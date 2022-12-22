Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Gaithersburg residents attempt to fight house fire: Montgomery County officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Three Gaithersburg residents tried to fight a fire that started in a second-floor bedroom of their home, according to Montgomery County officials. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue says residents of a home in the 18900 block of Glendower Road off Goshen Road in...
bethesdamagazine.com
Montgomery County ‘empowering’ for Jewish community, even in face of antisemitism
Rabbi Barak Bader grew up in Alabama, where there wasn’t a single other Jewish child in his school. But today as an adult living in Montgomery County, Bader said it’s rare he crosses the street without running into another Jew. “When I came here, I instantly felt the...
Fixture In Baltimore County Ravaged By House Fire Days Before Chrismas
Support was surging for a Baltimore County family who lost their house in a fire two days before Christmas. Krista Trahan, the Co-Director of the Baltimore County Child Advocacy Center, and her children, Sophia and Harrison, all made it out of the home safely with their dog, Winston, according to a GoFundMe page.
fox5dc.com
Teen dies after falling through ice on pond in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling through a frozen pond in Prince William County. Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials received a call on Christmas Eve around 9:54 p.m. for an adult male who fell through the ice on a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop, in the Piedmont community in Haymarket.
mocoshow.com
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman
Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
fox5dc.com
Officials on scene of teen falling through frozen pond
A FOX 5 viewer captured the scene of dozens of Prince William County officials responding to a 19-year-old who had fallen through a frozen pond in Haymarket. (VIDEO CREDT: @KENKOCHER)
fox5dc.com
Plane crashes into creek in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A small plane has crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County, officials say. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted around 11:15 a.m. on Monday that a small plane had crashed into Beards Creek. One civilian was on board and was...
dcnewsnow.com
Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car in Frederick County, Maryland
Maryland State Police said a driver died after a large tree fell on a car as it was on a roadway. The National Weather Service said winds were responsible for bringing the tree down. Driver Killed After Tree Comes Down on Top of Car …. Maryland State Police said a...
WJLA
PHOTOS: DC homeless community and volunteers join for special Christmas Day breakfast
WASHINGTON (7News) — 80 people -- 50 homeless and 30 volunteers -- gathered at the 4th Street Seventh-day Adventist Church in Northwest D.C. Christmas morning for a special breakfast. The breakfast was held in light of Christmas but also as an opportunity to give the homeless community information about...
Let's Ride to Work program offering a ride to redemption for Baltimore man
It's a story of redemption still being written. After spending 40 years in prison, Donald Braxton is proud to share his story of defying the odds years after his murder conviction.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Developer who wants to buy Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church said he’s willing to sell his contract to the local community association
The developer who has a contract to purchase Mount Vernon Place United Methodist Church says he is willing to sell that contract to a local community association, if its members want to buy it. Joseph Novoseller, the head of Aria Legacy Group of Lakewood, New Jersey, said in a phone...
Suspect attempts to run over off-duty officer in Montgomery Co.
An off-duty officer in Montgomery County was nearly run over Friday evening. Around 7:58 p.m., in the area of Pike and Rose, MCP officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.
fox5dc.com
Tree crushes home in Laurel, 1 woman injured: police
WASHINGTON - A tree fell through a single-family home in Laurel, MD, on Friday, according to police. Prince George's County Police were called to a home on the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive in Laurel around 11 a.m. on Friday to find a tree collapsed into the home. One...
Driver dead, passengers hurt after car crash in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating a deadly crash that happened Friday after a car overturned, crossed an intersection, and hit a pole. The wreck took place shortly before 4:30 a.m. in the area of Piney Brand Road and Sligo Avenue and began when the car crossed the median […]
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville
Montgomery County police were called to Richard Montgomery High School Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022, to investigate a 2nd-degree assault reported on the campus. The assault was reported at 2:35 PM on Wednesday.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless Receives $500,000 Donation
Per MCHH: Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. (MCCH) announces the largest ever donation supporting Montgomery County, MD’s success in ending homelessness for Veterans. TISTA Science & Technology Corporation donated $500,000 to MCCH to purchase the home for MCCH’s Safe Haven Program that helps Veterans transition from unsafe and unstable street life to permanent housing and re-engage with treatment services.
fox5dc.com
Metro online tools affected after burst pipe at data center: WMATA
WASHINGTON - Metro says trip planning data may see outages or incorrect data after a pipe burst at a Metro data center. On Dec. 24, Metro was alerted late that a pipe in their former headquarters burst, threatening to damage network equipment. Metro says they conducted a partial shutdown of power to mitigate damage.
tennisuptodate.com
Tiafoe begins festive period with donation to Children's National Hospital in Washington
Frances Tiafoe is very big on giving back to the community as he came from a rather modest background himself and he started it off by giving a donation in his native D.C. area. Tiafoe prepared a donation for a children's hospital in Washington for the holiday season and he...
Single vehicle crash in Montgomery County leaves one person dead
Detectives from the Montgomery County Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on Friday in the area of Piney Branch Road and Sligo Avenue.
Comments / 0