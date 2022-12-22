ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

BM5: Game week has arrived | Can Buckeyes pull off the upset?

We are just five days and counting until Ohio State's clash with Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta. On today's show, Steve Helwagen joins Dave Biddle to break down the matchup. How much of a chance do the Buckeyes have at pulling off the upset in the Bulldogs' home state? We get into that and much more on the Monday 5ish.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Georgia football is more motivated than ever to win another title

Georgia football is the defending national champions, but the Dawgs are also fighting for another championship. Some may think the Dawgs aren’t as motivated as they were last year, but it’s the complete opposite. Veteran receiver Kearis Jackson spoke on this topic during the early signing period, and...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

RB Willtrell Hartson has committed to Ohio State as PWO

Massillon (Ohio) 2023 running back Willtrell Hartson has had three outstanding seasons in a row for one of the top prep programs in the state of Ohio. And Hartson is now headed to Ohio State as a preferred walk-on. Hartson posted the news tonight on his Twitter account. Hartson has...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny accepts invitation to 2023 Hula Bowl

Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny took on the difficult task of replacing fan favorite Rodrigo Blankenship and has done so with considerable success. That success has not gone unnoticed outside of Athens, leading Podlesny to a big opportunity next month. The Hula Bowl announced Monday that Podlesny has accepted an invitation...
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

BH: Peachy keen | Talkin' ball

** Embracing the underdog role … If Ohio State is going to beat Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semfinal game, the Buckeyes would figure to win this game from the neck up. They will need to play a smart and fundamentally sound game. And they’re also going to have to want it maybe a little bit more than the defending national champion Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ohio makes major Peach Bowl betting decision

Ohio State Buckeyes fans living in Ohio will not be able to legally wager on the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs… unless the game goes past Midnight. Legalized sports betting doesn’t arrive in Ohio until a minute after Midnight on New Year’s Day. That’s not in time for the Buckeyes’ bowl game, which is slated to kick off at 8 p.m. Eastern.
OHIO STATE
buckeyesports.com

Ohio State’s 13-0 Start Is Program’s Best Since 2011-12 Season

At moments during Ohio State’s overtime win over South Florida on Tuesday, it appeared that the Buckeyes undefeated start to the season was in jeopardy. Facing an 18-point deficit in the first half and a later 13-point deficit with just 8:16 remaining in the contest, the Buckeyes – who entered the game with an 11-0 record, including then-ranked wins over Tennessee and Louisville – were looking at a swift defeat for the first time this year, suffering a slow start and poor shooting against the Bulls looking to make a statement of their own against the No. 3 team in the country in Ohio State.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

