wtae.com

Ski Slopes at Boyce Park closed due to power outage

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — Boyce Park manager Brian Fitzpatrick said on Friday that a power outage knocked out the heat and caused water pipes to burst, forcing the Boyce Park Ski area and park office to close. "When the temperature dropped, it basically froze all the water that was inside...
MONROEVILLE, PA
wtae.com

Air Quality Action Day declared for Liberty-Clairton area Thursday

As warmer air moves in, the Department of Environmental Protection is declaring an Air Quality Action Day for Thursday in the Liberty-Clairton area. They say a strong overnight and morning temperature inversion increases fine particle matter. That means older adults, children and those with respiratory problems should limit their time...
wtae.com

Mild and cloudy for the days ahead

PITTSBURGH — It'll be another day of warm air and sunshine on Thursday. Highs will be near 50°. We finish out the week on Friday with even warmer temperatures and some additional clouds. Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers through Sunday. We see another temperature rise to start next week with rain again for Tuesday/Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Water issues continue to impact Hempfield Township community

GREENSBURG, Pa. — Crews are working to restore water to parts of a mobile home community in Hempfield Township. Neighbors in the Hillside Estates complex told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 they have had dripping water or no water at all since storms rolled through last Friday. "There's a family...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Fayette County neighborhood left without water amid frigid temperatures

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — About 300 homes in Fayette County remain without water following an apparent water line break Friday. The Holiday Park mobile home community has been without water for four days and neighbors reached out to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 frustrated about the lack of progress being done to fix the problem.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return

PITTSBURGH — Sunshine and southerly winds will warm us nicely above freezing for the first time since early Friday morning. We should only drop to freezing tonight with highs into the 50s for the rest of the year. Our next rain chance arrives Saturday and lingers through Sunday. It won't be a washout, but there will be showers around for First Night. We then spike temperatures to start next week with rain again for Tuesday/Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The vintage Santa in Brighton Heights

This week's "Ask Kelly" question comes from Jonathan and a furry friend named Peanut from Pittsburgh. "We were taking a walk the other day and Peanut here discovered a giant vintage inflatable Santa when we were near our friend's house in Brighton Heights. We figured you were the perfect 'Santa Sleuth' to uncover what the story was behind it. Because I'm sure he had to come from somewhere. So, what's the story?"
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

City sees increased trash after holiday celebrations

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh trash crews are working hard to pick up all the trash left at the curb after holiday celebrations. "Especially around Christmas time, we see a lot," said Shawn Wigle, superintendent with Pittsburgh's Environmental Services Bureau. "The good thing is, a lot of it can be recycled."
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Dangerous sub-zero wind chills reported across western Pennsylvania

The massive winter storm that has impacted much of the country has made its mark in Pennsylvania. Watch the latest forecast in the video player above. Temperatures in and around Pittsburgh plummeted Friday with dangerous wind chills impacting our area. Friday is an Alert Day as we'll see the rain...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One person shot dead in Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — One person has been taken to the hospital after an incident in Pittsburgh's Marshall-Shadeland Monday afternoon, according to Allegheny County 911. County dispatch tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that police units were called to the 3200 block of Brighton Road at 3:29 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Allegheny County public works crews ready for Friday's weather

CARNEGIE, Pa. — Allegheny County says it has the trucks, drivers and salt all ready for the weather headed to the Pittsburgh area Friday. "Allegheny County Department of Public Works is prepared for this storm. We will have 33 trucks deployed Friday morning at 3 a.m. We'll have 24-hour coverage and we will be on the roads until they are all cleared," Stephen Shanley, Allegheny County Public Works director said in a news briefing Thursday.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

