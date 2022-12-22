WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Christmas evening, December 25, 2022, around 5:30 p.m. West Windsor Police responded to the area of 3466 north bound near an unoccupied auto dealership for an unknown person down on the side of the highway. The area of Route 1 where the person was found is north of Quakerbridge Road and south of Meadow Road and across from Buffalo Wild Wings. Upon arrival of police and EMS it was determined that the person was deceased. It was reported that detectives from West Windsor and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded to the scene for the investigation. Princeton Junction Fire Company responded to assist police with lighting of the scene for the investigation. It is unclear at this time exactly what has caused the death. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner was also on scene. No official information has been released about the death and the story will be updated as information becomes available.

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO