Orange, TX

kjas.com

The last minute rush for Christmas fixings

Local residents hit the stores on Saturday to purchase items for Christmas Dinner. Many also bought last minute gifts and wrappings. Unfortunately, there were also many others on Saturday that were busy buying pipe, couplers and other plumbing supplies. Temperatures on Saturday went above freezing, causing many pipes and plumbing to break.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Fire destroys Bridge City home Friday morning

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A family of four is displaced just before the holidays, after their home went up in a blaze Friday morning. No one was injured in the fire that happened in the 900 block of Suncrest Drive, according to Bridge City Fire Marshal Elgin Browning. The...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12newsnow.com

Southeast Texas homeowners experience busted pipes and no running water

BEAUMONT, Texas — The morning after the arctic blast blew into Southeast Texas, the Beaumont Water Department was inundated with over 300 calls from residents. Homeowners woke up to no running water, due to busted pipes. One Beaumont resident Arthur Bobenoaux tells 12News that he found two busted pipes...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

NWS says Jasper went 42 hours below freezing

The National Weather Service says Jasper spent 42 hours below freezing in the days leading up to Christmas, and that was the longest period of time among the eight reporting stations that were measured. Meteorologists say the thermometer at Jasper County Bell Field Airport reached the freezing point at about...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Major problems with the Deep East Texas Electric Co-Op grid

Major problems were occurring overnight in the Deep East Texas Electric Cooperative grid as customers reported brief and sometimes lengthy outages throughout Thursday night and into Friday morning. A statement on the DETEC Facebook page said that the power provider was dealing with problems from wind gusts, and also a...
SABINE COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Nederland issues water system update

NEDERLAND, Texas — The city of Nederland has issued a water system update. Due to the waterline dripping, water leaks and a home fire response on Friday, the water system hasn’t made much progress raising the water levels. The city is urging residents to conserve as much water...
NEDERLAND, TX
kjas.com

JCSO names Kasey Ryan their Deputy of the Year

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has named Kasey Ryan their 2022 Deputy of the Year. The prestigious award was presented to Deputy Ryan by Sheriff Mitchel Newman and Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan. Also receiving awards were Gina Streed who was named jailer of the Year, and Lillie Cooper who...

