8 stylish and functional women’s gloves to shop for winter

From a pair of insulated winter mittens to elbow-length opera styles, gloves can act as both function and fashion. They’re necessary accessories as the temperature drops, but they can also showcase your personal taste. As winter arrives, grab gloves from favorite brands like J.Crew, Urban Outfitters, Overland and more. These picks range from shearling designed to keep your digits warm and toasty, to pairs that’ll compliment those vibrant fall and winter color palettes . Here are the eight best women’s gloves to shop now.

1. For sleek style: Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves

These cashmere-lined gloves keep you warm and connected to your smartphone, too. Reviewed / Nordstrom

Leather gloves might be luxurious by nature, but when they’re lined with cashmere, now that’s another level. Nordstrom’s Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves are some of the chicest accessories available this season, and with touchscreen-compatible fingertips, they’re functional, too. The gloves are available in two classic shades of black and brown. Shop these in women’s half and whole sizes 6 to 9.

$99 at Nordstrom

2. For a maximalist winter fashion moment: Norma Kamali Long Gloves

Norma Kamali is a winter fashion legend, and these long gloves show you why. Reviewed / Norma Kamali

Sometimes, function is overrated. For the moments when you want to make a splash, turn to the Long Gloves from classic American designer Norma Kamali. These dramatic gloves extend far past the elbow like classic opera gloves, but they’re made even more spectacular by the clever use of a holiday-friendly plaid. Shop the luxurious style in women’s sizes XS/S to M/L.

$110 at Revolve

3. For a homely mitten: Women’s Sweet Turns Early Rise Mittens

Bundle up those hands with these Women’s Sweet Turns Early Rise Mittens. Reviewed / REI Co-op

REI Co-op’s Women’s Sweet Turns Early Rise Mittens are made from beautiful variegated yarn that’s knit in an intricate pattern. They feature a fleece inner lining that adds warmth, durability and comfort, too. The two yarn styles are a forest green and creme variation, and a red and black russet design.

$30 at REI Co-op

4. For a twist on a classic: Women’s Knit Cashmere Fingerless Gloves

Shop Overland’s Women’s Knit Cashmere Fingerless Gloves for a cozy addition to your winter outfits. Reviewed / Overland

Fingerless gloves are a cultural touchstone of sorts, found in fashion dating back to punk rocker looks and the emo trend of the early 2000s. These Overland Women’s Knit Cashmere Fingerless Gloves are far snugglier than those references—the cashmere material is both delicate and warm, and the cable knit design adds visual interest. Of the four color options, we recommend the forest green as a unique choice that will pair well with sweaters and coats galore.

$69 at Overland

5. For utility: Women’s Baxter State Glove

Embrace the versatility of these more traditional winter gloves that are designed for warmth. Reviewed / L.L.Bean

Let’s face it: So many gloves made for women just don’t hold up against cold winter weather. Enter the Women’s Baxter State Gloves from L.L.Bean. They’re made of waterproof, high-lofting material and filled with 650-fill-goose down insulation, so they’ll stay dry and keep your hands warm in sleet and snow. Sheepskin leather on the palms and thumbs add much-needed traction whether you’re operating a snowblower, shovel or just trying to keep from dropping your phone. Shop these functional gloves in women’s sizes small to large.

$60 at L.L.Bean

6. For fuzzy fun: UGG Quilted Faux Fur Mitten

The Atlas Sheer Mesh Long Glove is an opera glove made for contemporary style. Reviewed / Urban Outfitters

Looking to embrace a bit of texture (and some seriously dramatic style) this winter? Try an airy opera glove like the Atlas Sheer Mesh Long Glove from Urban Outfitters. The gloves prioritize style over functionality—they may not keep your hands warm, but they’ll be a perfect finish for any of your dressier winter activities, whether it’s a night out at the theater or just drinks and dancing with close friends. Shop the style in sky blue and light green.

$20 at Urban Outfitters

7. For multi-use functionality: Ribbed-Knit Glittens

If you’re in the market for a glove that’s posh and stylish, this is the one for you. Reviewed / J.Crew

Can’t choose between mittens and gloves? Get the best of both worlds with J.Crew's Ribbed-knit Glittens . Made with mitten tips that can be folded back and allow you full access to your gloved fingers, these gloves have functionality built right in. A demure button keeps the mittens in place, and the ribbed cuff will ensure a close and comfortable fit. Shop it in a neutral heather gray or classic black.

$40 at J.Crew

8. For some indulgence: Women’s Bellis Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves with Fox Fur Trim

Shop the Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves with Fox Fur Trim for winter gloves that feel a bit luxurious. Reviewed / Overland

These Cashmere-Lined Lambskin Leather Gloves have a fanciness about them—picture yourself taking them off before a lovely dinner or as you enter a holiday party. The real star here is the Finnish fox fur trim, a fluffy detail on the leather glove that adds a glamorous and elegant twist on an otherwise overlooked accessory. Shop the gloves in three colors, including the ivory/blush combo, in women’s half and whole sizes 6.5 to 8.5.

$129 at Overland

