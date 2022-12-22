Read full article on original website
Sightseeing in UtahAndy MonroeUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
ksl.com
2 Eagle Mountain residents spread holiday cheer
EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Nothing says Happy Holidays like someone yelling at you with a furrowed brow and an angry, accusatory finger. Then again, there is something else that conveys the same message, and it comes in the form of a smile, a wave and a "Ho-ho-ho." In recent weeks,...
Sharing your yard: North American porcupine
UTAH — The North American porcupine, Erethizon dorsatum (which translates to quill pig), is a large rodent common in Utah, albeit elusive as they are solitary critters. The only species […]
Video from Utah DNR reveals what Santa Claus does in his downtime
UTAH — One might think all Santa Claus does is his yearly trips around the world delivering presents, checking that list of who is naughty or nice, and eating all […]
ksl.com
A Utah man's journey from small town music fan to interviewer of the stars
SALT LAKE CITY — In 2010, Adam Reader's band won an international contest online and was awarded the Hollywood Music Award as best rock-and-roll band. In addition to having a single produced by the man responsible for "High School Musical," the Utah band had the honor of playing numerous Hollywood hot spots such as the Troubadour and the Whiskey A Go Go.
saltlakemagazine.com
Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve
Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve. Salt Lake City. Cucina Wine Bar. Cucina Wine Bar is hosting...
ksl.com
Have you seen this? The Grinch throws a pot for Max
WHOVILLE — Have you ever wondered what the Grinch does when he's not stealing Christmas or singing off-key to Who Holiday tunes?. Well, if you've been to Pleasant Grove recently, you may know that the Grinch has spent some time creating a handmade gift for his pal, Max. Recently,...
KSLTV
Ogden food pantry provides food, clothing and Christmas help for holiday weekend
NORTH OGDEN, Utah – At the Tri City Exchange in North Ogden Friday, over 2,000 Utah families received food, clothing, and Christmas gifts to help them through the holiday weekend. “Today is really special,” Mike Larson, creator of the Tri City Exchange said. “We want kids to know that...
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
ABC 4
Dreamscapes Immersive Art Exhibit in Sandy
Kristen Chester from Dreamscapes sat with us and told us about Dreamscapes at South Town Mall. Immersive Art is an amazing experience for adult and children of all ages. The best part is you can touch and feel every sculpture. Many people come to take amazing photos. Many of the...
KUTV
Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square
KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
Local animal shelter urges community to foster pets over Christmas break
Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Salt Lake City is urging the community to shelter an animal in need over the Christmas holiday until Monday, Dec. 26.
What is the carol ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ about?
Why are there so many birds in the “12 Days of Christmas” song? Do the 12 Days of Christmas have anything to do with Christianity?
Utah mom spreads holiday cheer in local hospital's newborn ICU
After her son spent 76 days and Christmas last year in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), a Utah mom wants to spread hope and joy for families who are in the same spot this year.
ABC 4
Snoop named Farmington Police Department’s director of emotional and mental wellness
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Over the holiday weekend, the Farmington Police Department added to its squad by naming a new director of emotional and mental wellness. According to a Facebook post made by the department, Santa dropped a surprise to the department, a cute dog named Snoop. The department quickly recognized Snoop’s potential and named him director of emotional and mental wellness.
ABC 4
Tamales for Christmas? Here’s where you can find Salt Lake valley’s best for your holiday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — If Christmas is about traditions, then this is a Latin American tradition we can all get behind. We’re talking tamales. We tackled all the popular spots around Salt Lake valley to show you what makes them so special, and how you can get them just in time for Christmas — or at least their ingredients.
ABC 4
Winner of Food Network’s Holiday Wars
SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — From baking wedding cakes to competing on Food Network, Kimberley Rivers and her team, “Rebels Without a Claus” won this season’s Food Network Holiday Wars. She joined us on the show to tell us all about it. Before going...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Paints It Red In Their Rose Bowl Uniform Reveal
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football says, “I see a [white uniform] and I want it painted red”. Last season in their Rose Bowl debut, the Utes impressed in their throwback all-white uniforms. In their return to the Rose Bowl, Utah chooses to go the same route, only with their red throwback jersey and helmet.
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
Gephardt Daily
Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon
ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
upr.org
Utah mom receives $500 in act of kindness, pays it forward to homeless shelter
A Utah mom who was given $500 in a random act of kindness returned the favor to a local homeless shelter by paying it forward. Sierra Sandoval, her four-year-old son, and her six-month-old baby daughter were at the Layton Walmart on Monday when a stranger approached her at the check-out line as she was buying her groceries. The stranger, a little boy, handed Sandoval an envelope and told her that he wanted to spread the holiday spirit.
