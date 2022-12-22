Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DaytonTed RiversDayton, OH
IRS Delays New Tax Restrictions for Venmo and Paypal Business PaymentsC. Heslop
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Man Fatally Run Over By Cop After Calling 9-1-1 for HelpChibuzo NwachukuSpringfield, OH
Longstanding Golden Corral Restaurant Reopens Today, December 23, After Being Closed For Two Years.Joel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Related
dayton.com
DCDC CEO set to retire: ‘Make sure the work you’re doing is significant’
Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders reflects on legacy with Dayton Contemporary Dance Company. After 18 years of service as the CEO of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company (DCDC), Ro Nita Hawes-Saunders, lifelong arts advocate, is embracing her Dec. 31 retirement with confidence, contentment and hopefulness. “After 18 years it appears that it’s time...
dayton.com
PERSONAL JOURNEY: Garage bands shaped his music life
Retired lawyer focusing attention on a life-long love. Music is a big part of the lives of most teenagers. And for those growing up in the 1970′s and 80′s, it was often lifechanging. Countless musicians of that era got their start in “garage bands,” so named because these groups usually practiced in their own family home garages.
5 Most Haunted Cemetery In Ohio You Dare Not To Visit
Ohio is home to a number of haunted cemeteries, each with its own unique history and tales of ghosts and other supernatural phenomena. Here are the top five most haunted cemeteries in Ohio:
dayton.com
MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Mercy Manor helps women in recovery
Mercy Manor provides an intense 24/7, safe, spiritual recovery residence for women with histories of homelessness, abuse, mental health, incarceration, alcohol, and drug addiction. “At Mercy Manor, the women work their program, while they re-establish themselves into the local community,” explains CEO Barbara Hudson-Benner. “Our targeted population is focused on females with dual diagnoses of mental health and addiction. The residents of Mercy Manor are the wives, mothers, and sisters of families in our community. Our intake of clients come from referrals from community addiction facilities, behavioral health facilities, drug court, criminal justice facilities, and other agencies where the client is seriously seeking to maintain recovery.”
wyso.org
'The Grandest Stage-a History of the World Series' by Tyler Kepner
Tyler Kepner has been writing about baseball since his high school days. Growing up in Philadelphia, he finagled press passes to Phillies games where he tried to score interviews with players on the visiting teams. Kepner had a particular passion for World Series games. His second book is a wide ranging overview of the history of the World Series and a must read for baseball fans.
This Cincinnatti couple continue to give away millions
Over the last month, I have written a series of articles on business leaders and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. I like to spread good news stories, and readers enjoy these uplifting articles.
Vacant home ablaze in Dayton
Crews reported the fire was in a vacant building. When firefighters arrived on the scene, Dispatch said crews saw smoke coming from the attic of the home.
dayton.com
Hit the floor in the new year with Gem City Swing
New to the area and working from home, Nick Gerakines searched Meetup for social groups and activities to try. He stumbled upon Gem City Swing and decided to give it a whirl. “My only dance experience at the time was some line dancing in gym class,” he said with a smile. “I really didn’t know what to expect, but it was such a welcoming group. It was a fun, low-key, weekly social activity.”
wyso.org
Clark County Cleanup Update; Delphi Pension Bill Stalls; Sports Betting Coming; Agricultural Census
Clark County Cleanup Update - The planning process for the clean-up of thousands of gallons of industrial waste at the Tremont City Barrel Fill site in Clark County is underway. It comes after residents have been sounding the alarm for years about the potential for water contamination from the barrel fill site. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has this.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dayton
Dayton might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dayton.
dayton.com
Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering believes ‘everybody is family’
Fourth-generation Childers family members work at Clark County restaurant. From the mouth-watering Broaster chicken to the legendary coleslaw, Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering doesn’t disappoint. But it’s more than food that has kept customers coming back for more than half a century. “Everybody is family to us here,” manager...
Local agency collects gifts for those recently released from incarceration
Employees from a local agency worked to make sure those recently released from incarceration and their family felt warm and welcomed this Christmas. The Montgomery County Child Support Agency spent the month collecting items for the Office of Reentry’s “Global Warming Initiative” this holiday season. The goal...
Four dead in three vehicle crash on Ohio highway
A previous report on road conditions in central Ohio can be seen in the video player above. SIDNEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Hazardous conditions on Ohio roads have led to multiple vehicle crashes, including one with fatalities Saturday morning just north of Dayton. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that four people died after a semi-trailer […]
countynewsonline.org
There is more….
… than the beautifully decorated Brown residence (which is second to none, no doubt about it, and well known beyond Darke County) and the downtown-areas in Darke County. Many people put a lot of effort into the decoration of their homes and cruising Darke County around Christmas time is always exciting.
What’s happening with waste collection in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Some residents in and around Dayton will see waste collection delays due to the holidays. According to a release by the Division of Waste Collection, Dayton, Moraine and Jefferson Township will all change their waste collection schedules for Christmas and New Year. In Dayton, the release said garbage and recycling collection […]
Medical emergency possible cause of Dayton crash
One person was brought to the hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.
PHOTOS: Miami Valley Hospital newborns show off holiday spirit
Christmas blankets and hats were provided for babies and parents to help celebrate.
Orlando Brown From ‘That’s So Raven’ Arrested in Ohio
Orlando Brown, mostly known for his time on That’s So Raven, was arrested in Ohio for domestic violence against his own brother. According to reports, Brown’s brother Matthew was letting him stay in his home near Dayton so that the former actor wouldn’t have to go to a homeless shelter. Lima police were called to the house early Thursday morning because of an ongoing fight. Once police arrived Matthew claimed that is brother had been “acting crazy”.
dayton247now.com
CODE RED WEATHER: SNOW EMERGENCY in Miami Valley
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Here's the latest SNOW EMERGENCY weather alerts for every county in the Miami Valley. We will continue to update the EMERGENCY LEVEL as they are updated.
Comments / 0