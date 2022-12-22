This isn’t the kind of tribute they want to be paid. Italian farmers have declared war on food businesses around the world that try to make their bones by using advertising gimmicks associated with the Mafia. Products including Scottish Cosa Nostra Shot whisky — sold in Tommy-gun shaped bottles — as well as Germany’s Don Marco’s Mafia Coffee Rub barbecue seasoning and the Don Corleone restaurant in Finland are all on the hit list compiled by Coldiretti, Italy’s largest agricultural trade group. “Using and evoking the name of organized crime for marketing purposes cannot be accepted,” Coldiretti president Ettore Prandini told the Guardian....

OHIO STATE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO