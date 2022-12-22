Read full article on original website
Related
Driver Inattention Being Investigated for Crash, Death of 29-Year-Old First Responder
The Wyoming Highway Patrol have offered more details as to the crash that occurred on I-80 early Wednesday Morning. It was previously reported that a fatal crash occurred at milepost 197, west of Rawlins. "At 03:55 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were notified of a two-vehicle crash involving a semi-tractor...
My Country 95.5
Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0