Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO