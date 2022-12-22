ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemos, MI

1 found dead in Knob Hill Apartments fire

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was found dead during the recovery efforts for a fire at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos.

Officials did not say when the body was discovered but said they are still working to identify the person who died.

The fire started around 11 a.m. on Wednesday and quickly engulfed the entire 2300 building, which was also the leasing office.

“We’ve got rooms set up here at the hotel. And we also have a room set up at the club room over at Knob Hill. We’ve got our DTN team showing what available apartments we have, and what insurance they might have… try to help them through that process. They’ve got to contact their insurance companies but we’re helping them through that process. And then we’re also helping them find apartments in the area,” said DTN Director of Marketing Denise Todd.

Fire rekindles at Knob Hill Apartments in Okemos

According to Meridian Township Fire Chief Michael Hamel, the incident started with a couch fire on the first floor of the building.

Viewer video sent to 6 News shows people climbing off their balconies and firefighters using their ladders to help them get down.

The fire was so large that it began to engulf the 2314 building on Wednesday, which was conjoined with the building that had already been destroyed.

“The entire building was engulfed in flames. When I got there, it was so intense in the big window up above the front doors, I was hearing all these little explosions and glass falling. It was like… oh my god… what’s happening in there. It was such an inferno,” said Jim Wirth.

Wirth was present during the fire. He helped rescue people from the burning building.

Around 10:20 on Thursday, the fire rekindled and large amounts of smoke and flames could once again be seen coming from the building that was half-destroyed the day before.

Crews worked through the entire day to destroy the building where the fire started.

