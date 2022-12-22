Mercy Manor provides an intense 24/7, safe, spiritual recovery residence for women with histories of homelessness, abuse, mental health, incarceration, alcohol, and drug addiction. “At Mercy Manor, the women work their program, while they re-establish themselves into the local community,” explains CEO Barbara Hudson-Benner. “Our targeted population is focused on females with dual diagnoses of mental health and addiction. The residents of Mercy Manor are the wives, mothers, and sisters of families in our community. Our intake of clients come from referrals from community addiction facilities, behavioral health facilities, drug court, criminal justice facilities, and other agencies where the client is seriously seeking to maintain recovery.”

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO