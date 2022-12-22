ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

National Signing Day: Texas Southern reloads with 8 Standouts

By HBCU Gameday Newswire
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kxUDk_0jrZo0Bh00

Texas Southern head football coach Clarence McKinney added eight student-athletes to its 2023 recruiting class on National Signing Day.

The Tigers loaded up on National Signing Day at the skill positions as seven of the eight signees are skill players as several played both ways in high school. The team also dipped into the transfer portal for experience with the addition of three transfers.

Since McKinney arrived at TSU , he has continued to seek student-athletes with a winning background with one recently coming off a state championship while several others won district titles or took their respective teams deep into the playoffs.

The states of Texas and Louisiana also continue to be the foundation for TSU as six National Signing Day signees hail from Texas and two from Louisiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylKvT_0jrZo0Bh00


Kamron Evans QB 6-3 210 Shreveport, La. (Huntington)
Marques Neal DB 5-10 180 Channelview, Texas (Channelview)
Elinus Noel III DL 6-2 335 Houma, La. (Nicholls State)
Xavier Player CB 6-0 180 Cibolo, Texas (UTSA)
DeMichael Porter DB 6-0 170 Desoto, Texas (Desoto)
Roriyon Richardson WR 6-1 185 Humble, Texas (Summer Creek)
Jacob Washington RB 6-0 195 Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)
Jace Wilson QB 5-11 180 Missouri City, Texas (Furman)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v5rTR_0jrZo0Bh00 Kamron Evans (Highlights)
Quarterback
6-3, 210
Shreveport, La. (Huntington)

Passed for over 2,500 yards and 24 touchdowns as a senior … Huntington High School’s all-time career leader in passing yards and touchdowns …tossed a school-record 7 touchdowns against Minden while passing for over 500 yards … named Shreveport Times Athlete of the Week on multiple occasions … earned All-State honors … named to the 1-4A All-District Team … also plays basketball.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDzOK_0jrZo0Bh00 Marques Neal (Highlights)
Defensive Back
5-10, 180
Channelview, Texas (Channelview)

Rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports.com … District 22-6A Utility Player of the Year … named the Week 11 Parker University MVP Bobblehead Recipient by KHOU Channel 11 … played wide receiver and defensive back in addition to running track … was named to the Houston Touchdown Club Preseason Team as a wideout.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFnzl_0jrZo0Bh00 Elinus Noel III (Highlights)
Defensive Line
6-2, 335
Houma, La. (Nicholls State)

Played the past two seasons at Nicholls State of the Southland Conference … finished with 53 tackles over two seasons including a trio of 6-tackle games against Incarnate Word, ULM and SE Missouri … three-star prospect who attended John Curtis High School and was an honorable mention all-state selection as a senior and three-time all-district honoree.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhVoR_0jrZo0Bh00 Xavier Player (Highlights)
Cornerback
6-0, 180
Cibolo, Texas (UTSA)

Transfer from UTSA … played two seasons for the Roadrunners … saw action in 13 games in 2022 … had three tackles and a pass breakup at Rice … three-star prospect out of high school and a Whataburger Super Team Defense and second-team all-district selection … originally signed with Oklahoma State … cousin of SWAC Hall of Famer Donald Driver.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shfWW_0jrZo0Bh00 DeMichael Porter (Highlights)
Defensive Back
6-0, 170
Desoto, Texas (Desoto)

Helped lead team to the 2022 Class 6A State Championship … earned all-district honors at safety … finished with 52 tackles … also won the 2022 Texas State 7-on-7 Championship.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3deA9l_0jrZo0Bh00 Roriyon Richardson (Highlights)
Wide Receiver
6-1, 185
Humble, Texas (Summer Creek)

Earned 2022 District 21-6A First Team honors … major contributor on a team which reached the Class 6A Regional Semifinals as a senior … caught 66 passes for 886 yards and 8 touchdowns his senior season … earned all-district honors as a junior.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oa0sh_0jrZo0Bh00 Jacob Washington (Highlights)
Running Back
6-0, 195
Pearland, Texas (Shadow Creek)

Earned 2022 District 23-6A Second Team honors … helped lead team to an undefeated record in district play and a district title … ran for nearly 700 yards and scored 8 touchdowns as a senior … averaged 6.3 yards per carry.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r2Ha7_0jrZo0Bh00 Jace Wilson (Highlights)
Quarterback
5-11, 180
Missouri City, Texas (Furman)

Transfer from Furman University of the Southern Conference … two-year letterwinner at Furman … passed for passed for 1,020 yards and 6 touchdowns as a true freshman en route to earning Southern Conference All-Freshman Team … set a Furman school record for most completions in a single game with 38 as a sophomore against No. 6 Samford …played high school football at both Mayde Creek and Del Valle High Schools … passed for 2,526 yards as a junior at Del Valle and 1,680 yards as a senior at Mayde Creek.

The post National Signing Day: Texas Southern reloads with 8 Standouts appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

