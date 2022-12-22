Read full article on original website
How to create and share iPhone photo albums with ease
One of the easiest ways to share memories with loved ones is through a shared cloud drive. But so far, Apple’s ecosystem has been missing a native system to do that. Google Photos, on the other hand, has offered a really polished media-sharing experience for a while now. Contents.
Google Pixel 7: how to take a screenshot and record your screen
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is one of the biggest hits of 2022. While it has its issues with software and reliability, it's one of the best camera phones you can buy today, and it also has some exceptionally strong other areas too. The big, beautiful 6.7-inch AMOLED display has a 120Hz refresh rate, and it's colorful and vivid to boot.
Disney Plus Free Trial: Can you watch for free on Christmas?
There isn’t a Disney Plus free trial — so you can’t stream for free this Christmas. The one-week free trial offer was suspended stateside in 2020, and we haven’t seen it here since. But it’s not all bad news: The streaming service costs much less than rival Netflix, billed at $8 a month, cancellable at anytime.
Celebrate the holidays like a true gamer with these 6 yule log videos
Sometimes you just want to create a cute holiday vibe in your home, letting you curl up next to a roaring fire. That mission can be tough if you don’t have a fireplace, though. That’s where yule log videos come in. You can head over to YouTube and load up any number of cozy yule log videos simulating that experience.
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s ending explained
Netflix is investing significant time and resources into developing The Witcher as its next major franchise. The Witcher: Blood Origin, a four-episode limited series that premiered on December 25th, serves as a prequel aimed at answering some of the series’ biggest questions. Following Henry Cavill’s highly publicized exit from The Witcher, the streamer took measures to ensure the franchise’s future, including casting Liam Hemsworth as Cavill’s replacement and continuing to build the series’ expanded universe, of which Blood Origin is a crucial part.
Katherine Heigl: Filming Firefly Lane showed me how much Hollywood has changed
Katherine Heigl says the industry has changed: Boundaries are respected more on set, and there's a delicateness in the way people speak to each other.
Wordle today: Answer and hints for December 26 (#555)
Trying to solve Wordle #555 for December 26, 2022, and need a helping hand? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before you rush in and start wasting guesses, consider checking out our tips on Wordle for some strategies (and starting words) that could help you find the solution in record time, and then come back here for the answer to the Wordle today if you had no luck.
PS5 voice command guide: how to set it up and a complete list of voice commands
Every new console generation is another step forward in accessibility. Whether that be through innovations in games that allow players to customize the experience to their own preferences, new controllers, or even the hardware itself. While the PlayStation 5 launched with only a handful of new features compared to its predecessor, Sony has continuously updated it with functionality to make it easier and more convenient to control its most powerful system yet.
The Amazon Echo Auto is a car accessory only die-hard Alexa users should get
The Amazon Echo Auto is a car accessory only die-hard Alexa users should get. “I can't figure out exactly why you should get the Amazon Echo Auto.”. Alexa has become easily one of the smartest and most helpful digital assistants out there, helping you find information on the web, control smart home devices, and more. But while the likes of Google Assistant and Siri are easily accessible outside the home thanks to their native smartphone support, Alexa struggles to be helpful once you step out your front door. Amazon, however, is trying to change that — by targeting the car.
