ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

No one injured when fire breaks out during freezing temperatures in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA - Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of a blaze in northwest Atlanta. The flames broke out overnight on Rockingham Drive. Firefighters found flames in the basement of the two-story house. Firefighters tried to quell the blaze but evacuated the building when flames started to burn the first floor. Fire extended through the roof of the house.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Firefighters extinguish flames on burning home in southeast Atlanta; one man taken to jail, officials say

ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue extinguished flames to a burning home Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE where they found heavy flames in the front and back of a two-story, multi-family complex, according to Atlanta Fire officials.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police.  On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas

DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
BROOKHAVEN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy