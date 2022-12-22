ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

abc57.com

NIBCO Water & Ice Park announces winter break hours

ELKHART, Ind. -- The NIBCO Water and Ice Park has announced its winter break hours for the 2022-2023 season. The park will be open from Monday through Jan. 6, 2023. Skaters can hit the ice from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
abc57.com

South Bend police save Christmas, bring presents for family in need

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Police reported to a home in southwest South Bend on Saturday in response to an alleged burglary, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers discovered that Christmas presents had been stolen from the home, and that a mother and her three young children had been left without any gifts for the holidays.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Noble County issues road closure advisory

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Noble County has issued a road closure advisory. County Road 150 E between SR 8 and U.S. 6 is closed as of 3:16 Friday afternoon. Drifting snow is creating hazardous conditions.
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

PHOTOS: 2022 holiday blizzard

Western Avenue, St. Joseph County. Credit: Dave Caulfield Bourbon. Credit: Aaron Stevens Ardmore Trail and Gradview, South Bend. Credit: Shawna Nicole Heckaman-Scofield Irish Hills, South Bend. Credit: Breanna Gorski Cooper in Fish Lake. Credit: Caleb L. Bell Rum Village, South Bend. Credit: Melissa Rios.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Trash pickup delayed for next two weeks in South Bend

The City of South Bend has announced its holiday trash pickup schedule. Pickup will be delayed by one day each of the next two weeks. City offices will be closed on Mondays December 26 and January 2 in observance of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. For the week...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wfft.com

Area of U.S. 33 closed due to accident

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - An area of U.S. 33 is closed due to an accident. Noble County EMA say the road is closed at 100 N.
News Now Warsaw

Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Travel advisories still in effect across Michiana

(WNDU) - Travel advisories remain in place here in Michiana due to the hazardous road conditions brought upon by a winter storm that made its arrival to the area on Thursday, Dec. 22. As of Monday,, Dec. 26, most counties in Indiana remain under an advisory. INDIANA. In Indiana, county...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Despite the blizzard, food delivery workers take to the streets

ELKHART, Ind.-- Even though there’s a travel watch Friday night in Elkhart County, people still need to eat. Some food service workers were still out delivering food to hungry customers, braving the terrible road conditions. For pizza delivery drivers, like at Saylor's Pizza in Elkhart, the slick and snowy...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Power outages across Michiana during holiday blizzard

Numerous customers across Michiana are dealing with power outages during a holiday blizzard. Indiana Michigan Power is reporting 846 customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Friday. Click here for the map. 525 in Benton Harbor. NIPSCO. As of 7 p.m. on Friday, NIPSCO is reporting approximately 301 affected...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Travel advisories issued across northern Indiana

Travel advisories are being issued across northern Indiana counties Friday morning. The following counties are under a warning advisory (travel is not recommended):. The following counties are under a watch advisory (only essential travel is recommended):. Marshall. Pulaski. Elkhart. Kosciusko. Fulton. The City of South Bend will hold a press...
SOUTH BEND, IN

