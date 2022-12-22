ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive

Mark Warkentein, who won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in the 2008-09 season as the architect of the Denver Nuggets team that went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference Finals, has passed away. The Nuggets announced the news on Friday night, via Twitter. “The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing Read more... The post NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
