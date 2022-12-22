Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Houston County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the shooting deaths of two men discovered inside the same home late Christmas Eve night. The sheriff's office says it received a call about an unresponsive shooting victim on Red Fox Run. Deputies say once they arrived, they...
WALB 10
Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
Cordele Dispatch
Two vehicle accident ends with fatality
According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
wfxl.com
GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash
Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
WSFA
‘Sent an angel’: 8-year-old suffers severe burns in house fire; family grateful he is still alive
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - An 8-year-old Georgia boy is currently hospitalized while he recovers from burns suffered in a house fire. WALB reports the fire happened on Wednesday morning at a home in Colquitt County. Officials said a person passing by noticed smoke coming from the property and helped...
wfxl.com
Police: Man dead, another arrested after racing their cars down Albany street
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A street race in Albany left one person dead and another in jail. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Blvd. Wednesday night around 1:15 a.m. about a hit-and-run. Investigators say the drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and a Dodge Challenger were racing each other when they hit each other. The driver of the Dodge Challenger, later identified as 31-year-old Jamil Wright, died on the scene.
WALB 10
Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
wfxl.com
Man in custody for September shooting in Blakely
A man is in custody for a September shooting in Blakely. 33-year-old Damien Brown was arrested during a traffic stop on North Main Street on Wednesday, December 21. Brown was wanted for aggravated assault charges stemming from a September 24th shooting incident in Cedar Hill Homes.
WALB 10
Colquitt Co. Sheriff's Office gives an update on the man killed in Saturday shooting, family reacts
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. How to prevent busting pipes in cold weather. Updated: 3 hours ago. Albany plumbers say they believe this...
WALB 10
GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a Sumter County man was shot to death Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter where he later died, the GBI said. Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has...
WTVM
Arrest made in Americus shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Americus men have been arrested in connection to the December 21 shooting death of Christopher York. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, York was shot during an incident Wednesday night, December 21 on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus, Ga. York was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.
WALB 10
Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
WALB 10
1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
WALB 10
Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting
Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
WALB 10
‘It’s like he was a sent angel’: Heroes save 8-year-old boy from Doerun fire
DOERUN, Ga. (WALB) - 8-year-old Levi Burkett is currently recovering from burns after being in a house fire in Doerun, according to the city manager. The fire happened on Wednesday morning. A person passing by noticed smoke coming from the home and then helped get the family from inside. “I...
douglasnow.com
Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas
Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
wfxl.com
Albany woman shot while asleep in bed
Albany police responded to the 900 block of Jefferies Avenue in reference to a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim told police that she was in her bedroom asleep when...
wfxl.com
State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition
Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
wfxl.com
Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man
A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
