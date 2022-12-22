Read full article on original website
Related
Darvin Ham is proving that Lakers fans owe an apology to Frank Vogel
The Los Angeles Lakers can feel the season slipping through their fingers as the calendar is about to turn to the new year. The team has not been able to respond to an Anthony Davis injury, losing four games in a row without AD. Los Angeles is now 13-20 on...
Lakers get hustled by LeBron James again in loss to Hornets
The Los Angeles Lakers have one more game to play before the unofficial start of the NBA season on Christmas day. The Lake Show looked to break a two-game losing streak by playing the Charlotte Hornets, who are making a run in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes with a record of 8-24.
Lakers News: Draymond Green rumors, historically bad Christmas, LeBron record watch
Christmas has come and gone and for many, it represents the true start of the NBA season. While we are already over a third of the way through the season, after Christmas is when things really start to ramp up and the contenders separate from the pretenders. That is happening to the Los Angeles Lakers as we speak.
NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive
Mark Warkentein, who won the NBA’s Executive of the Year Award in the 2008-09 season as the architect of the Denver Nuggets team that went 54-28 and reached the Western Conference Finals, has passed away. The Nuggets announced the news on Friday night, via Twitter. “The Denver Nuggets organization is saddened to learn of the passing Read more... The post NBA world mourns passing of legendary executive appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jazz vs. Spurs Prediction and Odds for Monday, December 26 (Fade Spurs as Home Dogs)
The San Antonio Spurs have slipped back into their losing ways, dropping back-to-back games heading into Monday’s showdown with the Utah Jazz. The Jazz have struggled a bit on the road this season, going just 7-11, but this is about as favorable of a road matchup as you’re going to find.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Odds, Spreads, Totals and Betting Promos for Monday, December 26)
Monday's slate of NBA games doesn't bring the all day fun that Christmas day provided, but at least we get one marquee matchup to tip off the action when the Brooklyn Nets head to Cleveland to battle the Cavs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Both teams are separated by a half...
Luka Doncic's Incredible Pre-Game Outfit Is Going Viral
Before the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic walked into the arena dressed as a cowboy.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
FanSided
302K+
Followers
588K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0