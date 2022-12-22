Read full article on original website
LOUDON, N.H. — The lights are back on in many New Hampshire homes after last week's winter storm knocked out power to thousands of residents. As of 9 P.M. Sunday night, 4,487 people were still without power, a drop from the more than 80,000 Granite Staters that were in the dark on Friday night.
CONCORD, New Hampshire — Utility crews were working to restore power to thousands of households in New Hampshire on Christmas Day, state officials said Sunday. As of 6:30 p.m. Sunday, about 6,000 customers in New Hampshire remained without power as crews worked to restore service. “We would like to...
VIDEO: Hayley LaPoint takes a closer look at the strong wind gusts expected to blow through New Hampshire. A high wind watch is issued through Friday night.
A powerful pre-Christmas storm continues to move across the northeast Friday. The continued concern with this storm is the potential for more damaging wind gusts. The peak of the strongest gusts has passed but we will still have occasional gusts through the overnight near 30 mph. A blast of cold air moves in later in the evening along with a few snow showers. The holiday weekend looks storm-free, but bitterly cold.
DEERFIELD, N.H. — It could take until Christmas evening for many Granite Staters to have their electricity restored. Unitil says the majority of its customers should be back online by 6 p.m. Sunday, but certain customers could take longer, especially in areas with extensive damage. Eversource expects 10,000-15,000 customers...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Multiple National Weather Service watches and warnings are in place for New Hampshire. Visit this link to see an updated list and refresh that page often for updates. The alerts are catered to your ZIP code. To adjust your ZIP code, visit our weather page and click "Change" to enter your ZIP code. App users can also adjust this by hitting "Change" on the weather screen.
CONCORD, N.H. - Thousands were still without power in New Hampshire on Christmas morning, following Friday's damaging storm.State officials said power was out for 17,000 customers as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Utility crews brought back electricity for more than 12,000 customers Saturday night.By 6:30 p.m., 6,000 customers were still without power. "Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power," Robert Buxton, director of the New Hampshire Department of Safety's Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said in a statement. "Neighbors should check in on each other, and if anyone is in need of a warming shelter, they can call 2-1-1 to find one nearby."Click the links to view outage maps from Eversource, Unitil, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op. Many in Maine were also still without power on Sunday. CBS News has confirmed at least 20 weather-related deaths from the storm nationwide.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Closings and delays are being reported for Friday as an incoming storm is expected to bring snow, a winter mix, heavy rain and strong winds. Visit this link and refresh that page often for updates. >> Download the FREE WMUR app.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A powerful storm pounded New Hampshire on Friday with some early snowfall, lots of heavy rain, incredibly powerful wind gusts and caused some flooding at rivers and the coastline. When a sharp front moved through Friday evening, it sparked a severe thunderstorm warning for most of...
VIDEO: The incoming storm is expected to pack powerful wind gusts. Track them hour by hour here. Read the full forecast here.
The incoming storm will begin overnight in some parts of New Hampshire. While there may be some pockets of snow or a wintry mix initially very late Thursday night or early Friday morning (especially north and west), rain, gusty southerly winds, and mild air is expected for most of the day Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon Friday.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Tens of thousands of customers in New Hampshire lost power Friday as a very strong storm slammed into New Hampshire one day before Christmas Eve. Numerous trees and power lines were reported down across the state. >> See updated power outage maps. “Utility crews are certainly...
AMHERST, N.H. — A cold Christmas Eve started without electricity for tens of thousands of Granite Staters. "It's definitely not warm, and it's an inconvenient time, but what can you do?" said Tom White, of Amherst. "We're trying to get the refrigerator going," said Gail Semuskie, who also lives...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A very strong storm brings heavy rain, the threat of flooding, some snow, and powerful winds that will cause some power outages. Clouds lower and thicken early this evening with a light mix of rain and wet snow developing. >> Weather alerts. SNOW BEFORE RAIN FILLS...
CONCORD, NH – As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday, about 17,000 customers in New Hampshire remain without power as crews continue working to restore service. Utilities restored power to more than 12,000 customers overnight. “Some New Hampshire residents may be on their second or third day without power,” said Robert...
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The cold weekend continues on Christmas Day...a moderating trend is expecting during the upcoming week. Today will feature some sun and chilly conditions with highs mainly in the 20's. It will be a bit breezy at times with wind chills in the single digits or teens. There may be a flurry or two up in the mountains.
HAMPTON, N.H. — https://www.wmur.com/weather/c...The powerful storm that's hitting New Hampshire is bringing whipping winds and heavy rain to the coast. A coastal flood warning is in effect. The high tide that's coming in at 10:30 AM Friday is already astronomically high and the storm will bring a surge that could cause major flooding and potential damage.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Famed novelist Charles Dickens may have been born in England, but the author ofA Christmas Carol actually has some connections to the Granite State. On the latest installment of NH Business, host Fred Kocher is joined by Rick Broussard, Editor of NH Magazine, to discuss Dickens' ties to New Hampshire, his literary impact, and how he's remembered throughout New England.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It’ll be quiet day in New Hampshire most of Thursday before a strong storm system moves through the state bringing heavy rain, powerful winds and coastal impacts. But first, lows will dip into the teens and 20s tonight ahead of a dry day Thursday with...
