WOWT

Chilly and windy Monday with warming for the rest of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Arctic front moved through the area Sunday night and northwest winds have been strong behind it. Gusts will continue to get up to 40 miles per hour through the morning hours. A few flurries will also be possible early on in the day. As the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. 17 deaths reported across 8 states during winter storm. Updated: 10 hours ago. Winter storm issues...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

More flight delays through Omaha as cold weather presses on

Omaha experts share advice on dealing with holiday depression. It can often be a struggle to deal with the holidays. Experts share advice on dealing with seasonal depression. Displaced residents given unexpected bills at condemned Omaha apartment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Former residents of a condemned apartment complex are given...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha organization thanks first responders working Christmas

Gusty north winds kick in overnight bringing more cold weather for Monday ahead of a thaw later this week. Sheriff's Office searching for missing woman in Omaha. Update on construction activity for new Omaha casino. Updated: 5 hours ago. An update on the progress on an Omaha casino.
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Frigid air allows Lincoln to eke out a white Christmas

Lincoln's first — and only — significant snow of the season was just enough to give residents a white Christmas. You have those frigid temperatures that we all complained about to thank for that. Lincoln residents get a white Christmas about once every three years, based on seven...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Frigid Monday, a thaw later this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold and mostly cloudy Christmas Day for the Omaha metro with around an inch of snow on the ground. That means it will go down in the record book as a white Christmas. A little bonus was a brief round of snow that moved in during the middle of the afternoon dropping a quick coating of snow across the area. While the snow didn’t add up to much, it did create some slick conditions for a short time. Temperatures have hovered in the teens, but may actually push into the low 20s during the early overnight before another arctic front arrives around Midnight.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

David’s Weekend Forecast - Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clear skies Saturday evening around the metro with cold conditions. Temperatures did “warm” into the teens for the afternoon hours, an improvement over the past few days. Clear skies will stick with us for the evening hours with temperatures falling back into the single digits. Wind chills will remain between 0 and -10 degrees for the evening. Overnight, expect temperatures to fall back below zero with winds chills between -10 and -20 degrees.
OMAHA, NE
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, Nebraska

Photo byPurchased Through Unsplash+ | Image In collaboration with Pablo Merchán Montes on Unsplash. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha pilot program helps those with brain injuries

Frigid once again Sunday morning with temperatures falling below zero and wind chills as cold as -20°. A south breeze will warm us to around 20° with a few afternoon flurries possible. Cold Sunday, a few flurries possible. Updated: 21 hours ago. Frigid once again Sunday morning with...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning

(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
KETV.com

'Water's pouring on the bed': Flooding, water shut off at apartments across the Metro

OMAHA, Neb. — Christmas spirits were dampened by burst pipes at apartment complexes across the Metro. The Metropolitan Utilities District confirms it is working with management to fix the issues at a building on Cottonwood Place and 108th. It also said there have been reports of water woes with at least two other complexes. MUD blames burst pipes in the cold.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Cox Omaha reports cable outages due to weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cox crews have been working to restore cable TV and internet outages reported around the Omaha-metro. “We are working diligently to get the area up and running,” a spokesperson told 6 News. According to the response from Cox, the cold weather is to blame for...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

KFAB Winter Weather Closings

All Metropolitan Community College locations are closed Thursday. All classes and activities are cancelled. The UNO campus is closed Thursday. All Douglas County Health Department offices will be closed Thursday due to the storm. That includes the main office at 1111 South 41st Street, Vital Statistics at the Douglas/Omaha Civic Center, and all WIC offices.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day

Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
COLUMBUS, NE
WOWT

Nebraska State Patrol assists more than 500 stranded drivers amid cold weather

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of drivers needed assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol and other agencies in recent days. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to more than 500 weather-related incidents across the state during this week’s cold temperatures. Wednesday saw troopers perform 211 motorist assists,...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Update on Omaha snow removal, warming centers, bus schedules

Nebraska businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed the next state senator to serve District 21. A man is dead after sliding off I-80 near the York exit. Intense cold and windy conditions through the end of the work week. Bitter cold doesn't stop holiday shoppers. Updated: 3 hours ago. Even...
OMAHA, NE

