birthdays. A banner read “Denham Springs High School Class of 1965” on the...
Need to catch a CATS bus? Well, tough luck if you're handicapped
A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
Shoppers scramble around Mall of Louisiana for last minute gifts
BATON ROUGE- T'was the day before Christmas, when all through the mall, hundreds were scrambling to get it all. "I gotta go get like a jallion," shopper Daniel Collins said. They made lists to make sure nothing was missed. "I got most of them, but you can never have too...
Oven used to supplement heaters triggers fire in kitchen of Baton Rouge home, officials say
Baton Rouge firefighters say a family using an oven to supplement the heater in a house in the Homewood subdivision accidentally set the kitchen on fire. The fire was reported on Christmas Eve morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s. According to a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire...
Livingston Parish school board bans critical race theory, though not much expected to change
When the Livingston Parish School Board passed a resolution opposing critical race theory and "other race-based training," the goal was not to halt any teaching currently underway in parish classrooms, but rather to prevent such rhetoric from entering them, according to the board member who proposed the measure. The school...
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill
What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, especially at the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office. Santa’s helpers filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Eight families were selected, two from each school in the parish.
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Rain, cold can't stop Louisiana's Christmas bonfires: 'bring that goodness out to people'
Between cold rain and an arctic blast, it hasn't been the best week for bonfire-building. But a drive on the river road that follows the curves of the Mississippi between Gramercy and Garyville makes clear that Papa Noël's Louisiana elves have still been busy. Stretching for miles through the...
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
