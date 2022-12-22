Read full article on original website
wdkx.com
Boil Water Notice Lifted, Water Safe to Drink in All Areas of the City
Boil Water Notice Lifted, Water Safe to Drink in All Areas of the City. (Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022) – The boil water notice that had been in effect for large parts of Rochester as a result of a water main break on Favor Street near West Main and Ford Streets has been lifted and tap water is now safe to drink in all parts of the city.
13 WHAM
Conditions continue to improve Sunday night and Monday
After a wild weekend of weather through Christmas Day for much of Western New York (and the nation as a whole), conditions will continue to improve heading through Sunday night into Monday. While temperatures will not rise significantly, winds will continue to diminish and lake effect snow will finally shrink significantly back to the west of Rochester. There is still a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Genesee and Wyoming Counties until 1am Monday morning.
13 WHAM
Rochester lifts water boil advisory following water main break
Rochester, N.Y. — The boil water notice that was put into effect Wednesday evening as a result of a water main break on Favor Street near West Main and Ford Streets has been lifted and tap water is now safe to drink in all parts of the city. The...
13 WHAM
Warming centers open amid the frigid weather
Rochester, N.Y. — The winter storm yesterday dropped temperatures to 5 degrees with a wind making it feel colder, minus twenty, the extreme cold left those unprepared at risk of serious consequences. “In terms of the timeframe for injuries, I think a lot of people do not realize that...
wxxinews.org
Boil Water Advisory in Rochester has been lifted
The Boil Water Advisory that had affected thousands of people in Rochester has been lifted. City officials made the announcement at about 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, noting that the city Water Bureau collected 16 samples throughout the affected area over the past two days and determined the water is safe to drink in all parts of the city.
iheart.com
Rochester Under State of Emergency for Water Main Break, Winter Storm
A State of Emergency is now in effect for Rochester, as crews continue to deal with the water main break. The boil water advisory for downtown, most of the South Wedge and most of the West Side is expected to continue through at least Saturday, if not Christmas Day. Mayor...
Winter storm: Stay inside and brace for the worst
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A dangerous winter storm is bringing high winds and low temperatures throughout Western New York Friday. So far, more than 30,000 homes and businesses in the Rochester region are without power. Monroe County and City of Rochester officials gathered Friday evening, telling the public to stay inside and brace for the […]
Mayor Evans declares state of emergency due to winter storm, water main break
All Rochester City School District schools and buildings have closed due to the water main break and traffic will be closed between West Main St. and Troup St.
Effects of the storm on Rochester homeowners, travelers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Christmas Eve came to Rochester this year after 36 hours of crippling weather, especially to the west of us. The winds are still howling out there and the temperatures remain in the teeth-chattering territory as thousands head into another night without power. This is while the Thruway is off-limits from Henrietta west […]
‘Stay off roads’ warns local fireman as people still decide to travel
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With wind chills below freezing, and gusts blasting through the region creating white-out conditions, schools were closed, thousands lost power, businesses shut their doors, and the thruway closed off from Henrietta to Buffalo and south to the Pennsylvania border. In our area, households had to endure property damages, like a tree […]
Sunrise Smart Start: Winter storm, state of emergency
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today's Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 23, 2022.
wutv29.com
Blizzard warning in effect; States of Emergency and driving bans
A blizzard warning is in effect for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee counties from 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Sunday. States of Emergency have been issued for New York, Erie County, the City of Buffalo, and various other municipalities across the region. Erie County and the City of Buffalo...
WHEC TV-10
‘Catastrophic’: City of Rochester, Monroe County in states of emergency due to water main break, impending storm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. –– Thousands of people are dealing with a boil water advisory – as a winter storm is about to barrel through our area. Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bellow declared states of emergency Thursday. The Rochester City School District canceled classes for both Thursday and Friday, and several other schools and businesses announced closures for Friday, too.
WHEC TV-10
Red Alert Weather: Damaging wind gusts, bitter cold and local lake snows
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Arctic front has moved through the region on Friday, bringing a round of damaging wind gusts 50-70mph with a peak gust at the ROC Airport so far to 69mph. Strong winds will continue into the afternoon and night with gusts 55-65mph through midnight. After midnight...
wxxinews.org
Boil water advisory expected to continue into the weekend in parts of Rochester; storm prep gears up
Repair work continues on a major water main break that happened Wednesday evening on Rochester’s southwest side on Favor Street, not far from West Main and Ford streets. A 3-foot-wide water main, originally installed in 1899, broke, spewing thousands of gallons of water into streets and houses in that neighborhood.
13 WHAM
Boil water advisory in effect as crews work to repair water main break in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester has issued a boil water advisory to residents on the west side of Rochester, after a water main break Wednesday evening. The city is also asking any residents and businesses who still do not have water service to call 311 so crews can determine the extent of remaining outages. 311 will remain open until 12 a.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Kucko’s Camera: Lake Ontario
Today, John Kucko stayed close to our area to view the calm before the storm at Lake Ontario in Webster.
Firefighters battle house fire on Williams St. in Lyons
The area on Williams St. was covered in smoke as fire crews closed the road to traffic as they battled the fire.
Wegmans and Tops to close all stores through Dec. 26 due to winter storm
Wegmans announced all of its stores located in Erie and Niagara County will remain closed Monday morning due to weather conditions.
13 WHAM
Thruway closes in Western New York amid winter storm
The New York State Thruway is now closed to all traffic between Henrietta and the Pennsylvania line. The closure is in effect from Exit 46 (Interstate 390) to the state border in both directions. The Thruway had already banned tandem trucks, along with empty trucks and trailers, and later commercial...
