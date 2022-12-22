Students Stage Walkout After Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found At Bethesda High School

Walt Whitman High School Photo Credit: Image capture © 2022 Google

Hundreds of Walt Whitman High Schools students walked out of class in support of their Jewish classmates after antisemitic graffiti was found painted on the school sign earlier this week, according to multiple reports.

The message "Jews Not Welcome" was found spray painted on the sign on Saturday, Dec. 17, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

The walkout was held in the school commons, with Jewish students filling each space along each tier. Several rabbis, delegates, and students spoke at the event, the reports continue.

Both Jewish and non-Jewish students participated in the walkout, with some Jewish students reminding those at the event of their relatives who had their lives taken in the Holocaust during World War II.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.