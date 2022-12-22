ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

German intel employee held for passing information to Russia

By GEIR MOULSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e28NZ_0jrZnOFf00
1 of 2

BERLIN (AP) — An employee of Germany’s foreign intelligence service has been arrested on suspicion of treason for allegedly passing secret information to Russia, German prosecutors said Thursday.

The man, a German citizen who was identified only as Carsten L. in line with German privacy rules, was arrested in Berlin on Wednesday, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The apartment and workplace of the employee of the Federal Intelligence Service, or BND, and of another person were searched, prosecutors said. Prosecutors gave no details on the second person.

They said the BND employee passed this year “information that he had acquired in his professional activity” to a Russian intelligence service, which they didn’t identify. They added that the information was a “state secret” as defined by Germany’s criminal code, but did not elaborate.

The suspect was brought Thursday before a judge, who ordered him held in custody pending a possible indictment, prosecutors said. The investigation was being conducted “in close cooperation” with the BND, they said.

The head of the BND, Bruno Kahl, said the intelligence service brought in prosecutors immediately after internal investigations substantiated information about a possible case of treason. He said there were searches at two BND properties.

Kahl said in an emailed statement that the intelligence service would not say more until further notice because “caution and discretion are very important in this special case.”

He pointed to the alleged “unscrupulousness and propensity to violence” of Russia and added that “every detail of this event that becomes public means an advantage for this adversary in its intention to damage Germany.”

In a previous case involving a suspected double agent at the agency, a former BND employee in 2016 was convicted of violating Germany’s official secrets law and sentenced to eight years in prison for providing classified information largely to the CIA.

Germany is among the countries that have given financial and military support to Ukraine as it faces Russia’s invasion.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Biden, Zelensky send warning to a defiant Putin

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Washington meeting was covered worldwide, but the leaders also had an audience of one: Russian President Vladimir Putin. The side by side at the White House and Zelensky’s address to Congress came amid warnings from Kyiv that Russia is planning to renew a ground offensive during the winter…
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin's Christmas surprise?

Christmas is coming and something is not right. Military intelligence analysts are taught to trust their instincts — their Spidey senses. When they start to tingle, you investigate. Something is not quite right in Ukraine. There is a lot of noise but not much signal. The best deceptions in...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Israel Warns Lebanon: We’ll Bomb Beirut Airport If Iran Ships Weapons There

Israel warned Lebanon on Saturday that it will bomb Beirut Airport if the government allows Iran to use the facility to deliver weapons to its proxy, Hezbollah. The warning follows a broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news channel about an Iranian plan to use the airport as its new arms smuggling corridor.
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy