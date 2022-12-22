ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

2 Eagle Mountain residents spread holiday cheer

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — Nothing says Happy Holidays like someone yelling at you with a furrowed brow and an angry, accusatory finger. Then again, there is something else that conveys the same message, and it comes in the form of a smile, a wave and a "Ho-ho-ho." In recent weeks,...
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, UT
ksl.com

A Utah man's journey from small town music fan to interviewer of the stars

SALT LAKE CITY — In 2010, Adam Reader's band won an international contest online and was awarded the Hollywood Music Award as best rock-and-roll band. In addition to having a single produced by the man responsible for "High School Musical," the Utah band had the honor of playing numerous Hollywood hot spots such as the Troubadour and the Whiskey A Go Go.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Where to Eat in Utah For New Year’s Eve

Ring in the New Year surrounded by good friends and even better food. To make your reservation hunt easier, we rounded up our favorite restaurants in Utah offering delectable coursed meals, pairings and bites on New Year’s Eve. Salt Lake City. Cucina Wine Bar. Cucina Wine Bar is hosting...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Have you seen this? The Grinch throws a pot for Max

WHOVILLE — Have you ever wondered what the Grinch does when he's not stealing Christmas or singing off-key to Who Holiday tunes?. Well, if you've been to Pleasant Grove recently, you may know that the Grinch has spent some time creating a handmade gift for his pal, Max. Recently,...
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
ABC 4

Dreamscapes Immersive Art Exhibit in Sandy

Kristen Chester from Dreamscapes sat with us and told us about Dreamscapes at South Town Mall. Immersive Art is an amazing experience for adult and children of all ages. The best part is you can touch and feel every sculpture. Many people come to take amazing photos. Many of the...
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Try Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square

KUTV — Won Won Kitchen at Trolley Square is a delicious new restaurant. Kari spoke to Mandy McKenna about some of the tasty items on the menu. Also, Friday is your last chance to enter to win a prize in our KUTV 12 Days Of Christmas Giveaway. Today we are giving away $200 to Won Won Kitchen OR you can enter to win our grand prize, which is all 12 gifts!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Snoop named Farmington Police Department’s director of emotional and mental wellness

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Over the holiday weekend, the Farmington Police Department added to its squad by naming a new director of emotional and mental wellness. According to a Facebook post made by the department, Santa dropped a surprise to the department, a cute dog named Snoop. The department quickly recognized Snoop’s potential and named him director of emotional and mental wellness.
FARMINGTON, UT
ABC 4

Winner of Food Network’s Holiday Wars

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — From baking wedding cakes to competing on Food Network, Kimberley Rivers and her team, “Rebels Without a Claus” won this season’s Food Network Holiday Wars. She joined us on the show to tell us all about it. Before going...
FARMINGTON, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Paints It Red In Their Rose Bowl Uniform Reveal

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah football says, “I see a [white uniform] and I want it painted red”. Last season in their Rose Bowl debut, the Utes impressed in their throwback all-white uniforms. In their return to the Rose Bowl, Utah chooses to go the same route, only with their red throwback jersey and helmet.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Deseret News

Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?

Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
UTAH STATE
Gephardt Daily

Injured woman Life-Flighted out of Utah County canyon

ALPINE, Utah Dec. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 48-year-old woman was injured while sledding with friends up one of Utah County’s more rugged, roadless canyons, requiring a helicopter rescue. The possible broken ankle left the woman unable to walk in the Friday afternoon mishap in the Horse...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
upr.org

Utah mom receives $500 in act of kindness, pays it forward to homeless shelter

A Utah mom who was given $500 in a random act of kindness returned the favor to a local homeless shelter by paying it forward. Sierra Sandoval, her four-year-old son, and her six-month-old baby daughter were at the Layton Walmart on Monday when a stranger approached her at the check-out line as she was buying her groceries. The stranger, a little boy, handed Sandoval an envelope and told her that he wanted to spread the holiday spirit.
LAYTON, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy