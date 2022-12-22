What is a snow squall warning?

As an arctic blast moves into the area, you might have received something on your phone that we don't often see in Oklahoma: a snow squall warning.

Many Oklahomans across several counties received the warning notification early Thursday morning as it moved into Green Country.

What is a snow squall?

According to the National Weather Service, snow squalls are "an intense, but limited duration, period of moderate to heavy snowfall, accompanied by strong, gusty surface winds and possibly lightning."

They typically last less than an hour. Snow squalls often bring in white-out conditions that impact visibility issues.

While snow squalls don't bring in heavy amounts of snow, the added combination of gusty winds, frigid temps, and lack of visibility causes dangerous conditions for travelers.

So what does a snow squall warning mean?

Snow squall warnings operate similarly to tornado and thunderstorm warnings sent out by NWS. They go out when they impact distinct areas during a set time.

Typically the warnings will go out for 30 or 60-minute periods due to their brief nature.

What do I do when I get a snow squall warning for my area?

If you get a snow squall warning on your phone, then immediately avoid or delay any travel until the warning expires in your area.

According to weather.gov , there is "no safe place" on the roads or highways during a snow squall. However, if you're already traveling, they say to:

Reduce your speed

Turn on headlights and hazard lights

Allow distance between you and any cars in front of you

Do NOT slam your brakes if you need to stop

With the high chances of slick road conditions, not taking precautions during a snow squall can contribute to a lack of control and risk of crashes.

Prior to traveling during the winter weather season, take steps to prepare your vehicle and have an emergency kit for your car .

