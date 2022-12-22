Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible CityTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Ski Slopes at Boyce Park closed due to power outage
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Boyce Park manager Brian Fitzpatrick said on Friday that a power outage knocked out the heat and caused water pipes to burst, forcing the Boyce Park Ski area and park office to close. "When the temperature dropped, it basically froze all the water that was inside...
wtae.com
Air Quality Action Day declared for Liberty-Clairton area Thursday
As warmer air moves in, the Department of Environmental Protection is declaring an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday in the Liberty-Clairton area. They say a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion increases fine particle matter. That means older adults, children and those with respiratory problems should limit their time...
wtae.com
Mild and cloudy for the days ahead
PITTSBURGH — It'll be another day of warm air and sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be near 50°. We finish out the week on Friday with even warmer temperatures and some additional clouds. Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers through Sunday. We see another temperature rise to start next week with rain again for Tuesday/Wednesday.
wtae.com
Water issues continue to impact Hempfield Township community
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Crews are working to restore water to parts of a mobile home community in Hempfield Township. Neighbors in the Hillside Estates complex told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they have had dripping water or no water at all since storms rolled through last Friday. "There's a family...
wtae.com
Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
wtae.com
Sunshine and warmer temperatures return
PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and southerly winds will warm us nicely above freezing for the first time since early Friday morning. We should only drop to freezing tonight with highs into the 50s for the rest of the year. Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers through Sunday. It won't be a washout, but there will be showers around for First Night. We then spike temperatures to start next week with rain again for Tuesday/Wednesday.
wtae.com
Ask Kelly: The vintage Santa in Brighton Heights
This week's "Ask Kelly" question comes from Jonathan and a furry friend named Peanut from Pittsburgh. "We were taking a walk the other day and Peanut here discovered a giant vintage inflatable Santa when we were near our friend's house in Brighton Heights. We figured you were the perfect 'Santa Sleuth' to uncover what the story was behind it. Because I'm sure he had to come from somewhere. So, what's the story?"
Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
wtae.com
Gas, maintenance crews worked to restore gas to 600 Turtle Creek homes
TURTLE CREEK, Pa. — Six hundred homes in Turtle Creek were without heat after a gas outage Wednesday night. People’s Gas was working to restore service to those homes. A spokesperson for the company said a single meter that supports the Electric Heights Housing Association needed to be repaired.
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Frigid winter storm arrives in region — speed limits reduced, schools closed
PennDOT reduced speed limits on several roadways in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday morning as a weather front approached from the west, bringing a rapid drop in temperatures, which are expected to turn slick surfaces icy as rain transitions to snow. As of 6 a.m., speeds were reduced to 45 mph...
LIVE UPDATES: Thousands without power, many roads refreezing, warming centers opened across area
PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people are without power and road conditions are deteriorating as snow falls, winds pick up and temperatures plummet. PennDOT announced speed limit reductions on multiple major roadways in Allegheny, Beaver, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. First Energy and Duquesne Light are both reporting thousands of...
City of Pittsburgh opens warming centers early because of extreme weather conditions
PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh announced it will activate four warming centers Friday due to extreme weather conditions. The following locations will be open today, Friday:. Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center until 4 p.m. 3515 McClure Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 152123. 412-766-4656. Homewood Healthy Active Living Community...
City of Pittsburgh closing certain roads as precaution ahead of winter storm
PITTSBURGH — Hours before a winter storm could hit our area, city officials are working to finalize their winter plans before the snow begins to fall and the roads start to freeze. Make sure to download our WPXI Weather app for the latest updates on this winter storm. “In...
wtae.com
City sees increased trash after holiday celebrations
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh trash crews are working hard to pick up all the trash left at the curb after holiday celebrations. "Especially around Christmas time, we see a lot," said Shawn Wigle, superintendent with Pittsburgh's Environmental Services Bureau. "The good thing is, a lot of it can be recycled."
wtae.com
Pittsburghers urged to stay off the streets as Public Works deals with treacherous icy roads
PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh is urging people to stay home on Friday because ofexpected treacherous driving conditions due to the weather. Mayor Ed Gainey also urges private employers to give their employees the day off, as the city is doing with all of its non-essential workers. "This...
wtae.com
Dangerous sub-zero wind chills reported across western Pennsylvania
The massive winter storm that has impacted much of the country has made its mark in Pennsylvania. Watch the latest forecast in the video player above. Temperatures in and around Pittsburgh plummeted Friday with dangerous wind chills impacting our area. Friday is an Alert Day as we'll see the rain...
wtae.com
One person shot dead in Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — One person has been taken to the hospital after an incident in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland Monday afternoon, according to Allegheny County 911. County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that police units were called to the 3200 block of Brighton Road at 3:29 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
wtae.com
Allegheny County public works crews ready for Friday's weather
CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County says it has the trucks, drivers and salt all ready for the weather headed to the Pittsburgh area Friday. "Allegheny County Department of Public Works is prepared for this storm. We will have 33 trucks deployed Friday morning at 3 a.m. We'll have 24-hour coverage and we will be on the roads until they are all cleared," Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director said in a news briefing Thursday.
Fire rips through Washington County cryogenic plant
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - An investigation is underway in Washington County after residents woke up to an early-morning blaze.The fire happened at the ETC Revolution cryogenic plant in Smith Township.Officials told KDKA there was no structural damage, and no homes in the area were impacted.
Comments / 4