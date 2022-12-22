ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard, CA

TC Libraries Holiday Schedule

Sonora, CA — The libraries in Tuolumne County are closed today following the Christmas holiday. It includes the main Sonora location, along with branches in Twain Harte, Tuolumne and Groveland. The libraries will open this Tuesday morning and continue with normally scheduled hours through the remainder of the week.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Vehicle Fire In Jamestown

Update at 7:15 a.m.: Fire crews have cleared the scene of a several-vehicle fire in Jamestown this morning. It ignited just after 5 a.m. at a property near 7th and 9th Avenues. A total of three vehicles were involved in the fire, with CAL Fire dispatch reporting that the flames had the potential to spread to a total of six vehicles. There was heavy damage to the vehicles. Investigators surveyed the scene, but currently, no cause has been determined for this fire.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Community Plea After Christmas Eve Dinner Toy Donations Go Missing

Sonora, CA — The community’s help is urgently needed after 40 containers/totes of toys that were set to be distributed this weekend have gone missing from a storage bin. Cathie Peacock says the unfortunate incident was just discovered while organizers were setting up for Saturday’s annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner that will take place at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. They are still investigating the details of the missing totes, but Peacock says it appears as though the gifts were likely stolen. They were stored at an offsite commercial storage facility and were to be handed out to children in need at Saturday’s event.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail

Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
PINE GROVE, CA

