Sonora, CA — The community’s help is urgently needed after 40 containers/totes of toys that were set to be distributed this weekend have gone missing from a storage bin. Cathie Peacock says the unfortunate incident was just discovered while organizers were setting up for Saturday’s annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner that will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. They are still investigating the details of the missing totes, but Peacock says it appears as though the gifts were likely stolen. They were stored at an offsite commercial storage facility and were to be handed out to children in need at Saturday’s event.

SONORA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO