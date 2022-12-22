Read full article on original website
No one injured when fire breaks out during freezing temperatures in NW Atlanta
ATLANTA - Fire investigators are working to learn the cause of a blaze in northwest Atlanta. The flames broke out overnight on Rockingham Drive. Firefighters found flames in the basement of the two-story house. Firefighters tried to quell the blaze but evacuated the building when flames started to burn the first floor. Fire extended through the roof of the house.
Firefighters extinguish flames on burning home in southeast Atlanta; one man taken to jail, officials say
ATLANTA — Atlanta Fire and Rescue extinguished flames to a burning home Saturday afternoon in a southeast Atlanta neighborhood, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 1100 block of Constitution Road SE where they found heavy flames in the front and back of a two-story, multi-family complex, according to Atlanta Fire officials.
Son with disabilities and father die in Christmas Day house fire, DeKalb County authorities say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A father and his son are dead after a house fire in Decatur on Christmas Day. DeKalb County Fire Rescue was called to a home along Thompson Circle, off Snapfinger Road on Sunday at 3:15 a.m. Crews arrived to the home on fire and said a resident was concerned about two people trapped inside.
Search for gunman underway after 2 shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two people at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta. It happened at around 11:01 p.m. along Campbellton Road. According to police, a woman was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a nearby hospital.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs firefighters battle flames at former Rosati's sports bar site
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Crews are investigating a fire at the site of a former Atlanta sports bar Sunday afternoon. Firefighters rushed to the building along Wieuca Road NE, previously occupied by Rosati's Pizza and Sports Pub around 3:45 p.m. Authorities said that the Christmas Day fire required crews from Atlanta Fire Rescue Department and Sandy Springs Fire Department.
Atlanta driver dies in early Christmas morning crash
An Atlanta driver died early Christmas morning following a single-vehicle crash, Atlanta police say....
Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
A man and woman are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve, according to Brookhaven police. On the morning of Dec. 24, Brookhaven police were alerted to reports of shots fired on the second floor of the Microtel Inn & Suites at1840 Corporate Boulevard NE. According to police, police found a […] The post Two dead after alleged murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Driver slides on patch of ice, hits officer's vehicle, a pedestrian: APD
ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer and another person are tending to their injuries Sunday after being struck by a pickup truck, authorities said. It happened Christmas Day at 7 p.m. along Campbellton Road off Enon Road. The area was across London's Little Angels Learning Academy. A spokesperson with...
Lanes shut down by crash along I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs | What we know
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Traffic is nearly at a standstill Sunday night along a busy interstate in Sandy Springs. Georgia Department of Transportation cameras showed traffic moving at a snail's pace eastbound along I-285. According to a GDOT alert, a crash before S.R. 9 and Roswell Road has shut down three of the five lanes, causing backups around the Riverside Drive exit.
Photos released of suspect in deadly Christmas Eve gas station shooting in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police are looking for a man they believe shot and killed a man at a Chevron gas station in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood on Christmas Eve. APD responded to the gas station off Boulevard and Irwin Street, not far from the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park, around 11:15 p.m.
Police investigating fatal shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Atlanta are investigating after officials say a person was shot and killed on Friday evening. Officers responded to a person shot call at the 1200 block of Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard SW around 9 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.
Father hospitalized trying to save dogs from burning home in Walton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A father is spending Christmas in the hospital after trying to save his dogs from a fire at his trailer home in Walton County. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded to reports of a trailer fire behind 4370 Tiffany Lane in Loganville on Christmas Eve.
DeKalb County officials: Refrain from calling 9-1-1 to report burst water pipes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County officials have advised residents who experience issues regarding burst water pipes caused by the holiday freeze to refrain from calling 9-1-1. Officials are experiencing a “higher than normal call volume due to emergency calls about burst water pipes.”. “We understand...
Major fires consume Duluth, Decatur, Atlanta apartments on Christmas
DULUTH, Ga. - Between Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, metro Atlanta authorities were called to several apartments around Georgia to put out fires. Some were fatal. Residents at an apartment on Randall Street in Atlanta were left recovering Christmas morning after a fire ripped through the complex the night before.
Water pipes bursting in Douglas County, dangerous road conditions
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Officials have asked motorists to avoid the intersection of Highway 5 and Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville due to busted pipes in a nearby office building causing a flood into the intersection. While Georgia faces freezing temperatures this holiday weekend, some areas have fallen to the single...
Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car
Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover. In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and...
Missing 79-year-old Fayetteville man may be driving around metro Atlanta, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are desperately trying to find a 79-year-old man who left home for a doctor’s appointment Friday morning and has yet to return. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Investigators have been using technology to...
Metro Atlanta counties issue boil water advisories as crews address water system issues
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for two metro Atlanta counties as more water systems are affected by record-breaking freezing temperatures. On Sunday, Clayton County Water Authority issued the first boil water advisory after customers reported low water pressure or no water around the county. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
1 dead, 1 injured in Christmas Eve murder-suicide attempt
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide attempt at the Microtel Hotel in northeast Atlanta. Reports of shots fired came in just before 9:11 a.m. Christmas Eve. Upon arrival, officers found a man on the second floor of the hotel with a gunshot wound to the head.
Smyrna police lieutenant to spend Christmas at home after heart attack
COBB COUNTY, Ga — A local lieutenant will spend Christmas at home this year-- nearly a year after a heart attack sent him to the hospital. WSB spoke with him and learned his message this year:. “I was determined to walk again, that was all I thought about,” Lt....
