ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

Comments / 3

Related
WMUR.com

Video: After storm moves out of New Hampshire; readings to plummet

A powerful pre-Christmas storm continues to move across the northeast Friday. The continued concern with this storm is the potential for more damaging wind gusts. The peak of the strongest gusts has passed but we will still have occasional gusts through the overnight near 30 mph. A blast of cold air moves in later in the evening along with a few snow showers. The holiday weekend looks storm-free, but bitterly cold.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Thousands remain without power through Christmas Eve

DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

See latest National Weather Service alerts for New Hampshire for Friday storm

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Multiple National Weather Service watches and warnings are in place for New Hampshire. Visit this link to see an updated list and refresh that page often for updates. The alerts are catered to your ZIP code. To adjust your ZIP code, visit our weather page and click "Change" to enter your ZIP code. App users can also adjust this by hitting "Change" on the weather screen.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

Thousands without power in New Hampshire on Christmas

CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Precipitation begins overnight in parts of New Hampshire

The incoming storm will begin overnight in some parts of New Hampshire. While there may be some pockets of snow or a wintry mix initially very late Thursday night or early Friday morning (especially north and west), rain, gusty southerly winds, and mild air is expected for most of the day Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon Friday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

Warming centers open as New Hampshire power outages persist

AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
AMHERST, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Christmas morning: An estimated 17,000 NH households still without power

CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
CONCORD, NH
WMUR.com

Video: A chilly Christmas in NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The cold weekend continues on Christmas Day...a moderating trend is expecting during the upcoming week. Today will feature some sun and chilly conditions with highs mainly in the 20's. It will be a bit breezy at times with wind chills in the single digits or teens. There may be a flurry or two up in the mountains.
WMUR.com

Winds pound Hampton Beach as storm moves through

HAMPTON, N.H. — https://www.wmur.com/weather/c...The powerful storm that's hitting New Hampshire is bringing whipping winds and heavy rain to the coast. A coastal flood warning is in effect. The high tide that's coming in at 10:30 AM Friday is already astronomically high and the storm will bring a surge that could cause major flooding and potential damage.
HAMPTON, NH
WMUR.com

NH Business: Charles Dickens New Hampshire connection

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Famed novelist Charles Dickens may have been born in England, but the author ofA Christmas Carol actually has some connections to the Granite State. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rick Broussard, Editor of NH Magazine, to discuss Dickens' ties to New Hampshire, his literary impact, and how he's remembered throughout New England.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy