mymotherlode.com
TC Libraries Holiday Schedule
Sonora, CA — The libraries in Tuolumne County are closed today following the Christmas holiday. It includes the main Sonora location, along with branches in Twain Harte, Tuolumne and Groveland. The libraries will open this Tuesday morning and continue with normally scheduled hours through the remainder of the week.
Signed, sealed and not always delivered: Ione residents complain about town post office service
IONE, Calif. — Amid the quaint, holiday décor lining main street in the small, Amador County city of Ione, its U.S. Post Office is enveloped in anger with some of its longtime customers. "It's extremely frustrating. We count on it as a form of communication. We have important...
Fentanyl Crisis: How 10 Northern California counties are addressing the opioid epidemic
Here's a breakdown of the fentanyl crisis in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sacramento, Solano, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties. "It could really happen to anybody" Hear how fentanyl impacted a Yolo County family. "It really could happen to anybody." This is the message Kristy Lee, a mother...
Mountain Democrat
Sheriff leaving on a high note
Tearful mother Kelley Nalewaja joined many others in thanking El Dorado County’s retiring sheriff by sharing a very personal story at the county Board of Supervisors Dec. 13 meeting. “My son was 19. He was in the midst of addiction,” she recalled of the incident 10 years ago in...
Dense fog expected to affect the valley through the weekend
(KTXL) — There is a Dense Fog Advisory from 1 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for parts of the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys. The fog is expected to affect part of the Delta and lower foothills as well. According to the National Weather Service, visibility in widespread areas will be about a quarter […]
KTVU FOX 2
Sierra Nevada snow season off to best start in decade
State water officials say the Sierra Nevada is experiencing its snowiest start to the winter season in a decade, thanks to a handful of storms that dropped several feet of snow. November rains helped saturate the soils and primed them for runoff in the future, and early December flurries gave...
Families forced out after Stockton mobile home park deemed uninhabitable
STOCKTON, Calif. — Some families in Stockton are scrambling to find shelter after being forced out of their mobile home park Thursday morning. Officials with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office say their deputies enforced a clean-up court order Thursday at a mobile home park on Auto Avenue near Waterloo Road. The order deemed the location uninhabitable.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Vehicle Fire In Jamestown
Update at 7:15 a.m.: Fire crews have cleared the scene of a several-vehicle fire in Jamestown this morning. It ignited just after 5 a.m. at a property near 7th and 9th Avenues. A total of three vehicles were involved in the fire, with CAL Fire dispatch reporting that the flames had the potential to spread to a total of six vehicles. There was heavy damage to the vehicles. Investigators surveyed the scene, but currently, no cause has been determined for this fire.
Two CHP aircraft respond to pursuit from Livermore to Modesto
The California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Air Division was involved in its sixth vehicle pursuit in 48 hours on Friday night. This time, CHP followed a suspect from Livermore all the way to Modesto.
California witness hanging Christmas lights spots triangle-shaped object
Outside Christmas lights.Photo byJames WheeleronUnsplash. A California witness at Turlock reported watching a triangle-shaped object that was fast-moving across the sky while hanging Christmas lights outside at about 10:33 p.m. on October 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Sacramento man among two people killed in head-on crash in Madera County, officials say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men died, including one from Sacramento, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Children’s Blvd. and Avenue 9, about 180 miles southeast of Sacramento. According to CHP officials, the […]
Military.com
Family Devastated by Marine's Death
The brother of a fallen Marine from Lodi, California, said the family is devastated and can't fully express the pain they are experiencing from his sudden loss. On Friday, Edison Ramirez, 18, described his older brother Elwin as a loving and caring person who was always happy and willing to serve his country.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tracy, CA
There's no need to leave Tracy for a great meal—some of the best restaurants in San Joaquin County, California, are right here!. Whether you're after a casual spot for lunch or a romantic dinner destination, you'll find what you're looking for in this city. For a fantastic dining experience,...
KCRA.com
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
mymotherlode.com
Community Plea After Christmas Eve Dinner Toy Donations Go Missing
Sonora, CA — The community’s help is urgently needed after 40 containers/totes of toys that were set to be distributed this weekend have gone missing from a storage bin. Cathie Peacock says the unfortunate incident was just discovered while organizers were setting up for Saturday’s annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner that will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. They are still investigating the details of the missing totes, but Peacock says it appears as though the gifts were likely stolen. They were stored at an offsite commercial storage facility and were to be handed out to children in need at Saturday’s event.
KMPH.com
1 dead after car crashes into tree, catches fire in Stanislaus County
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a tree and caught fire early Saturday morning in Stanislaus County. The Modesto Police Department was called out around 12:55 a.m. to Highway 99 near Keyes Road for reports of a car crash. According to...
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in Stockton, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This small family business strives to create a cultural experience for its guests through its food, from hand-cut fries to handmade tortillas to homemade paletas and ice cream. Their spice level is perfect, and they offer everyday freshness in every dessert.
goldrushcam.com
El Dorado County Man Pleads Guilty to Possessing 27 Dogs For Use in Dog Fighting – Sold Dogs to Buyers Primarily Outside California
December 21, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Carlos Villasenor, 40, of Placerville, pleaded guilty today to possession of dogs for use in an animal fighting venture, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. announced. According to court documents, Villasenor operated a dog breeding business in which he bred dogs from a...
mymotherlode.com
Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail
Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Amazon launches Prime Air drone delivery service in California. Here’s where
Amazon has begun using drones to deliver packages, with a small town in California’s Central Valley representing one of the first two locations covered by the e-commerce giant’s new Prime Air home-delivery service. Lockeford, a town of about 3,600 people in San Joaquin County that is about 10...
