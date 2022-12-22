After a wild weekend of weather through Christmas Day for much of Western New York (and the nation as a whole), conditions will continue to improve heading through Sunday night into Monday. While temperatures will not rise significantly, winds will continue to diminish and lake effect snow will finally shrink significantly back to the west of Rochester. There is still a Winter Storm Warning in effect for Genesee and Wyoming Counties until 1am Monday morning.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO