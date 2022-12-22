ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

From giving secondhand to no gifts at all, some parents change Christmas traditions

By Haley Yamada
GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AXUH_0jrZtTLW00

As families across the country celebrate this holiday season , some parents are choosing to create new traditions around gift-giving, including forgoing gifts.

For Gabrielle and Carlos Flores, that means not giving any toys to their three young children for Christmas.

"It's more about the giving aspect of everything and not just the presents," Gabrielle Flores told " Good Morning America ." "Let's build a tradition so when, God forbid we're not here, they will go and keep these traditions to their kids."

Gabrielle Flores, of California, went viral when she shared her family's Christmas plan on Tiktok , writing in a video that she told her children's grandparents to only give them socks, books and education items for Christmas.

Describing her children's reaction to knowing there will not be any toys under the Christmas tree this year, Flores said, "I really think they're learning that Christmas is more of a holiday season about family, about traditions."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17T1mp_0jrZtTLW00
ABCNews.com - VIDEO: Mom’s 'no toys for Christmas' TikTok goes viral

The #NoGiftsChristmas trend is growing on social media and some celebrities, like Drew Barrymore, have said they're forgoing buying things for their children and opting in for giving experiences.

For other parents, changing Christmas traditions come from not just a desire to help teach their children about materialism but also about protecting the environment.

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee is no stranger to taking a sustainable approach to shopping, including pledging to not buy any new clothes this year.

This Christmas, she is bringing that approach to gift-giving as a parent.

Zee said she has purchased only secondhand items for her two sons, 7-year-old Adrian and 4-year-old Miles.

"Here's what I learned about doing secondhand gifts … they don't have to not be new," Zee said, pointing to a Nerf toy she plans to give her sons. "It's probably like years old, but [they] never used it."

How to explain different types of gift-giving to kids

Liesel B. Clark is the co-founder of the Buy Nothing Project, an online platform that establishes "gift economies" in local communities, allowing members to "gift" free reused or secondhand items to other members, a process known as "freecyling."

She said that when it comes to secondhand gifts, children often don't know the difference between something newly bought and something used -- it is all new and exciting to them.

"If it's new to them, they're generally just as happy," Clark told "GMA." "There are so many families that are letting go of toys and items that their kids have outgrown, and so then that's a wonderful way to acquire toys that are age-appropriate for your children."

Ericka Souter, a parenting expert and author of "How to Have a Kid and a Life," said there are both pros and cons to changing gift traditions at Christmas.

"Experiences foster more gratitude," she said of the approach taken by the Flores family and others to gift only experiences. "The memories of an experience live on much longer."

Souter continued, "Going giftless can have its drawbacks. Your kids may feel cheated out of a really fun holiday. This can be a really tough change for kids to accept."

Souter said she recommends parents talk with their children ahead of time instead of surprising them with a change on Christmas morning.

"You want to sit them down and have a discussion with them and tell them why you are doing this," Souter said. "But not only that, you want to tell them how this will work. So it may be that in the morning, instead of opening up a bunch of gifts, they're going to open up the small box that will reveal what the experiences will be. Or maybe it'll be that you all discuss a bunch of options, and then you get to pick which one goes first or what you guys do together."

She continued, "You want to make sure that you still create some sense of mystery and excitement around going giftless."

Souter said it's also important to be transparent with relatives and loved ones who may want to give gifts as well.

"If you have grandparents or aunts and uncles who love sending the kids gifts, you really want to let them know the plan," she said. "Get them on board and also give them parameters about what kinds of experiences they are supposed to give the kids."

What buying less means for the environment

From Thanksgiving to New Year's, the average household waste increases by more than 25%, which amounts to around 1 million extra pounds per week, according to Stanford University's Waste Reduction, Recycling, Composting and Solid Waste Program.

According to a recent report , 5.8 billion tons of returned merchandise ends up in landfills each year and shipping returns back to retailers emit 16 million metric tons of carbon dioxide.

MORE: Here's why a New Jersey middle school teacher is wearing the same dress for 100 days

Clark, of the Buy Nothing Project, said that by "shopping" in your local community, you not only eliminate the waste of throwing out used items, but you also eliminate the need for packaging, wrapping paper and plastic wrap that inevitably ends up in landfills.

"There are perfectly reusable goods, right in your own community, we can create these circular economies and just keep cycling through a lot of perfectly reusable items over the years," Clark said.

Clark said each year, for example, she makes multicolored, pillar candles using materials from her neighbors.

"I just ask them for their half-burned candles," she said. "So that's literally taking someone's 'waste,' and turning it into something really beautiful that can be reused."

Tips for parents to gift responsibly

Sustainable gift-giving expert Tracey Lynch, co-author of sustainable gift-giving guide "Donum," spoke to "Good Morning America" about other ways people can reduce waste this holiday season.

She shared some tips for finding the perfect gift, without costing the environment.

Lynch said a lot starts by shifting the mindset around gift-gifting from feeling like an obligatory surprise to valuing a person's needs and interests.

"Many times we haven't taken the steps to learn more about the person we're buying for. It could be our own child. It could be our spouse, it could be our sibling. It could be our parents," Lynch said. "Our wants and needs change over time, what they may have liked before, they may not like now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fTK25_0jrZtTLW00
Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: An employee arranges stock on the shelves at Hamley's toy store during a photo call in London, Oct. 14, 2021.

Lynch said asking what someone wants will reduce the chance of a return.

"Santa wants to know two things. Were you a good boy or girl this year? And what do you want for Christmas?" Lynch said. "Santa's goal is not to surprise, it is to delight.

Lastly, Lynch said it's important to take ownership of how, why and what you buy. She emphasized the danger of thinking of things as "disposable," even when giving holiday gifts.

"They say, 'It's the thought that counts,' but the thought is not what's piling up in our landfills," Lynch said. "So the thought needs to be better. The thought needs to be informed."

Comments / 5

Sallieblue
3d ago

This idea is a great one! Everyone has enough stuff pretty much.Pre-loved is great for small kids and Re-purpose for older people on your list. And if they feel like it maybe only 1 new thing then everyone is happy!Merry Christmas 🎄🎁🎄

Reply
4
Related
TODAY.com

I never knew our sons hated my beloved holiday tradition

When my kids were little, our family treks to the Christmas tree farm were Norman Rockwell-idyllic. I’d bundle Matthew and Stephen in their snowsuits and fill a thermos with hot chocolate, while my husband Mike loaded the car with ropes, a tarp and his tree saw. At the farm, we scrambled on a flatbed trailer and bounced along rutted trails as a tractor pulled us up the mountain. There, in a field of winter-parched grass, grew our perfect tree. When we found it, Mike broke out his saw and I cracked open the thermos as the boys squealed in excitement.
Vice

The photobooks to gift this Christmas

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! You know, the season of giving and receiving… Because there are, of course, few greater pleasures than cracking open a beautifully bound photobook first thing on Christmas morning and diving into a world outside your own, what better way to treat someone you love — whether that’s your best friend, boyfriend, sister, co-worker or the goth next-door? And, if you’ve been an angel all year, you can even treat yourself with a book to cuddle up with in these Dickensian times. From i-D to you, a round-up of the gifts destined to brighten the bookshelves.
The Independent

Weird and wonderful Christmas traditions from around the world

Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas with their own magical traditions.In celebration of festive eccentricities, The Independent takes a look at what the holiday season looks like in different parts of the globe.Some countries have different festive characters, while others adorn their trees in a variety of decorations.From Austria’s Krampus figure, to hiding brooms in houses in Norway, and decorating with spider webs in Ukraine, here are some different ways Christmas is marked.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Beauty advent calendars 2021: Our guide to this year’s top treats13 best tech gifts to spoil a gadget geek this Christmas10 best luxury Christmas crackers for dressing up your dining table
Indy100

Woman puts up witty sign in response to neighbour's lavish Christmas lights

'Tis the season to be jolly, they say – well for most Christmas fanatics. One homeowner has put their own innovative spin on getting in the Christmas spirit, leaving people in hysterics. Instead of attempting to compete with their neighbour's lavish Christmas lights, they instead put up an illuminated sign directing attention across the street. The lit-up sign reading "ditto" has an arrow pointing to a fully-decorated house. College student Riley Lennon, 23, was walking past the house in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, USA, when he spotted the hilarious tongue-in-cheek signage. The video shows an elaborate Christmas light display, including...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Mary Duncan

Guests choke down cow tongue that woman makes for dinner, her husband throws his to the dog

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. There’s this song I keep hearing on the radio that has a line in it about being fancy like taking your date to Applebees, and I can really relate. I love food, don’t get me wrong, but for the most part I’m your basic meat and potatoes kind of girl. I don’t like fish, I loathe eating vegetables, and I can be extremely picky to the point of picking things out of my food.
The Independent

Drew Barrymore reveals why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents

Drew Barrymore has explained why she doesn’t buy her children Christmas presents each year.The Charlie’s Angels star and host of The Drew Barrymore Show revealed that she takes her children on holiday every year instead of buying them gifts."I always take them on a trip every Christmas. I don’t get them presents,” she said in an interview.The 47-year-old actor explained: “I say [to my children], ‘I think we’ll remember the place and the photos and the experience and that’s what I want to give you.”“I’d rather invest [in that than in] a doll house or something,” she added. “I...
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
TODAY.com

Jenna Bush Hager debuts her family's 2022 holiday card — and her kids steal the show

Jenna Bush Hager let her kids steal the show in her family's adorable 2022 holiday card. On Dec. 14, the TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host debuted the image of her card on the air. It features a photo of her three little ones — Mila, 9, Poppy, 7, and Hal, 3 — posing together in cozy sweaters and coats outside in nature. In the photo, Mila and Poppy lean in to give their little brother a kiss on each cheek.
MAINE STATE
GMA

GMA

80K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy