Two teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski after 'bored' tweet

Rob Gronkowski told sportscaster Kay Adams Thursday morning that two NFL teams reached out to him following his viral "I'm kinda bored" tweet on Wednesday.

Despite Adams' request to name the teams who called "Gronk," he wouldn't cave in. The five-time Pro Bowler also said that his agent and various friends reached out to see if he was actually considering going back to play in the NFL.

Despite multiple assurances this summer and fall that he was done playing football , many have still speculated that No. 87 would come out of his second retirement to help a team with their late season push towards the playoffs. With Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) struggling all year long, but still in good position to win the putrid NFC South, the chatter surrounding Gronk's potential return to Tampa Bay became stronger.

The 33-year-old announced his second retirement in June after 11 seasons. Gronkowski first retired from the NFL following the 2018 campaign -- his ninth and final season with the New England Patriots.