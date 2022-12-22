ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying man

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5X7E_0jrZvCVz00

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that it says is suspected of passing counterfeit money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrr4f_0jrZvCVz00
Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

The police department posted a photo on its Facebook page of the man, saying that he is approximately 6 feet tall and 190 pounds and has a beard.

West Virginia State Police seize more than 42 pounds of marijuana from New York men

Anyone with information is asked by the Bridgeport Police to contact Officer Pernell at 304-848-6122 or mpernell@bridgeportwv.com .

The Bridgeport Police also recently asked for help identifying three people in connection to a larceny at the Meadowbrook Mall.

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

