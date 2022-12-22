New London man arrested after passing state trooper on Gold Star Bridge while driving the wrong way

A man was charged with a DUI after state police saw him driving on the wrong side of a bridge in New London, according to the Connecticut State Police. Hartford Courant/TNS

A New London man was arrested and charged with reckless driving and DUI after he passed a state trooper driving on the wrong side of the Gold Star Bridge on Interstate 95 in New London, according to the Connecticut State Police.

A state trooper trainee from Troop E was patrolling the bridge after 1 a.m. Thursday when he saw a Toyota Camry pass him traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes. The trooper alerted dispatch and another trooper was able to stop the vehicle in a Department of Transportation turnaround.

The Toyota driver, identified as 49-year-old Edizon Chacha, was arrested for reckless driving on the scene. He was transported to Troop E where he allegedly failed field sobriety tests, state police said.

Chacha is charged with reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He was released on a $1,500 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on Jan. 4, 2023.