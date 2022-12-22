The Amazon Echo Auto is a car accessory only die-hard Alexa users should get. “I can't figure out exactly why you should get the Amazon Echo Auto.”. Alexa has become easily one of the smartest and most helpful digital assistants out there, helping you find information on the web, control smart home devices, and more. But while the likes of Google Assistant and Siri are easily accessible outside the home thanks to their native smartphone support, Alexa struggles to be helpful once you step out your front door. Amazon, however, is trying to change that — by targeting the car.

