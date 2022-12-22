Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway after PPD find man with fatal gunshot wound
Homicide investigation underway after Portsmouth Police Department find man with fatal gunshot wound
Deadly shooting in Portsmouth on Allard Road
Crime scene tape surrounded a home on that road late Christmas night. A man was shot to death there, but police haven't shared any other details.
Police: Woman dead in suspected Hampton homicide
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead Sunday and the Hampton Police Division is looking to identify a suspect, or suspects, in connection to a homicide. Police said Public Safety Communications received a call at about 12:11 p.m. in reference to a welfare check in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle. When they arrived, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
Man found fatally shot on Allard Rd in Portsmouth
Police say they are investigating a homicide that occurred late Christmas night in Portsmouth.
Police: Woman found shot and killed on Christmas Day in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton said they have a suspect in the shooting death of a woman discovered on Christmas Day. According to a spokesperson, their emergency dispatch received a call shortly after 12 p.m. asking them to check on the welfare of a woman in a location in the first block of Twin Lakes Circle.
Police looking for suspect linked to Christmas Day homicide in Hampton
Hampton Police are asking for your help looking for the suspect(s) related to a homicide that happened Sunday morning.
1 person shot on Maltby Ave. in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of Maltby Avenue in Norfolk, police dispatch said. The call came in around 1:23 p.m. No further details are immediately available. Check back with WAVY.com for updates.
Police investigate deadly shooting in Hampton that left one man dead
The department says they need the community's help in identifying the suspect in a shooting that left one man dead.
Hampton Police investigating early morning homicide
HAMPTON, Va. — A man was shot and killed early in the morning on Christmas Eve and Hampton Police are investigating the circumstances. According to a spokesperson, police officers responded to a call they received at around 3:20 a.m. about a shooting that had just occurred in the 1600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue.
Police seeking suspect following two robberies at same business in Portsmouth
According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the Kings Convenience Store, located near the 2900 block of Victory Blvd. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/portsmouth/police-seeking-suspect-following-two-robberies-at-same-business-in-portsmouth/. Police seeking suspect following two robberies at …. According to police, officers responded to a report of a robbery on Tuesday at the...
Portsmouth police identify man shot, killed by officers; say he stabbed his mother
PPD said a 65-year-old woman was stabbed during a domestic incident. While at the scene, officers shot and killed the suspect, her 45-year-old son, Deshawn Jones.
4 arrested on firearms, drug charges during traffic stop in Gloucester
Four people were arrested in Gloucester after a traffic stop led to the discovery of various narcotics, firearms and outstanding warrants.
1 displaced following Christmas Eve fire at Virginia Beach townhouse
One resident was displaced following a fire at a townhouse in Virginia Beach on Christmas Eve.
Teen shot to death in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A teenager was shot in killed in Portsmouth and another is charged with murder, police said. On Wednesday afternoon, officers were called to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for reports of shots fired. They arrived at 3:43 p.m. and they found a 17-year-old boy dead with gunshot wounds.
19-year-old man arrested in connection to shooting on Waterfront Dr. in VB
According to police, 19-year-old Josiah Tanoah Flores was arrested by the Stafford Sheriff's Department with the assistance of the VBPD Warrant Fugitive Squad.
One displaced following house fire on Faulk St in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has been displaced as the result of a fire to a home in the 1600 block of Faulk Street in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Fire Department said Sunday. No one was injured. Firefighters received the call at 10:28 a.m....
Man stabs mother, dies in Portsmouth 'officer-involved shooting': Police
Portsmouth police investigating 'officer-involved shooting' on the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue, according to police
Person killed in Virginia camper fire
The Virginia Beach Fire Department says one person died in a camper fire west of Town Center Friday morning.
Man arrested in connection to 2021 Beech St. homicide
36-year-old Jorge Williams III was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder, discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, use or display of a firearm in commission of a felony and possession/transport of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Chesapeake man arrested following police pursuit in Currituck County
According to the Currituck County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
