South Brunswick Township, NJ

CBS Philly

2 NJ teens arrested after death investigation of Connecticut college basketball player: police

MERCER COUNTY (CBS) -- Two teens from New Jersey were arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of college basketball player Phillip Urban last week.Urban died on Dec. 17 after officers found him in a car slumped over in the driver's seat on a trail, according to a news release.Officials say a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were taken into custody and both were charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons offenses. Both will be lodged at a youth detention center pending hearings.In an investigation with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hopewell Township Police Department, officers went...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
MidJersey.News

West Windsor

WEST WINDSOR, NJ (MERCER)–Christmas evening, December 25, 2022, around 5:30 p.m. West Windsor Police responded to the area of 3466 north bound near an unoccupied auto dealership for an unknown person down on the side of the highway. The area of Route 1 where the person was found is north of Quakerbridge Road and south of Meadow Road and across from Buffalo Wild Wings. Upon arrival of police and EMS it was determined that the person was deceased. It was reported that detectives from West Windsor and the Mercer County Homicide Task Force responded to the scene for the investigation. Princeton Junction Fire Company responded to assist police with lighting of the scene for the investigation. It is unclear at this time exactly what has caused the death. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner was also on scene. No official information has been released about the death and the story will be updated as information becomes available.
WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Urgent Message from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer

Police Chief Greg Meyer this evening is urging parents to alert their children about the dangers of playing on the partially-frozen Lake Carasaljo. “Despite it appearing frozen, the lake can actually have only a thin layer of ice at the surface, giving it a frozen appearance and giving children a false sense of security,” Chief Meyer told TLS. “Falling through the ice into the frigid water temperatures can prove fatal in minutes.”
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed

PENNINGTON, NJ – Two teenagers have been charged for killing a Manalapan man and taking his weed, police announced. In a joint statement today, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri and Hopewell Police Chief James Rosso announced the arrest of two teenage males in connection with Philip Urban’s fatal shooting last week. A 16-year-old from Pennington, NJ, and a 17-year-old from Hopewell, have been taken into custody at the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon. Both defendants will be held in the Middlesex County Youth Detention Center pending detention hearings. They are charged with murder, felony murder, robbery and weapons The post Two teens charged for killing Manapalan man for a quarter pound of weed appeared first on Shore News Network.
HOPEWELL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Asian Americans in NJ get a serious warning from the FBI

🚨 Opportunistic thieves are targeting Asian Americans, particularly small business owners. 👮‍♀️ Officials say Asian Americans are more likely to view banks with skepticism, which can be a problem. The FBI is warning members of one specific ethnic group in New Jersey they face an...
Trenton, NJ
MidJersey.News covering news from Trenton to the NJ Shore

