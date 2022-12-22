Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that it says is suspected of passing counterfeit money.

Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

The police department posted a photo on its Facebook page of the man, saying that he is approximately 6 feet tall and 190 pounds and has a beard.

Anyone with information is asked by the Bridgeport Police to contact Officer Pernell at 304-848-6122 or mpernell@bridgeportwv.com .

The Bridgeport Police also recently asked for help identifying three people in connection to a larceny at the Meadowbrook Mall.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WBOY Crime Tracker

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.