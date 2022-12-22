ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

CBS Philly

Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says

A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
TRENTON, NJ
hudsontv.com

Fatal Christmas Shooting in Jersey City

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted the following at 8:11 this evening: “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow.”. Hudson TV will provide an...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old

UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead

Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
kingstonthisweek.com

POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon

GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
LYNDHURST, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash

OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve

A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
TRENTON, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
PATERSON, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
MAYS LANDING, NJ
Trenton, NJ
