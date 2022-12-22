Conway man wanted for attempted murder in Carolina Forest arrested Wednesday

A Conway man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting that occurred in Carolina Forest in late November.

Hakeem Rashad Hilliard, 27, of Conway, is facing charges for several violent crimes, including attempted murder, 3rd-degree assault and battery, discharging firearms into a dwelling, domestic violence, and malicious injury to personal property.

Records obtained from the Horry County Police Department state that on Nov. 23, Hilliard threatened a woman over text hours before arriving in her driveway on Chanticleer Village Drive, and shooting a firearm through her bedroom window and into her wall.

The two had been arguing throughout the day, according to an incident report. Hakeem allegedly threatened to kill her before the shooting occurred at 3:20 p.m.

Horry County police officers found two bullet holes in the hood of the victim’s vehicle after arriving about 10 minutes after the shooting occurred.

It’s unclear if anyone else was involved in the incident.

Hakeem was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday at 10:45 p.m.

A court date is set for Jan. 25.