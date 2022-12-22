ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kari Lake loses bid to overturn Arizona election results

An Arizona judge on Saturday rejected GOP candidate Kari Lake's legal bid to overturn her defeat in the state's governor's race, confirming Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' victory. Driving the news: Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson ruled that Lake didn't prove election officials committed misconduct that would've...
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' home on Christmas Eve

From the southern border arrived on buses outside of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in Washington, D.C. on Christmas Eve during freezing temperatures, various media outlets report. The big picture: Washington, D.C. declared a public emergency in September in response to Texas, Arizona and other states sending thousands of migrants...
GOP women, people of color break records in state races

Republican women and candidates of color made historic gains in state legislative races across the country even as the national GOP struggled during the 2022 midterms. Why it matters: Several highly touted GOP Latina Republicans failed in their bids for Congress thanks to connections to former President Trump, but women and candidates of color who ran on local issues in state races performed well.
Florida named fastest-growing state in the country by Census

People have been flocking to Florida in 2022, which saw the fastest growth compared to any other state over the last year, according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: This is the first time Florida has been named the fastest-growing state since 1957. The...
