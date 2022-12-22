ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead Sunday and the Hampton Police Division is looking to identify a suspect, or suspects, in connection to a homicide. Police said Public Safety Communications received a call at about 12:11 p.m. in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

1 person shot on Maltby Ave. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk, police dispatch said. The call came in around 1:23 p.m. No further details are immediately available. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton Police investigating early morning homicide

HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed early in the morning on Christmas Eve and Hampton Police are investigating the circumstances. According to a spokesperson, police officers responded to a call they received at around 3:20 a.m. about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth

According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at …. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Teen shot to death in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

One displaced following house fire on Faulk St in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been displaced as the result of a fire to a home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Fire Department said Sunday. No one was injured. Firefighters received the call at 10:28 a.m....
CHESAPEAKE, VA

