Opinion: Rent In Boston Is Too Expensive. Many People Can't Afford ItMatt LillywhiteBoston, MA
Red Sox Listening To Offers On Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CambridgeTed RiversCambridge, MA
New Hampshire State Police cruiser involved in crash on I-93 rampEdy ZooSalem, NH
This Boston billionaire continues to give away milllionsAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Travel Trouble: Storm Snarling Traffic on Roads, Impacting Flights in Mass.
The Friday before Christmas is always a major travel day, but people hitting the roads and heading to the airport were dealing with major issues as a powerful storm was making it tough to get around. The worst of the wind and rain was hitting Friday morning, causing ponding on...
At least 200 flights canceled at Logan Airport as storm brings heavy rain, wind
BOSTON -- Thousands of flights across the country were impacted by the bad weather on Friday. By 9 a.m., there were already 240 cancelations at Logan Airport and a handful of delays. It has already been a busy and hectic week at Logan, with long lines of people trying to get to their holiday destinations before the storm. Flying out on Friday will be tricky as crews deal with heavy rain and strong wind gusts before a massive drop in temperature tomorrow. A big part of the problem is also winter weather impacting major hubs in other parts of the country. There were more than 2,800 cancellations in the US already on Friday, according to Flight Aware. Places like Chicago and Denver saw the most disruptions. Travelers should check their flight status on Logan's website.
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Gridlock hits Logan Airport as Christmas holiday rush begins
Gridlock across Boston's Logan Airport Thursday night as passengers try to beat the storm. Roughly 50 flights were cancelled and nearly 300 were delayed as the big storm moved across the country.
Cape Ann preparing for power outages, flooding
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — By late Thursday afternoon, the wind began picking up along Western Avenue, site of the famed Fisherman Statue, as a DPW sign flashed “Storm Warning.”. “We’re going to have astronomically high tides, coupled with wind, with rain,” said Mayor Gregory Verga. “It could get ugly.”...
Storm Photos: Lynch Park in Beverly – Utility Crews Come to Massachusetts to Assist with Power Outages
NORTH SHORE (Photos) Marty Smith – Lynch Park & Utility support crews come to Massachusetts. PEABODYl – A team of line workers from Heart Utilities of Jacksonville, FL met at the North Shore Mall on Friday ahead of the storm. According to Jason Gambill of Heart Utilities, this team is one of 8 crews in New England from Heart Utilities. There are 172 workers spread out among the crews, brought in by National Grid to assist local crews in damage repair and service restoration. Gambill noted that the next nearest crew to the North Shore was staged in Seekonk, MA. Gambill provides safety support to the crews ensuring that they have all of the equipment needed to complete the jobs successfully and safely. He said that they are used to being on the road throughout storms in any season, but he did admit to not being used to the cold yet.
Firefighters battle strong winds, flooding to halt Duxbury blaze
DUXBURY, Ma — Duxbury firefighters had to battle strong winds and flooding to stop a large garage fire before it got out of control Thursday afternoon. The Duxbury Fire Department shared video of fire crews battling the billowing three-alarm garage fire at Pine Point Place. Despite the strong winds...
To Do List: Patriot Place Winter Break, Salem Frozen Fire Festival, reindeer quest
By Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ-TVBOSTON -- The holidays are here and school is out -- and if you're looking to stay busy with the kids, WBZ-TV has you covered all week!WINTER BREAK AT PATRIOT PLACEPatriot Place is hosting family-friendly activities each day for the end of the year. From a pajama party and magic show, to a mini "Amazing Race" competition and the return of the Dino Adventures reptile show, there's something for everyone all week long in Foxboro. The events kick off Monday at 10 a.m. with some gift card giveaways. https://www.patriot-place.com/school-break/When: December 26 - January 2Where: Patriot Place, FoxboroCost:...
Boston braces for storm with increased staffing, emergency preparations
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston city leaders are bracing for Friday’s storm with increased staffing and other emergency preparations. The storm system is expected to bring heavy rain and harsh winds to the area throughout the day on Friday, and officials are expecting wind gusts upwards of 60 miles per hour and localized flooding, particularly in the Seaport area.
Boston braces for heavy rain, strong wind
BOSTON - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu isn't ringing the emergency weather alarm yet, but she's urging residents to prepare for a windy winter storm ahead. "It's the combination of intense winds, precipitation and high tide timing," Mayor Wu said, that makes for flooding conditions along the Boston Waterfront. "We're not ringing an emergency alarm bell by any means," she said. "But this will be one of the larger storms as we head into the winter season." Friday's storm is expected to bring 50-60mph winds that will likely bring down trees and powerlines. Boston Fire Chief Paul Burke said his crews are ready. "I have...
The Best Swimming Holes Near Boston
© 2,816 × 2,112 pixels, file size: 2.03 MB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Near Boston, it can get sweltering, and spending hours stuck in traffic to get to a packed Cape beach can just make it worse. These peaceful but stunning swimming holes, which are only a bus, train, or commuter rail trip away, might be your best option for a swift swim far from the ocean. Here are our favorite spots to beat the heat!
Boston Officials Consider Mask Mandate as COVID-19 Infections Rise
As COVID-19 cases rise in Boston, school and city officials are considering bringing back a mask mandate. What do they hope a mask mandate would do? Avoid repeating last year's staffing issues and student absenteeism because of a similar COVID-19 surge. In a letter sent to families, officials asked for...
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Merrimack Valley
ANDOVER - Wind and rain, ripped through the Merrimack Valley, leaving an estimated 17,000 people without power Friday. One of the hardest hit towns is Andover. "We have approximately a third of the town without power at this point," said Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield. National Grid estimates power may not be fully restored in Andover until 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve. They acknowledge that some homes may be dark into next week. Just one power pole can take up to seven hours to replace. "There was a pole that's leaning, a tree that was dead knocked over the pole, knocked...
Storm causes significant flooding in Hampton, Rye
HAMPTON, N.H. — Floodwaters flowed through several neighborhoods on the Seacoast on Friday as a powerful storm battered the coastline. The flooding came as an astronomically high tide peaked and strong winds whipped up waves. Most of the roadways from about 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. were completely submerged...
The Best Pizza Spots in Boston – (With Cheesy Photos)
È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Boston that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Read on fellow pizza traveler and...
Power restoration efforts continue across Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON -- National Grid crews are still working to restore electricity in Massachusetts after a strong rainstorm passed through the region on Friday. They expect most power will be restored by the end of the day Saturday. Nearly 18,000 people in Massachusetts woke up without power. That number had decreased to 12,500 shortly after noon. One of the hardest-hit towns was Andover. According to the New Hampshire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, more than 60,000 customers were still without power around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
‘It felt like a bomb’: Huge tree topples onto home in Beverly
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A family in Beverly is thankful that they weren’t seriously injured for the holidays when a huge tree toppled over in high winds and came crashing down on their home, punching a hole in the roof over a bed. “It felt like a bomb, just...
Trash collection during the week of December 26th and January 2nd
Trash collection during the week of December 26th and January 2nd. Reminder, there will be no holiday delays in trash collection during the week of December 26th and January 2nd. Please remember to fold and flatten card board boxes placed in the recycle bins. Please do not to recycle string...
HOLIDAY CHEERS: The Oldest Bar in Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Head-on Crash in Plymouth Sends 3 People to Hospital
Three people were hospitalized Friday after two cars collided in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The Plymouth Fire Department responded to the head-on crash on South Meadow Road and found two cars, with two people in one, and just the driver in the other. All three were conscious, the fire department said, but they were taken to South Shore Hospital with significant injuries.
