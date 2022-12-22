ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Broadway Star Audra McDonald on Racism, Tonys, Mama Rose, and Her Elephant Plan

At a recent Carnegie Hall concert, Broadway star Audra McDonald sang “Rose’s Turn” from the musical Gypsy, delighting the assembled and raising one of the most intriguing casting questions in musical theater: will—and if so, when will—this most lauded and awarded of actors take on the legendary role?

