Washington, DC

Gunman posed as cop, shot teen awaiting trial and bystander in D.C.

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Authorities in Washington D.C. on Thursday were searching for a gunman who impersonated a police officer and then shot a boy awaiting trial at a youth facility and a bystander.

The violence unfolded on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Clay Street Northeast with officers responding to reports of a shooting just before 3 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Police Department . When they arrived on the scene, they discovered both victims, who were transported to area hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Photos taken from surveillance video shows the suspect sporting all black, including a vest emblazoned with “police,” and a star badge around his neck. Police said he was allowed inside the privately owned facility because he said he was an officer serving a warrant on one of the juveniles living there.

“He recognized that individual who was in the facility, immediately pulled out a handgun and started shooting at that individual,” Metropolitan Police Department Cmdr. John Haines told NBC Washington.

Police currently believe the shooter was “absolutely trying, specifically targeting that individual,” Haines added.

A bystander, identified only as a man who worked at the facility, was also struck by the gunfire. Police said neither victim sustained life-threatening injuries and both are expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators believe the suspect fled the scene immediately after the shooting; they are searching for a black Honda Sedan in connection with the violence.

