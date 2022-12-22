Read full article on original website
Related
I ate at one of the cheapest spots in Disney World, and was surprised how delicious the food was for the low price
I tried four popular items from the budget-friendly baseball-themed restaurant in Magic Kingdom, and I liked the corn-dog nuggets and the service.
I paid $180 to go to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom. Here's why I think it's worth it.
Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party is an annual ticketed event at Magic Kingdom, and even though it's pricey, it's a magical festive experience.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
I stayed in a $1,400 stateroom on Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas — see what my room on the world's largest cruise ship looked like
My plainly decorated balcony stateroom aboard the Wonder of the Seas had excess storage, views of the ocean, and two beds.
'Most-Expensive' Restaurant in Disney World Is So Bougie We Can't Even
Each course is better than the last.
disneytips.com
Don’t Fall for This Scam Found Inside Your Disney Hotel Room
The Walt Disney World Resort provides Guests visiting from around the world a much-needed escape from the negativity of the real world. And while staying at a Disney Resort hotel does help to keep all of the magic nicely inside the Disney bubble, there are, unfortunately, still ways that reality can make its way in.
Hypebae
Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates
Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
A town in Italy is going to pay people $31,000 to move there, but there's a catch. You must buy and fix up old abandoned homes to get the cash.
The latest Italian town to start paying people to move there is a 1,000-year-old village in the glorious Puglia region of the country's iconic 'boot.'
I visited the most expensive theme park in the world. It was pretty nice, but I'd rather go to Disney World.
Located in Tampa, Busch Gardens is the priciest amusement park in the world — it had perks but its neighbor in Orlando is still my top pick.
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
'Adults-Only' Virgin Voyages Cruise Comes With Some Unique Amenities
We had no idea they had this on board!
I camped at Disney World for 2 nights for over $207 — I'd never do it again, but I'm happy I tried it
I spent way more than I thought to stay at Disney's Fort Wilderness campgrounds and had an OK time. I could've gotten a hotel for cheaper.
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
My family spent under $40 at Disney World's Dawa Bar, and it's the best-kept secret at Animal Kingdom
Tucked inside Animal Kingdom, Dawa Bar is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it serves tasty cocktails that rival Oga's Cantina's at Hollywood Studios.
WDW News Today
New Rentable Electric Wheelchair (ECV) Models Arrive at Walt Disney World
The fleet of ECV electric wheelchairs has received a refresh at Walt Disney World, with a sleek new blue look! We first spotted them available for rental at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, but they should be resort-wide in no time. The ECV rental area is located at Oscar’s Super Service...
See-Through Bathrooms on 'Virgin Voyages' Cruise Have People Shook
You might think twice about using one after this.
disneyfoodblog.com
There’s a SECRET Brunch Spot in Disney World — Here’s Where to Go!
If you’re a big fan of brunch, we’ve got some news for you!. You can enjoy a lovely brunch at various Disney World restaurants, including Olivia’s Cafe where brunch is served daily. But there’s a more secret brunch offering at a Disney restaurant that you might not realize is available.
Special 'Royal Caribbean' Balcony Cruise Cabins Come with a Twist
It looks pretty nice, but it's not for everyone.
Comments / 0