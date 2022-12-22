ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

National Signing Day: Alabama State adds 2 exciting prospects

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

Courtesy of Alabama State Athletics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Corner back Ethan Tookes and Offensive lineman Joahua Daniels have signed with Alabama State on National Signing Day announced by head football coach Eddie Robinson, Jr. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.

Ethan Tookes CB 6-2 185 Jacksonville, Fla./ Riverside HS VIDEO

Comes to Alabama State on National Signing Day from Riverside High School in Jacksonville, Fla…ranked No. 149 recruit for the state of Florida…registered 29 tackles with 22 solos stops, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and 12 passes defended (1 INT/11 PBU) as a senior in 2022-23…recorded 14 defended passes and 42 total tackles over his final two seasons at Riverside.

Joshua Daniel OL 6-4 315 Birmingham, Ala./ Minor HS VIDEO

A three-star prospect by 24/7 sports…played at Minor High School in Adamsville, Ala…95 th rank player in Alabama…played and started on the offensive line for Adrian Adams.

The post National Signing Day: Alabama State adds 2 exciting prospects appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

