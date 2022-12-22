Read full article on original website
abc57.com
NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces winter break hours
ELKHART, Ind. -- The NIBCO Water and Ice Park has announced its winter break hours for the 2022-2023 season. The park will be open from Monday through Jan. 6, 2023. Skaters can hit the ice from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
abc57.com
South Bend police save Christmas, bring presents for family in need
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police reported to a home in southwest South Bend on Saturday in response to an alleged burglary, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers discovered that Christmas presents had been stolen from the home, and that a mother and her three young children had been left without any gifts for the holidays.
wfft.com
Noble County issues road closure advisory
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
abc57.com
PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard
Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
abc57.com
Train service to, from South Bend Airport temporarily suspended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Train service to and from the South Bend International Airport and Hudson Lake is temporarily suspended on Friday due to weather. All South Shore Line trains and buses are experiencing delays.
95.3 MNC
Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend
The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
wfft.com
Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
WNDU
Travel advisories still in effect across Michiana
(WNDU) - Travel advisories remain in place here in Michiana due to the hazardous road conditions brought upon by a winter storm that made its arrival to the area on Thursday, Dec. 22. As of Monday,, Dec. 26, most counties in Indiana remain under an advisory. INDIANA. In Indiana, county...
WNDU
VIDEO: Deer play amid winter weather in Mishawaka on Thursday
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - While they might not be reindeer games, a few deer were caught playing in Mishawaka Thursday afternoon!. The video, sent to us by resident Grace Scheele, was posted on Twitter. It certainly raised our spirits despite falling temperatures!
abc57.com
Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets
ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
abc57.com
South Bend Police reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower, Jackson
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is reporting whiteout conditions on Mayflower and Jackson roads Friday night. Police are requesting residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
Indiana traffic advisory: Motorists asked to avoid roads after tanker overturns, troopers hit
"Our concern in Indiana is if traffic backs up into Indiana, which could result in motorists becoming stranded in arctic temperatures, creating an extremely dangerous situation for everyone," ISP said.
abc57.com
Westbound lanes on Indiana Toll Road closed at Exit 121
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. --An incident is at the 120 westbound, which is just west of Howe LaGrange, at Exit 121. All lanes westbound are closed with emergency crews are on scene and expect delays.
abc57.com
Extracurriculars, athletics at South Bend Schools cancelled December 22
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All extracurricular and athletic activities with the South Bend Community School Corporation have been cancelled for Thursday. Activities have been cancelled due to incoming poor weather.
abc57.com
Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard
Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
abc57.com
Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana
Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
