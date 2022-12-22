ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two teams reached out to Rob Gronkowski after 'bored' tweet

By Victor Barbosa
 4 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gronkowski told sportscaster Kay Adams Thursday morning that two NFL teams reached out to him following his viral "I'm kinda bored" tweet on Wednesday.

Despite Adams' request to name the teams who called "Gronk," he wouldn't cave in. The five-time Pro Bowler also said that his agent and various friends reached out to see if he was actually considering going back to play in the NFL.

Despite multiple assurances this summer and fall that he was done playing football , many have still speculated that No. 87 would come out of his second retirement to help a team with their late season push towards the playoffs. With Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-8) struggling all year long, but still in good position to win the putrid NFC South, the chatter surrounding Gronk's potential return to Tampa Bay became stronger.

The 33-year-old announced his second retirement in June after 11 seasons. Gronkowski first retired from the NFL following the 2018 campaign -- his ninth and final season with the New England Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski takes shot at Dallas Cowboys

Rob Gronkowski made his first in-studio appearance of the season on FOX’s NFL pregame show Sunday, and he wasted no time delivering a hot take. Gronkowski and his colleagues were discussing the NFC playoff picture when the former tight end brought up the Dallas Cowboys. He said he does not feel people are giving the Minnesota Vikings enough credit and took a shot at the Cowboys for being all hype every year.
J.J. Watt becomes latest star to comment on NFL's random drug tests

Watt had one of his best games of the season during the Cardinals' 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, finishing with season highs in solo tackles (four), tackles for loss (three), quarterback hits (three), and sacks (3.0) while recording his first forced fumble of the campaign as well. Watt played a season-high 84% of the defensive snaps and it was perhaps his best performance statistically since he joined Arizona ahead of the 2021 season.
Look: Gisele Bundchen's Christmas Message Going Viral

Christmas morning is finally here, which means it's time for celebrities in the sporting world to share what they're up to. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spent Christmas Eve in a hotel alone before today's game against the Arizona Cardinals. “It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m going to have to learn how to deal with,” Brady said on a recent podcast. “And I think that’s what life’s about.”
Rob Gronkowski contacted NFL team about return

Rumors have been swirling for days ever since former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski tweeted “I’m kinda bored,” leading to speculation that he might be considering a return to the league just in time to make an impact in the playoffs. While the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has downplayed that tweet, saying it was actually part of a promotion, he did mention that two NFL teams reached out to gauge his interest.
Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
New York Jets Coach Suspended For One Year

The New York Jets got off to a hot start this season. They started the season 7-4 and seemed to have things figured out. However, they have since lost four games and find themselves at 7-8 and fighting for a playoff spot. To make matters worse their quarterback situation seems to be completely unanswered. Now they face another uphill battle as their wide receivers coach will be suspended for at least one year.
Raiders WR Davante Adams on Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers

One of the league's biggest stars will be taking the field on the brightest stage this holiday weekend when the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the holiday classic. Wide receiver Davante Adams was just named to his sixth career Pro Bowl this week, proving that he's...
Rams announce news on Aaron Donald

The Los Angeles Rams announced news on Aaron Donald on Friday. Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Donald will not play in the team’s Week 16 game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. McVay added that Donald down is unlikely to play for the rest of the season. Rams HC Sean McVay said DL... The post Rams announce news on Aaron Donald appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steelers Hall Of Famer Franco Harris Angrily Demanded Ball For First Time Ever Before 22-Yard TD Run In Super Bowl XIII

Super Bowl XIII pitted the Pittsburgh Steelers, who had won Super Bowl IX and X, against the Dallas Cowboys, who had won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XI. It was the game of the century and a showdown to see who would be the team of the decade in the 1970’s. It drew a 47.1 Nielsen rating and was the most watched Super Bowl in history at the time of the game.
