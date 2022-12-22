Read full article on original website
WATCH: Ohio State arrives in Atlanta for College Football Playoff vs. Georgia
Ohio State began the 2022 season expecting to be in the College Football Playoff and competing for a national championship at the year's end. The Buckeyes took a different route than expected, but the Scarlet and Gray are in the semifinal. On New Year's Eve, nothing that happened before will...
BM5: Game week has arrived | Can Buckeyes pull off the upset?
We are just five days and counting until Ohio State's clash with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. On today's show, Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to break down the matchup. How much of a chance do the Buckeyes have at pulling off the upset in the Bulldogs' home state? We get into that and much more on the Monday 5ish.
Georgia football is more motivated than ever to win another title
Georgia football is the defending national champions, but the Dawgs are also fighting for another championship. Some may think the Dawgs aren’t as motivated as they were last year, but it’s the complete opposite. Veteran receiver Kearis Jackson spoke on this topic during the early signing period, and...
RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO
Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny accepts invitation to 2023 Hula Bowl
Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny took on the difficult task of replacing fan favorite Rodrigo Blankenship and has done so with considerable success. That success has not gone unnoticed outside of Athens, leading Podlesny to a big opportunity next month. The Hula Bowl announced Monday that Podlesny has accepted an invitation...
BH: Peachy keen | Talkin' ball
** Embracing the underdog role … If Ohio State is going to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semfinal game, the Buckeyes would figure to win this game from the neck up. They will need to play a smart and fundamentally sound game. And they’re also going to have to want it maybe a little bit more than the defending national champion Bulldogs.
thecomeback.com
Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision
Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Remaining Ohio State recruiting needs post National Signing Day
Post National Signing Day and the end of the Early Signing Period, Bucknuts looks at what the Buckeyes’ remaining needs are.
buckeyesports.com
Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season
At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
On the advice of Ted Ginn Sr., Arvell Reese helps reopen Glenville pipeline to Ohio State
For a span of more than a decade, there was no school in the country Ohio State turned to for prospects than Cleveland's Glenville High School. The Buckeyes had 23 players come two hours south to play in Columbus after working under Tarblood head coach Ted Ginn Sr. But since...
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 power rankings
With non-conference action nearing an end, as well as SEC basketball conference play set to begin in the coming days, here is the latest update of our 2022-23 power rankings, headlined by a rise from both Tennessee and Georgia. Tennessee, Georgia rise in latest 2022-23 SEC basketball power rankings. 14....
