FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWMT
Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
WWMT
Two officers on leave after shooting, seriously injuring Battle Creek man
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers. Serious Condition: Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash. The two officers were put on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation, as is police protocol...
WWMT
Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
WWMT
Man in critical condition after Allendale barn fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a late night barn fire in Allendale. The Sheriff's office along with Allendale Fire Department responded to the scene at 8:35 Friday night to reports of a barn on fire at 52nd Avenue, south of Jordan Street. Initially responding...
WWMT
Crashes on West Michigan roadways, traffic delays expected
WEST MICHIGAN — As snow whips around and winds stay strong in West Michigan, Michigan State Police report multiple crashes as the blizzard takes it toll. A crash on northbound US 131 is expected to shut down most of Thursday evening, as weather conditions worsen. The affected area is...
WWMT
Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
WWMT
Plow trucks attempt to dig out vehicles stuck near South Haven
CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Multiple vehicles were snowed in due to the severe weather conditions in the South Haven area. The vehicles were stuck on 66th Street between 106th and 103rd in Casco Township in Allegan County, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services. Allegan County was out with...
WWMT
Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect
Kalamazoo police continue to look for the suspect involved Christmas Eve shooting. It happened Saturday afternoon on Conant Street. Police found a 23-year-old man with a gun shot wound shortly after at a hospital. His condition is currently stable. Police are still trying to find a suspect. Anyone with information...
WWMT
Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday, plans to reopen Sunday
WAYLAND, Mich. — Due to blizzard-like conditions sweeping West Michigan, Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday and plans to reopen Sunday. The casino closed at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the announcement. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. "The safety of guests and team members is...
WWMT
Search underway for suspect who stole generator, tractor battery in Lee Township
LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police need your help in finding a suspect who robbed a home in Calhoun County. Bakery robbery: Man faces felony charges in armed robbery of Holland bakery. The incident happened sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning at a home on M-Drive N...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man arrested, accused of holding three people hostage, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 26-year-old man from Kalamazoo was arrested for home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, and multiple weapon offenses, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday around 10:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a hostage situation near Nottingham Avenue. According to the investigation, a woman...
WWMT
"Call us, don't assume we can't get to you," EMS officials talk winter storm response
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Health officials in Kalamazoo are warning against driving under blizzard conditions in West Michigan. “Unless you have an emergency, stay off the road,” said Marla Atkinson, chief nursing officer at Bronson Methodist Hospital. Previous Coverage: Weather Alert Day for blizzard conditions, bitter cold. On Friday,...
