Fuggedaboutit! Italian farmers fighting to rub out Mafia food, drink names
This isn’t the kind of tribute they want to be paid. Italian farmers have declared war on food businesses around the world that try to make their bones by using advertising gimmicks associated with the Mafia. Products including Scottish Cosa Nostra Shot whisky — sold in Tommy-gun shaped bottles — as well as Germany’s Don Marco’s Mafia Coffee Rub barbecue seasoning and the Don Corleone restaurant in Finland are all on the hit list compiled by Coldiretti, Italy’s largest agricultural trade group. “Using and evoking the name of organized crime for marketing purposes cannot be accepted,” Coldiretti president Ettore Prandini told the Guardian....
An offshore wind project being built with union labor could be exactly what energy workers need
Labor unions and allied environmental groups have long argued that high-quality jobs can and should power the shift away from fossil fuels. Up until now, renewable energy jobs haven’t paid as well as those in traditional energy sectors, but that may be changing.
