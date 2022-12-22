gade, 28, announces retirement from CS:GO

Danish rifler Nicklas “gade” Gade announced his retirement from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play over social media.

The 28-year-old veteran has competed with OpTic Gaming, North, HYENAS and BIG among other teams. He was with BIG from July 31, 2021 to this past August, when the German organization terminated his contract.

“2022 is coming to an end and it is time for me to announce my departure from the CS Industry. What a ride and journey it has been; memories I will always have to cherish and be grateful for,” gade wrote Wednesday in a series of tweets.

“2023 is the start of my new career in a whole new environment and I couldn’t be more excited for the future,” gade wrote.

gade had been sidelined since December after BIG replaced him with former Sprout rifler Josef “faveN” Baumann.

–Field Level Media

