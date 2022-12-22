ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

German intelligence official held in Russia spying probe

AFP
AFP
 4 days ago

An official for Germany's BND foreign intelligence agency has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing state secrets to Russia, officials said Thursday.

The official, named as Carsten L., "transmitted information that he had obtained in the course of his professional activities to Russian intelligence services," federal prosecutors said in a statement.

He was arrested on Wednesday in Berlin, with authorities searching his workplace and apartment and of one other person.

"Investigations were conducted in close cooperation with the BND," the statement added.

The suspect allegedly passed the information to Russia this year. He was remanded in custody after appearing before a judge.

The case comes at a time of soaring tensions between Berlin and Moscow following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

BND president Bruno Kahl said the agency would not comment further on the case for now, as "restraint and discretion are very important".

"With Russia, we are dealing with an actor whose unscrupulousness and willingness to use violence have to be reckoned with," he said.

"Every detail of this operation that becomes public means an advantage for this adversary in its intention to harm Germany."

Germany has faced several spying cases with links to Russia in recent years, as have other European countries.

Last month a German man was handed a suspended sentence for passing information to Russian intelligence services while working as a reserve officer for the German army.

© Agence France-Presse

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Zelensky blasts Russian 'terror' after deadly Kherson shelling

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky blasted Russian "terror" after shelling left 10 dead and 55 injured in Kherson city on Saturday, urging his compatriots to persevere as they observed a Christmas Eve defined by war. In an address to the nation to mark Christmas Eve, Zelensky urged his compatriots to persevere through a tough winter despite the absence of dead or exiled loved ones, power cuts, destruction and the threat of shelling.
AFP

Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'

Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Then a permanent ceasefire and then peace talks," Akar said. 
AFP

Demonstration for Belgian held in Iran calls for his release

Supporters of a Belgian aid worker being held in Iran staged a Christmas Day protest in Brussels to demand his immediate release, with a spokesman questioning why a prisoner swap treaty was stalled. Belgium insists Vandecasteele is innocent and was being held as a hostage as Tehran attempts to force Brussels to release an Iranian agent convicted of terrorism.
AFP

'Changed radically': How women fight in Ukrainian city

The very day Russia launched its attack on her country, Svitlana Taranova enlisted in the Ukrainian army in the southern city of Mykolaiv, her birthplace. While an AFP team was in Mykolaiv in September and October, the city was bombarded almost every night.
AFP

Russia's FM Lavrov calls to lower tensions in Karabakh

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday called for de-escalation in Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh, a region which has sparked two wars between the Caucasus neighbours. "We need to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible," Lavrov told reporters following talks with Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Moscow.
AFP

Paris shooting suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of foreigners

A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a burglary in his home in 2016.
AFP

US asks Putin to keep 'acknowledging reality' after 'war' reference

The United States on Friday derisively called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to acknowledge reality and pull troops from Ukraine after he finally called the conflict a "war." Finally, after 300 days, Putin called the war what it is," a State Department spokesperson said.
AFP

'War is not over': Tensions simmer over Karabakh road blockade

Ruzan Hovhanisyan fears that she will have to ring in the New Year without her family in the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh due to a blockade by arch-enemy Azerbaijan. "My whole family is in Stepanakert," Hovhanisyan said, referring to Karabakh's main city.
AFP

Serial killer Charles Sobhraj tells AFP 'I am innocent'

Charles Sobhraj told AFP in an exclusive interview on Friday that he was no serial killer and that he was innocent of the two murders that he served almost 20 years for in Nepal. Asked if he thought he had been wrongly described as a serial killer, he said: "Yes, yes.
AFP

At Christmas, Pope urges end to 'senseless' Ukraine war

Pope Francis on Sunday appealed for an end to the "senseless" war in Ukraine, in his traditional Christmas Day message broadcast around the world. "May the Lord inspire us to offer concrete gestures of solidarity to assist all those who are suffering, and may he enlighten the minds of those who have the power to silence the thunder of weapons and put an immediate end to this senseless war!"
AFP

Moscow accuses Ukraine of deadly air base attack

Moscow said Monday it had foiled a new Ukrainian drone attack on a strategic bomber military base hundreds of kilometres from their joint border, as Kyiv called for Russia's ouster from the United Nations. Russia's defence ministry said on Monday it downed a Ukrainian drone at its Engels airfield in the southern Saratov region located more than 600 kilometres (370 miles) from the border with Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Defying Russia, some Ukrainians embrace Christmas in December

Church bells and chanting rang throughout Ukraine's capital as Orthodox Christians attended Christmas services on Sunday, a defiant break from Russian religious leaders who will mark the holiday in two weeks.  An official breakdown was not available, but he said only a "minority" of churches were holding Christmas services on Sunday. 
AFP

Iran says Western claims show 'effectiveness' of its drones

Iran's top general has said that Western claims its drones are being used by Russia against Ukraine show the 'effectiveness' of Tehran's unmanned aerial vehicles, Iranian media reported Sunday. "Apart from the fact that many of these claims may be false, this, in fact, shows the effectiveness, importance and high rank of the Islamic republic in the field of drones."
AFP

Turkish doctor on 'terror' trial over chemical arms comment

The head of Turkey's main medical union went on trial Friday on "terror" charges linked to her calls for a probe into the army's alleged use of chemical weapons against Kurdish fighters in Iraq. Fincanci once again called for "an effective investigation" into the alleged use of the weapons that included on-the-ground inspections and autopsies of the Kurdish fighters.
AFP

Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed

Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military deployed to the streets of the capital Suva.  He said top government officials were "sowing fear and chaos" and "trying to set the nation alight along racial lines".
AFP

UK outlines US green subsidy opposition in letter: media

Britain outlined in a letter to Washington its opposition to US green subsidies, claiming they would "harm multiple economies" and "undermine UK-US trade and investment flows", UK media reported Friday. But Badenoch said the plan would "harm multiple economies across the world and impact global supply chains in batteries, electric vehicles and wider renewables", according to the FT. The subsidies, "also undermine our shared goals to promote free and fair trade internationally", The Times quoted Badenoch as saying.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

US court orders Marines to allow Sikhs with beards and turbans

A US court on Friday ordered the Marines to let Sikh recruits maintain beards and wear turbans, rejecting the elite unit's contention that permitting religious exemptions would reduce cohesion. But the Marine Corps, responding to three Sikhs who passed tests to enlist last year, refused to make exemptions to grooming rules during 13 weeks of basic training and during potential periods of combat, although the three could maintain their beards and turbans at other times.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Troops deployed in San Salvador amid massive gang crackdown

More than 2,000 soldiers and police surrounded two districts in El Salvador's capital on Saturday as part of President Nayib Bukele's war on gangs, the second such operation this month in the Central American country. Despite that criticism, El Salvador's Congress on Thursday once again extended the state of emergency for another month.
AFP

China authorities take over medical supplies production as Covid surges

China has requisitioned medical supplies production across the country as millions struggle to obtain basic drugs and testing kits in the face of a surge in Covid-19 cases. - 'Whole family sick' - Across China, millions are struggling to get hold of basic medical supplies.
AFP

Top UN, NGO officials to meet over Taliban ban on women staff

Top officials from the United Nations and dozens of NGOs operating in Afghanistan are meeting Sunday to discuss the way ahead after the Taliban authorities ordered all NGOs to stop women employees from working, aid officials said. The meeting will discuss whether to suspend all aid work following the latest Taliban directive, some NGO officials said.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy