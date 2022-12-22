ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield County, VA

Missing Chesterfield teen last seen leaving home in mid-November

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PB9Y5_0jrZtfzM00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are once again asking for the public's help finding a 19-year-old Chesterfield man missing for more than a month.

Marcus James Johnson, of the 2100 block of Esquire Road, has not been seen leaving his residence on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Chesterfield Police.

Johnson was reported missing by his family on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Police described him as a Black male, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Johnson's whereabouts is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

Comments / 0

Related
NBC12

1 killed in Christmas night shooting in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Christmas night. Officers were called to the 100 Block of Engleside Court around 11:15 Sunday night. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield crash on Christmas Eve

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One person died in a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County on Saturday night. The Chesterfield Police Department says a Hyundai Sedan was traveling west on Riverway Road and struck a Chevy Silverado that was traveling east on Beach Road around 5:40 p.m. One person in the...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
foxrichmond.com

3 injured in shooting at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating after 3 people were hurt in a shooting near an apartment complex. Police were called to the 9500 block of Virginia Centerway Drive - near Virginia Center Commons - around 8:41 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, no victims were found, but there...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond man faces murder charge in Ashland killing

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond faces a first-degree murder charge after an Ashland man was found shot to death on Saturday night. Deputies from the Hanover Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Ashland Police Department responded to a shooting in the 100 block of East Omni Court just after 7:30 p.m.
ASHLAND, VA
NBC12

Pedestrian struck and killed in Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Friday night. Officers were called to the 6400 block of Route 1 just before 10:30 p.m on Friday, Dec. 23. Police say a pedestrian was running west across the southbound lanes of Route...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC12

1 person killed in wrong-way crash in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - One person was killed and one person was seriously injured in a crash in Dinwiddie County on Saturday. “A 1994 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on U.S. Route 1 when it encountered a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north in the southbound lanes,” Virginia State Police said in a news release on Monday. “The Dodge was unable to avoid the wrong-way vehicle and the two vehicles collided head-on.”
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Man struck by car while walking near Willow Lawn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A man in Henrico is in the hospital after getting hit by a car while walking on West Broad Street Thursday evening. On Dec. 22, around 6 p.m., Henrico Police responded to the 5200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Richmond family offering $5,000 reward for information in son’s death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond family is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information about the shooting and killing of their son in 2021. “I know it’s not going to bring my son back, but please, these people need to pay for what they have done,” Jose Rodriguez, the father of Isaac Rodriguez, said.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy