Lee County, GA

wgxa.tv

Houston Co. Sheriff's office investigating deadly double shooting

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Houston County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating the shooting deaths of two men discovered inside the same home late Christmas Eve night. The sheriff's office says it received a call about an unresponsive shooting victim on Red Fox Run. Deputies say once they arrived, they...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. man killed in fiery crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man died in a car crash early Thursday morning just blocks from his home on Flowing Well Road, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). Troopers said 44-year-old Dennis Griffin was ejected from his Tesla when he drove off the road and hit a tree.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Cordele Dispatch

Two vehicle accident ends with fatality

According to the Georgia State Patrol a 2021 Toyota 4- Runner driven by 78 year old Wilma Martin of Crisp County passed away at the scene. Martin was traveling East on South Cendar Creek when she attempted to stop and proceed is when the 2007 International Box truck driven by Keith Davis of Hazelhurst was traveling on South Coney hit her vehicle on the drivers front side.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

GSP: Driver in custody after multi-county high speed chase, crash

Law enforcement are investigating after a high-speed chase resulted in multiple accidents on an Albany roadway. Georgia State Patrol tells FOX 31 that on Wednesday, December 21 law enforcement from Terrell County were in pursuit of a stolen blue, Nissan passenger vehicle. A trooper from Post 40, in Albany, took...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Police: Man dead, another arrested after racing their cars down Albany street

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A street race in Albany left one person dead and another in jail. In a media release, the Albany Police Department says officers were called to the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Blvd. Wednesday night around 1:15 a.m. about a hit-and-run. Investigators say the drivers of a Chevrolet Corvette and a Dodge Challenger were racing each other when they hit each other. The driver of the Dodge Challenger, later identified as 31-year-old Jamil Wright, died on the scene.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Power outages in downtown Albany caused by possible car crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Power outages have been reported in downtown Albany, according to a city official. The outages were likely caused by a car crash, per the city. The city’s website shows once showed around 320 people/homes being affected now shows around 20 people without power. The first...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Man in custody for September shooting in Blakely

A man is in custody for a September shooting in Blakely. 33-year-old Damien Brown was arrested during a traffic stop on North Main Street on Wednesday, December 21. Brown was wanted for aggravated assault charges stemming from a September 24th shooting incident in Cedar Hill Homes.
BLAKELY, GA
WALB 10

GBI: Arrests made in Sumter Co. man’s shooting death

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a Sumter County man was shot to death Wednesday night, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). Christopher York was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter where he later died, the GBI said. Thomas Warren Capps, 40, of Americus, has...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Arrest made in Americus shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Americus men have been arrested in connection to the December 21 shooting death of Christopher York. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, York was shot during an incident Wednesday night, December 21 on the 100 block of Dogwood Drive in Americus, Ga. York was taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital where he died.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Attorney: Woman charged in Colquitt Co. deadly shooting claims self-defense

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The attorney for the woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Colquitt County is claiming self-defense in the case. Katelyn Ireland was charged with murder and other offenses in connection to the shooting of Chad McCollum. Law enforcement said Ireland lived with McCollom’s estranged wife and their home is where the shooting happened.
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed, 1 charged in Albany street race turned fatal

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after a street race turned fatal in Albany, according to the Albany Police Department. Albany police say 31-year-old Jamil Wright was killed in a collision during a street race on Oglethorpe Boulevard, which happened early Wednesday morning.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Family mourns after man is killed in Colquitt Co. shooting

Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Colquitt Co. investigator gives an update on the man killed in Saturday's shooting, family reacts. Public library on wheels: Mobile library servicing six South Ga. counties. Updated: 6 hours ago. Public library on wheels: Mobile...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Wanted fugitive from Ben Hill County apprehended in Douglas

Two Coffee County drug investigators apprehended Danny West, a wanted man out of Ben Hill County, this weekend after West allegedly fled from the Ben Hill County Courthouse following a proceeding several months ago. According to a copy of an incident report from the Coffee County Drug Unit, on December...
BEN HILL COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany woman shot while asleep in bed

Albany police responded to the 900 block of Jefferies Avenue in reference to a shooting just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 18. Upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who had been shot in the chest. The victim told police that she was in her bedroom asleep when...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

State of Georgia under electrical critical load condition

Due to the severe winter weather and high demand for energy, the City of Albany is asking that any conservation of energy by the public would be greatly helpful and appreciated. As temperatures have dropped all over Georgia, the increase in electrical usage has put the entire state under a...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Woman in custody for the shooting death of Colquitt County man

A shooting in Colquitt County claimed the life of a man Saturday afternoon. Colquitt County 911 received a call for service at a home in the 100 block of B. Allman Road, in southeastern Colquitt County just before 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Units from the Berlin Police Department, Colquitt County Sheriff's...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. declares state of emergency ahead of artic blast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County and Albany leaders have declared a state of emergency ahead of plummeting cold temperatures set to hit South Georgia on Friday. The executive order declaring the state of emergency allows the county to activate its emergency operations plan. This also allows the county to open its emergency operations center to open.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA

