ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

8 stylish and functional women’s gloves to shop for winter

By Chris Panella, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYO8z_0jrZuEO400
These are the best women’s gloves to shop now. Reviewed / J.Crew / Urban Outfitters / Norma Kamali

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

From a pair of insulated winter mittens to elbow-length opera styles, gloves can act as both function and fashion. They’re necessary accessories as the temperature drops, but they can also showcase your personal taste. As winter arrives, grab gloves from favorite brands like J.Crew, Urban Outfitters, Overland and more. These picks range from shearling designed to keep your digits warm and toasty, to pairs that’ll compliment those vibrant fall and winter color palettes . Here are the eight best women’s gloves to shop now.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

1. For sleek style: Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRG4n_0jrZuEO400
These cashmere-lined gloves keep you warm and connected to your smartphone, too. Reviewed / Nordstrom

Leather gloves might be luxurious by nature, but when they’re lined with cashmere, now that’s another level. Nordstrom’s Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves are some of the chicest accessories available this season, and with touchscreen-compatible fingertips, they’re functional, too. The gloves are available in two classic shades of black and brown. Shop these in women’s half and whole sizes 6 to 9.

$99 at Nordstrom

2. For a maximalist winter fashion moment: Norma Kamali Long Gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D3ptv_0jrZuEO400
Norma Kamali is a winter fashion legend, and these long gloves show you why. Reviewed / Norma Kamali

Sometimes, function is overrated. For the moments when you want to make a splash, turn to the Long Gloves from classic American designer Norma Kamali. These dramatic gloves extend far past the elbow like classic opera gloves, but they’re made even more spectacular by the clever use of a holiday-friendly plaid. Shop the luxurious style in women’s sizes XS/S to M/L.

$110 at Revolve

3. For a homely mitten: Women’s Sweet Turns Early Rise Mittens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrFim_0jrZuEO400
Bundle up those hands with these Women’s Sweet Turns Early Rise Mittens. Reviewed / REI Co-op

REI Co-op’s Women’s Sweet Turns Early Rise Mittens are made from beautiful variegated yarn that’s knit in an intricate pattern. They feature a fleece inner lining that adds warmth, durability and comfort, too. The two yarn styles are a forest green and creme variation, and a red and black russet design.

$30 at REI Co-op

4. For a twist on a classic: Women’s Knit Cashmere Fingerless Gloves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03wueR_0jrZuEO400
Shop Overland’s Women’s Knit Cashmere Fingerless Gloves for a cozy addition to your winter outfits. Reviewed / Overland

Fingerless gloves are a cultural touchstone of sorts, found in fashion dating back to punk rocker looks and the emo trend of the early 2000s. These Overland Women’s Knit Cashmere Fingerless Gloves are far snugglier than those references—the cashmere material is both delicate and warm, and the cable knit design adds visual interest. Of the four color options, we recommend the forest green as a unique choice that will pair well with sweaters and coats galore.

$69 at Overland

5. For utility: Women’s Baxter State Glove

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pubE6_0jrZuEO400
Embrace the versatility of these more traditional winter gloves that are designed for warmth. Reviewed / L.L.Bean

Let’s face it: So many gloves made for women just don’t hold up against cold winter weather. Enter the Women’s Baxter State Gloves from L.L.Bean. They’re made of waterproof, high-lofting material and filled with 650-fill-goose down insulation, so they’ll stay dry and keep your hands warm in sleet and snow. Sheepskin leather on the palms and thumbs add much-needed traction whether you’re operating a snowblower, shovel or just trying to keep from dropping your phone. Shop these functional gloves in women’s sizes small to large.

$60 at L.L.Bean

6. For fuzzy fun: UGG Quilted Faux Fur Mitten

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJrqP_0jrZuEO400
The Atlas Sheer Mesh Long Glove is an opera glove made for contemporary style. Reviewed / Urban Outfitters

Looking to embrace a bit of texture (and some seriously dramatic style) this winter? Try an airy opera glove like the Atlas Sheer Mesh Long Glove from Urban Outfitters. The gloves prioritize style over functionality—they may not keep your hands warm, but they’ll be a perfect finish for any of your dressier winter activities, whether it’s a night out at the theater or just drinks and dancing with close friends. Shop the style in sky blue and light green.

$20 at Urban Outfitters

7. For multi-use functionality: Ribbed-Knit Glittens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jlPhf_0jrZuEO400
If you’re in the market for a glove that’s posh and stylish, this is the one for you. Reviewed / J.Crew

Can’t choose between mittens and gloves? Get the best of both worlds with J.Crew's Ribbed-knit Glittens . Made with mitten tips that can be folded back and allow you full access to your gloved fingers, these gloves have functionality built right in. A demure button keeps the mittens in place, and the ribbed cuff will ensure a close and comfortable fit. Shop it in a neutral heather gray or classic black.

$40 at J.Crew

8. For some indulgence: Women’s Bellis Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves with Fox Fur Trim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G56qt_0jrZuEO400
Shop the Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves with Fox Fur Trim for winter gloves that feel a bit luxurious. Reviewed / Overland

These Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves have a fanciness about them—picture yourself taking them off before a lovely dinner or as you enter a holiday party. The real star here is the Finnish fox fur trim, a fluffy detail on the leather glove that adds a glamorous and elegant twist on an otherwise overlooked accessory. Shop the gloves in three colors, including the ivory/blush combo, in women’s half and whole sizes 6.5 to 8.5.

$129 at Overland

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 8 stylish and functional women’s gloves to shop for winter

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

These Stores Are Open on Christmas Day in 2022 for Last-Minute Shopping, Live Updates

If you’re wondering which stores are open on Christmas Day in 2022, look no further. We’ve got you covered. Though the Dec. 25 holiday frequently finds most retailers, boutiques and shopping centers closed in observance of the holiday, this year is a little different. Despite closures and observed hours for employees during the event, many shopping destinations will remain open throughout the country on Christmas Day. Larger chain pharmacies and all-purpose stores including CVS, 7-Eleven and Rite Aid are set to remain open with their regular Sunday hours on Christmas Day. However, other retailers including Dollar Tree and Family Dollar will be...
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
disneytips.com

Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room

The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
In Style

Michelle Obama Wore the Coolest Jeans and a Dress as a Top

First lady fashion has never looked like this before. During the San Francisco stop of her book tour, Michelle Obama showed that her post-White House style is just as headline-worthy as all of the shift dresses, inauguration gowns, and belted masterpieces that she wore while she was on duty at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. While she was promoting The Light We Carry, Obama wore a pair of distressed patchwork Balmain wide-leg jeans (something that certainly wouldn't fly for a state dinner or an audience with visiting dignitaries) and a Marine Serre dress that was transformed into a top. It's not the Y2K pants-under-dress resurgence that we're used to seeing, but it's sure to be much less divisive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Hot Chocolate Recalled as Holidays Approach

Tis' the season for a cup of warm hot chocolate…or not. For those excited to indulge in Christmas in a cup, they may have to find another brand other than Nestlé. Food Standards Agency reports that Nestlé UK is recalling AERO Hot Chocolate products because a small number of packs may contain small pieces of food-grade silica beads, making them unsafe to eat. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores selling the product. The notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and advise them what to do if they have bought the products. Customers who already have the product are encouraged not to eat them. Instead, dispose of the contents and send the lid of the jar, the empty sachet or the sleeve of the cups with the customer's name and address for a full refund to AERO Hot Chocolate Recall, PO BOX 205, Freepost 1374, York, YO91 1XB. Consumers can also call Nestlé UK free at 00800 63785385. It's not the only Christmas themed-product that has been recalled in recent weeks.
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays

Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
SPY

Guys, I Swear This $20 Gift For Her Will Earn You Major Brownie Points This Holiday Season

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. I’m the Site Director here at SPY, a product review website, and I take a lot of pride in helping connect our readers with the best possible gift ideas. Every year, our guide to the 101 Best Christmas Gifts of the Year helps thousands of people pick out something extra special, and it’s a task I take very seriously. One side effect of being a professional shopping editor? People are constantly asking me what they should buy their significant others, parents and...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

722K+
Followers
76K+
Post
393M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy