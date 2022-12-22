Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
The Best Apartments for Rent in Morristown, NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Route 22 Overnight Lane Closures, Hillside, Union County and Newark, Essex CountyMorristown MinuteEssex County, NJ
Related
Two Teens Charged With Murder, Robbery And Weapons Offences In Killing Of Post University Basketball Player Over $800. Of Pot
December 23, 2022 HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso reported today…
Driver killed when car splits in half, slides across NJ parkway: police
A New Jersey driver was killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday evening, police said.
Police: Dodge Charger in deadly wreck after fleeing crime in South Brunswick, NJ
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A Dodge Charger involved in a deadly crash on Thursday had been fleeing the scene of a crime, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. A male rear-seat passenger in the Dodge was found dead by responding officers, while the others from that car ran away.
West Windsor Police: Pair distract woman, steal victim’s wallet
A man and a woman working as a team distracted a shopper at Marshall’s at the Windsor Green shopping center and allegedly stole the victim’s wallet from her purse, which had been left in the top basket of the victim’s shopping cart, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
South Brunswick Fatal Crash Update
December 23, 2022 SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Raymond Hayducka of the South Brunswick Police…
2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police
MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
Two arrested in connection to death of Post University basketball player: Officials
Two New Jersey teens have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Post University Basketball player Phillip Urban, according to the Office of The Mercer County Prosecutor.
West Windsor
WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Christmas evening, December 25, 2022, around 5:30 p.m. West Windsor Police responded to the area of 3466 north bound near an unoccupied auto dealership for an unknown person down on the side of the highway. The area of Route 1 where the person was found is north of Quakerbridge Road and south of Meadow Road and across from Buffalo Wild Wings. Upon arrival of police and EMS it was determined that the person was deceased. It was reported that detectives from West Windsor and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded to the scene for the investigation. Princeton Junction Fire Company responded to assist police with lighting of the scene for the investigation. It is unclear at this time exactly what has caused the death. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner was also on scene. No official information has been released about the death and the story will be updated as information becomes available.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Urgent Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer
Police Chief Greg Meyer this evening is urging parents to alert their children about the dangers of playing on the partially-frozen Lake Carasaljo. “Despite it appearing frozen, the lake can actually have only a thin layer of ice at the surface, giving it a frozen appearance and giving children a false sense of security,” Chief Meyer told TLS. “Falling through the ice into the frigid water temperatures can prove fatal in minutes.”
Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed
PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
NJ State Trooper II Philip Lamonaco remembered 41 years after line-of-duty death
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A contingent of troopers Wednesday gathered together with the family of Trooper II Philip Lamonaco, who was shot and killed in the line of duty 41 years ago, to celebrate his life and legacy. Surrounded by family and friends, Donna Lamonaco, her daughter...
NJ Transit bus driver arrested after shooting at teenagers who kicked him to the ground
A New Jersey bus driver is behind bars after shooting at a group of teenagers that witnesses say kicked him to the ground after he pulled over the bus to let them out.
Bristol Businessman Played Key Role In Bucks Gun-Trafficking Gang, DA Says
The owner of a Bristol business faces more gun charges than anyone in recent Bucks County history after detectives seized "dozens" of firearms and partially assembled "ghost guns" from his home, authorities say. Prosecutors say Russell Byron Norton, 32, of Bensalem, played a key role in the Pentz organization, a...
Hamilton Twp. teacher provided 13-year-old student with vodka, THC drops for over 2 years: Police
Police say the teacher provided a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops for approximately two and a half years.
This is where New Jersey ranks among states ‘likely to drive drunk’
Well, this is some sobering news. Over 11 thousand people die every year from drunk driving accidents. There is nothing more selfish than drinking and getting behind the wheel. Where does New Jersey fall on the list of states for the likelihood to drive drunk?. We should be proud of...
NJ 5th grade teacher charged after giving teen vodka, vape pens, THC drops
Officials in New Jersey charged a fifth-grade teacher for allegedly giving a 13-year-old student with vodka, vape pens and THC drops over a two-and-a-half-year period, according to authorities.
wrnjradio.com
N.J. State Police seek assistance identifying man found on I-80 in Warren County
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who was located at 9:22 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 3.5 in Knowlton Township. He is described as an Asian male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 140...
Girl, 15, admits to fatally stabbing NY high school cheerleader
A 15-year-old girl admitted Tuesday to fatally stabbing a Mount Vernon cheerleader, prosecutors announced.
Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI
🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
NJ Elementary Teacher Arrested After 2.5 Years Of Giving Boy Vodka, THC Drops: Prosecutor
A Central Jersey elementary school teacher is facing charges for spending two and a half years supplying a now 13-year-old boy with THC and vodka, authorities announced Wednesday. Jennifer Debiec, a Bordentown resident and fifth-grade teacher at Mercerville Elementary School in Hamilton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree child...
MidJersey.News
Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shorehttp://midjersey.news
Comments / 1