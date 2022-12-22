Read full article on original website
Atlantic County woman arrested, charged for murdering husband
MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) – A woman from Atlantic County was arrested and charged with the murder of her husband, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said. Fifty-one-year-old Marylue Wigglesworth allegedly killed her 57-year-old husband, David Wigglesworth, on Sunday night in Mays Landing.Officials say the Township of Hamilton Police Department responded to a home on the 5200 block of Somers Point Road in Mays Landing around 10 p.m. There, police found David Wigglesworth with a gunshot wound. He died at the home, police say.Authorities arrested Marylue Wigglesworth in connection with the death of her husband. Prosecutors did not reveal any further information about any possible motives.Marylue Wigglesworth is currently at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.This homicide is under investigation. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Township of Hamilton Police Department are asking you to contact them if you know anything about this incident.
Video footage of Staten Island barbershop robbery at center of bid to overturn conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three years after a Staten Island man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a robbery he swore he didn’t commit, new evidence has emerged that could set him free. Timothy Turner, then 33, of Meiers Corners, was convicted of first-degree robbery in...
Fatal shooting in Jersey City, prosecutor’s office says
A 46-year-old man was shot dead in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues on Christmas night, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office reported.. The prosecutor’s office’s Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting, the city’s 13th homicide of the year. The 13 homicides matches the previous low recorded in both 2019 and 2012. There were 23 homicides in the city last year.
Murder Suspect Whose Victim Had Just Been Released From Prison ID'd In Atlantic County
Atlantic County authorities are searching for the man who they say killed a recently released ex-con over the summer. Isaiah Toulson, a 38-year-old Mays Landing resident, is wanted in connection with the slaying of Charles Wynn, said county Prosecutor William Reynolds in a statement late Friday, Dec. 23. Police in...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Man Killed In Walnut Ave Shooting
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) Trenton Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in grave condition after being shot in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The shooting happened just after 7:00 Pm Saturday night, the man was reported to have suffered a gunshot wound to the head. The man was transported to Capital Health of East Trenton with CPR in progress. The man died a short time after arriving at the hospital.
hudsontv.com
Fatal Christmas Shooting in Jersey City
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office tweeted the following at 8:11 this evening: “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow.”. Hudson TV will provide an...
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Christmas Eve Homicide in Trenton
December 25, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton,…
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: 25- and 24-Year-Old Get More than 30 Years in Prison for 2019 Murder
Two men have been sentenced to more than 30 years in prison each for their respective roles in the 2019 shooting murder of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man at the Prospect Avenue basketball courts, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Thursday. On Friday Dec. 16, before Monmouth County...
Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old
UNION CITY, NJ – A fight between multiple juveniles ended with one dead and another in critical condition at the hospital. Today, the Union City Police Department announced two juveniles had been charged in the fatal attack. According to police, at approximately 6:24 p.m. on Tuesday, the Union City Police Department was notified of a stabbing in the area of 40th Street and New York Avenue. A juvenile male with apparent stab wounds was found near 40th Street and Bergenline Avenue by responding officers. A 15-year-old Union City male was transported to Christ Hospital in Jersey City and was pronounced The post Two arrested in fatal stabbing of Union City 15-year-old appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two men sentenced for ‘senseless violence’ that left 23-year-old N.J. chef dead
Two men were sentenced to state prison for the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old Asbury Park man on a basketball court more than three years ago, authorities said Thursday. Prince D. Young, 25, and Chyrod M. Freeman, 24, were each sentenced to 20 years for first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Jehadje J. McMillian in Asbury Park, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
kingstonthisweek.com
POLICE: Charges include disguise with intent, assault with a weapon
GREATER NAPANEE – A 25-year-old from Lyndhurst is among five people who were arrested and face multiple charges in connection with an incident that occurred in Greater Napanee on Tuesday. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lennox and Addington...
Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash
OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
Repeat Offender Released Under Bail Reform Beats Disabled Lyndhurst Dunkin Donuts Worker
A homeless man with a long history of harassment, vandalism and other lesser crimes savagely attacked a disabled Dunkin Donuts worker in Lyndhurst, authorities said. Alfredo Javier Acevedo Rodriguez, 28, made headlines last year when he vandalized a 9/11 memorial in town. Since then, he's repeatedly been picked up for...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
Paterson man hurt in Manchester Avenue shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Manchester Avenue on Thursday night. The victim, 21, was struck by gunfire on Manchester and Crosby avenues at around 9:40 p.m. Police were called to North 3rd and Jefferson streets on report of a shooting at the time. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD: Chief, at right place at right time, revives unconscious man
Throughout his police career, Lyndhurst Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. has earned many superlatives. And on Christmas Eve 2022, he earned yet another — life saver. Here’s how it all happened, according to Lyndhurst PD Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri. At around 3 p.m., Dec. 24,...
Three teens charged in Union City fatal stabbing, but not for homicide
The Union City teen who was stabbed to death and another who was seriously injured were engaged in an altercation that involved five teens Tuesday night, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said Friday. Three teens — a 16-year-old Union City boy, a 15-year-old Jersey City boy and a 15-year-old Jersey...
2 teens robbed basketball player of marijuana before fatally shooting him, investigators say
A 20-year-old Monmouth County man who had recently committed to playing basketball at a Connecticut college was robbed of a large amount of marijuana by two teens who then gunned him down, authorities said. The teens, a 16-year-old male from Pennington, and a 17-year-old male from Hopewell, were arrested Friday...
Prosecutor: Mays Landing, NJ Man Is Charged With Murder
The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Isaiah Toulson of Mays Landing, New Jersey with the August 18, 2022 murder of Charles Wynn. Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to a...
Atlantic City man with multiple pending burglaries ordered held
An Atlantic City man with a criminal history spanning three decades will stay in jail. Lenard Daniels, 51, was arrested Friday, breaking into a vehicle after smashing the rear passenger window, according to the charges. He took about $12 and caused $500 in damage. It was the second time he...
