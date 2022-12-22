Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Aaron Rodgers has complete meltdown after missing wide open receiver (Video)
So much for Aaron Rodgers keeping his cool with playoff elimination on the line. The Packers quarterback freaked out when he missed Christian Watson on a deep ball. It’s tough to know what Aaron Rodgers was thinking while walking back to the sideline after a brutal missed deep ball to rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Whatever it was, it led to a meltdown of epic proportions.
atozsports.com
The NFL doubles down on mistake that nearly cost the Vikings a win
The NFL is doubling down on one of its most embarrassing mishaps of the 2022 season. In last week’s historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Chandon Sullivan scooped up a fumble, returning it for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, officials blew the play...
Could Sean Payton be the next Broncos coach? 1 big thing is preventing that from happening
With Nathaniel Hackett officially fired, don’t expect Sean Payton to ride into Broncos Country and fix things thanks to one pretty big reason. There’s a few scenes in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory where Gene Wilder, as Wonka, unenthusiastically feigns surprise when one of the horrible children does something unsurprisingly horrible.
Giants' Daniel Jones: Mall of America shooting a 'scary situation'
Several members of the New York Giants were inside the Mall of America on Friday night when gunshots rang out. None were injured but a 19-year-old man was left deceased. The players, staffers, and radio announcer, Bob Papa, who were inside the mall were immediately locked down. Giants team security...
3 NFL QBs who deserve to be benched after Week 16
There were some strong quarterback performances in Week 16. Here are three who played their way to the bench. It would be hard for the NFL to top the craziness that took place in Week 15. That had upsets and crazy endings, galore. But in Week 16, fans had the chance to watch plenty of football during the holiday weekend.
Playoff picture: Bad Lions loss hurts but Detroit still has life
Detroit’s recent run of wins put the Lions in position to secure a playoff berth. Saturday’s humbling 37-23 loss in Carolina definitely provided a big hit to that postseason potential, but the Lions aren’t dead yet. None of the paths to the postseason matter if the Lions...
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Loss to Packers on second-coldest game in Dolphins history didn't freeze out playoff hopes
A loss on the second coldest home game in Dolphins history did not freeze Miami out of the playoffs. Not with Patriots, Jets up next.
Jerry Jones gives definitive OBJ update that will break hearts
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemingly gave a definitive answer in regard to the team’s odds of signing free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Ever since after Thanksgiving, all eyes were on free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. He made visits with three teams about potentially signing a contract with them for the remainder of the season. One of those teams was the Dallas Cowboys, who were openly recruiting him, even during their own games. But, after meeting with the Super Bowl champion wide receiver, no deal has been struck.
Patriots apparently want what Alabama is having offensively
The New England Patriots are looking to the Alabama Crimson Tide to solve their persistent offensive issues. With the New England Patriots de-inventing the wheel offensively, this Fake Evil Empire is turning its attention to college football’s dying Death Star to see if Bill O’Brien will leave Alabama.
Russell Wilson gets roasted by everyone, including Patrick Star
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is having a season to forget, and opened his Christmas Day performance against the Rams by throwing two interceptions. There are plenty of positive takeaways from the NFL’s Nickelodeon broadcast, namely reaching a wider audience and giving kids a chance to enjoy everything professional football has to offer.
Dolphins Elevate Two Players, No Move With Eichenberg
The Miami Dolphins elevated two practice squad players for their game against the Green Bay Packers
3 reasons the Chiefs can win the Super Bowl, 1 reason they won’t
The Chiefs are currently the No. 2 seed in the AFC. There are a number of reasons that they could win the Super Bowl, but one that suggests they can not. After scraping together an ugly Week 15 win in Houston, the Kansas City Chiefs advanced their record to 11-3 and secured their seventh-straight AFC West title. The streak of dominance that the Chiefs have been on over the better part of the past decade is the best that has ever been in the division, and Kansas City appears to be on track for their third Super Bowl appearance in four years.
Broncos vs. Rams: Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl (Video)
Watch Randy Gregory and Oday Aboushi’s post-game brawl. After the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Denver Broncos 14-51 on Sunday an ugly scene occurred between two players. During what appeared to be a meet and greet between the teams after the game, Broncos’ Randy Gregory and Rams guard Oday Aboushi exchanged some words and then a punch was thrown.
3 Steelers that will improve in 2023, and 1 who absolutely won’t
Steelers fans are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. Here are three players who will take big steps forward and one who won’t ahead of next year. Mike Tomlin isn’t used to having his season end before the postseason arrives. That’s just what’s happening for the Steelers this year though. That has everyone in Pittsburgh focusing their attention on what the team will look like when Week 1 of the 2023 campaign arrives.
Monday Night Football Best Anytime TD Scorer Picks for Chargers vs. Colts (Trust Running Game vs. L.A.'s Defense)
The way that the Indianapolis Colts have been playing lately there could be a lot of touchdowns to go around in their Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The 4-9-1 Colts have lost 54-19 and 39-36 in back-to-back weeks. L.A. and Justin Herbert can clinch a playoff...
Cardinals vs. Falcons Prediction and Odds for Week 17 (Atlanta is Better Than Recent Record Shows)
The Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons have both been eliminated from playoff contention, which means the only way we can make this game exciting to watch, is to put a little bit of money on the line. So let's do exactly that. But how should we wager on an irrelevant...
3 Broncos players who won’t be back in 2023
Here are three players that the Denver Broncos will not bring back, as they look to retool this offseason. The Denver Broncos entered 2022 with astronomical expectations. In 2021, their defense was excellent, as they allowed the third-fewest points per game in the NFL (18.9). However, their offense simply struggled to put points on the board, but they were not devoid of weapons with wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Tim Patrick and running back Javonte Williams on the roster. With their defensive core mostly returning, the Broncos appeared to be a quarterback away from Super Bowl contention. So, general manager George Paton made a big move during the offseason by trading for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson.
