ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Allen, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball

The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association hold Christmas event

The Livingston Parish Retired Teachers Association held its annual Christmas Luncheon on Dec. 12 at Big Mike's Restaurant. Special guests were state Rep. Buddy Mincey and state Sen. Rogers Pope. Mincey updated the group on legislative action, education summits and infrastructure improvements. The teachers and guests enjoyed a Festive Foto...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Zachary Rotary Club restores access to Baker woman's home with ramp

Members of the Zachary Rotary Club recently constructed a handicap ramp for a Baker resident diagnosed with severe spinal stenosis. Veronica Duke suffered from weakness in her left leg and could not leave her mobile home safely. The Zachary Rotary Club decided to step up and help build an elevated ramp that would make her home accessible.
BAKER, LA
NOLA.com

Photos: Bonfires on Mississippi River levee light the way for Cajun Santa

Fireworks and bonfires warm a chilly night on Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, on the Mississippi River levee in Gramercy. Dozens of bonfires in St. John the Baptist and St. James parishes lit the way for Papa Noel, the Cajun Santa Claus, as he flew across south Louisiana to bring toys to boys and girls. The Christmas Eve tradition dates to the 1700s.
GRAMERCY, LA
theadvocate.com

Need to catch a CATS bus? Well, tough luck if you're handicapped

A federal judge in Baton Rouge has ruled that too many of the bus stops for the system that serves the city and Baker are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, a ruling that may lead to the Capital Area Transit System addressing the hundreds of dilapidated bus stops and benches scattered across the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Driver killed in Saint Francisville crash on Christmas Eve

SAINT FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A driver lost his life in a tragic Christmas Eve crash while towing a small utility trailer through West Feliciana Parish, authorities say. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday, December 24. LSP says the man was...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Two Baton Rouge organizations provide locals in need with free meals

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As we head into the holiday weekend, two well-known capital area organizations are making efforts to feed hundreds of families in need. This provision is especially precious to some recipients, as these meals are the only way they’ll be able to feed their families this Christmas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood Grill

What's for lunch at Goodwood Grill in Baton Rouge. Located at 8558 Goodwood Boulevard, Goodwood Grill is a favorite at lunch time. A delectable blend of Southern specialties with a Greek flair, the lunches are hearty and delicious. All lunch specials cost $10.99, and are made only with the freshest ingredients.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10

Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy