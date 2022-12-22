Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Shopping hours this Christmas weekend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Did you forget to buy a gift, or maybe you burnt the holiday ham? Don’t worry there are plenty of stores still open on Christmas Eve and even a few that are open on Christmas day. To see the full list of stores visit KNWA.com.
Kait 8
Celebrating Christmas as a community
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Families gather on Christmas Day to enjoy time and food together. The Christmas Dinner in Trumann does the same thing, but Coordinator Lindsay Miller says it brings the community together. The city of Trumann hosted its 25th Community Christmas Dinner on Sunday, Dec.25. “It takes a...
Kait 8
Take a Road Trip: Lights of the Delta
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Join Region 8 News as we “Take a Road Trip” to see the Lights of the Delta. Lights of the Delta was established in 1995 and started with the idea to decorate Main Street in Blytheville. Since then it has become one of the biggest light displays in all of the mid-south.
Kait 8
Santa spotted at St. Bernards
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Every year, Santa Claus visits pediatric patients at St. Bernards Medical Center, delivering gifts throughout the hospital. A social media post showed us Santa starting his visit to the NICU and spreading joy with dozens of babies. Santa is scheduled to visit the pediatric floors and...
Kait 8
Finding shelter from the cold
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Jonesboro can find shelter from the cold in two locations. The Earl Bell Community Center and the Salvation Army are providing shelter for those trying to get away from the cold. “People could die, people could die out on the streets. I mean, it’s...
Kait 8
Silver Alert issued for Sharp County woman
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old woman from Cave City. According to the alert, Deborah Linthicum was last seen Thursday, Dec. 22 at 149 Kathenda in Cave City. Linthicum has brown hair and hazel eyes. She weighs 185 pounds and is...
Kait 8
Helping you plan your day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A quick-moving system with limited moisture may give us just enough snow early Monday morning to put a coating of snowfall across Region 8. Even though this will not be much snow, there could be some minor travel issues in some areas.
Kait 8
Osceola firefighters call in backup
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Trying to stay warm during these arctic blasts can be hard, and staying safe can be even harder. Around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the Osceola Fire Department received a call for a house fire on North Pearl Street. Once firefighters were on the scene,...
Kait 8
MLGW to distribute water Monday amid boil notice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A boil water notice remains in effect for all MLGW customers. The company issued a statement Sunday evening detailing their efforts to restore water pressure. They say 15 pipe breaks occurred at businesses on Sunday, which can lead to reduced pressure within the system. MLGW says...
Kait 8
Crews respond to three fires in single day
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Jonesboro Fire Department was kept busy Friday morning as three structure fires broke out inside of city limits. According to the fire department, the first fire happened just after 8 a.m. on Bradley Street. They reported a well—involved residential fire when they arrived and said that heavy smoke and fire were coming from both the home and from a camper nearby.
Authorities inactivate Silver Alert for missing Cave City woman
Update: She has now been located and the Silver Alert has been inactivated. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing 72-year-old. According to reports, she was last seen on December 22 in Cave City. She is described as being about 5'2" in height...
Kait 8
State trooper unit damaged in crash
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – Police are currently at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mississippi County. ARDOT reported the crash happened at 1:37 p.m. at Mile Marker 63.3 on Interstate 55. All lanes were closed until 2:12 p.m. The Blytheville Police Department said an Arkansas State trooper unit...
neareport.com
Jonesboro business reports $32,000 forgery
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several Jonesboro businesses fell victim to thieves recently, reports released on Monday by the police department showed. One of the larger theft reports was made on December 17, when police responded to Elite Eyecare and Optical, 2100-E. Highland Drive. The report, which still contains mostly masked information, says that a suspect made and cashed a forged check on the victim’s account, with the victim, in this case, being the business itself. The report says $32,000 was stolen from the business, a felonious amount.
Kait 8
ARDOT faces challenges with road cleanup
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - ARDOT crews ran into problems trying to clear the roads on Friday. The winter weather system that came in on Thursday, Dec. 22 came rapidly, as temperatures plunged within hours, along with the snow and gusty winds. ARDOT District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee said it helped...
KTLO
Investigation finds Jonesboro officer participated in exercises leading up to his death, contradicting initial accounts
This still image taken from video released in an Arkansas State Police report shows Jonesboro officer Vincent Parks being attended to by medical personnel during a July 17 training at a state police academy. (Courtesy of Arkansas State Police via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) Arkansas State Police investigators were originally led to...
Kait 8
Highway back open following crash
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Highway 49 in Craighead County is back in operation after a crash had traffic at a standstill. According to ARDOT, the crash happened northwest of Brookland at 7:04 p.m. As of 7:38 p.m., all lanes are back open. No injuries were reported.
Kait 8
‘Very exciting to see,’ Marion welcomes $60M housing development
MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Mid-South developers are looking to address the housing shortage in Eastern Arkansas. In Crittenden County, a near-200 home development is in the works, set to break ground in March, and city leaders and developers are both excited for what they say will be a domino effect in further economic development.
whiterivernow.com
Newport man arrested in Batesville faces felony drug counts
A Newport man is facing five drug-related felonies after a traffic stop by an Independence County sheriff’s deputy this week. According to court information, Joshua D. Henry, 40, was stopped by Deputy Nick Ade in Batesville on Wednesday. The arrest affidavit said the deputy recognized Henry, knowing Henry had...
Kait 8
Woman died in West Memphis crash
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Memphis woman died in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:03 p.m. on Interstate 40 at the 279 Mile Marker. Kiesha White, 37, of Memphis was parked straddling the fog line in the outside lane...
Kait 8
18-wheeler catches on fire in crash
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An 18-wheeler wrecked on Highway 63 in Hardy. A crash involving an 18-wheeler and a car took place at 11:33 a.m. on Dec. 22. The 18-wheeler leaked gas and caused the car to catch on fire. According to IDriveArkansas, Arkansas State Police were at the...
Comments / 1