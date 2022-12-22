ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Teen dies after falling through ice on pond in Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling through a frozen pond in Prince William County. Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials received a call on Christmas Eve around 9:54 p.m. for an adult male who fell through the ice on a pond near the 6000 block of Erinblair Loop, in the Piedmont community in Haymarket.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Statement from County Executive Marc Elrich Regarding the Passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman

Per MCPD: It is with great sadness that I note the passing of Dr. Aquilur Rahman. Dr. Rahman was a pillar of the community, including as one of the founders of the Montgomery County Muslim Council and the Montgomery County Muslim Foundation. He was known for his work to support the diversity of our community. He also had a long history of philanthropic work locally, in the United States and in Pakistan. Dr. Rahman also had a distinguished professional career in the area of cancer therapeutics where he made significant contributions with his research and innovation. My condolences to his family and friends. We will miss him but use his dedication to community as inspiration for our work.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Plane crashes into creek in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A small plane has crashed into Beards Creek in Anne Arundel County, officials say. The Anne Arundel County Fire Department tweeted around 11:15 a.m. on Monday that a small plane had crashed into Beards Creek. One civilian was on board and was...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Tree crushes home in Laurel, 1 woman injured: police

WASHINGTON - A tree fell through a single-family home in Laurel, MD, on Friday, according to police. Prince George's County Police were called to a home on the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive in Laurel around 11 a.m. on Friday to find a tree collapsed into the home. One...
LAUREL, MD
Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless Receives $500,000 Donation

Per MCHH: Montgomery County Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. (MCCH) announces the largest ever donation supporting Montgomery County, MD’s success in ending homelessness for Veterans. TISTA Science & Technology Corporation donated $500,000 to MCCH to purchase the home for MCCH’s Safe Haven Program that helps Veterans transition from unsafe and unstable street life to permanent housing and re-engage with treatment services.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Metro online tools affected after burst pipe at data center: WMATA

WASHINGTON - Metro says trip planning data may see outages or incorrect data after a pipe burst at a Metro data center. On Dec. 24, Metro was alerted late that a pipe in their former headquarters burst, threatening to damage network equipment. Metro says they conducted a partial shutdown of power to mitigate damage.
WASHINGTON, DC

